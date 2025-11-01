Abortion, Every Day

5h

If judges don't have to perform marriages "against their religion" - so they don't have to officiate mixed race marriages? marriages between 2 people of different faiths? marriages where one or both people are divorced? Judges are secular - if they don't want to do the job, they can go become pastors instead of judges. Disgusting.

5h

West Virginia? Are they trying to encourage teen pregnancy? What a STUPID SUGGESTION in a state known for low income! Maybe the birth rate is dropping because children are Expensive!!

9 more comments...

