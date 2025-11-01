Click to skip ahead: Indoctrination Nation has audio of a West Virginia Republican calling for high school girls to have tradwife classes. In the States , news from Ohio, Utah, Alaska, Maine, New York, and more. In the Courts , rare good news on three different abortion pill lawsuits. Anti-Abortion Strategy links Texas’ attack on marriage equality to attacks on repro rights. In the Nation , JD Vance calls abortion ‘child sacrifice’, the GOP’s ongoing attacks on abortion pills, and why a California ballot measure has national implications. And don’t miss our spooky-scary video!

Indoctrination Nation

This is absolutely wild. A West Virginia legislator thinks high school girls should get classes that “encourage” them to “start families and have babies” in order to battle the declining birth rate. He even suggested—at a school board meeting, of all places—that girls should be taught to forgo college for motherhood.

Listen to the full clip at the bottom of the section, but the short version is that three West Virginia legislators joined an October 21st Wayne County School Board meeting—Sen. Mark R. Maynard, Del. Henry Corby Dillon, and Sen. Craig Hart. The audio transcript of the meeting doesn’t identify the voices, so it’s unclear which lawmaker made the comments (but I’m working on finding out).

The issue arose after Superintendent Todd Alexander noted that school enrollment had dropped off because birth rates were down. In response, the unnamed lawmaker asks whether schools are teaching girls ‘home ec’ or otherwise encouraging them to have babies. When Alexander says it’s not something they’re focused on, the lawmaker continues to push:

“What image or what impression of motherhood are our students getting as they come through the school system? Are they looking at that as something for maybe one day—to put on the back-burner and come back to as they’ve gone through years of college and all that? Or looking at that as a viable way of life to stay here in Wayne County and raise a family with a husband? I mean, if we don’t have any way of reinforcing that, how can we be surprised when birth rates drop?”

In other words, this asshole wants high school girls to have tradwife classes.

I realize this is just one school board meeting in one county. But as I noted in a video yesterday—it’s a perfect encapsulation of conservatives’ broader (terrifying) push to treat girls like incubators rather than human beings.

Seriously, this is a school board meeting. They should be discussing how to prepare girls to build the lives they want for themselves—not how to indoctrinate them into skipping college and having babies to keep West Virginia’s birth rate up!

Listen to the full exchange below:

0:00 -2:49

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

In the States

In related batshit news, the Ohio Senate just passed a bill to teach kids when to have kids. It’s part of a conservative push for “success sequencing”—the idea that there’s a “correct” order to life: namely, having children after getting married. And, surprise surprise, the bill comes straight from the Heritage Foundation—the same group behind Project 2025.

But that’s not the only lesson Republicans want to mandate in Ohio classrooms. They’re also pushing a ‘Baby Olivia’ bill to force students to watch an anti-abortion propaganda video every year, starting in the third grade. HB 485, sponsored by Republican Rep. Melanie Miller, would require schools to show a wildly inaccurate video created by the extremist group Live Action.

Schools that refuse could face legal action from the attorney general, and the education department would audit every school to “verify compliance” at the start of every year.

Similar legislation has been introduced in nearly half the country. I started warning about these bills close to two years ago (and you can catch up with some background on the legislative trend here). Conservatives know that young people are the most pro-choice demographic in the country—these bills are supposed to help change that, indoctrinating young people and building the next generation of anti-abortion voters.

Remember when I told you that Utah Republicans were thrilled about the governor’s pick for the state Supreme Court? Well, we’re starting to see why: Judge John J. Nielsen literally argued in favor of a near-total abortion ban in a case that could land right back before the court he’s now being considered for. And during confirmation hearings this week, he refused to say whether he’d recuse himself if that happens.

Before becoming a 3rd District judge about a year ago, Nielsen was in private practice. It was there that he represented Pro-Life Utah, arguing in support of the state’s ban:

“At the time of ratification [of the Utah constitution], the general public did not view abortion as a protected constitutional right. Quite the opposite. It viewed it as something meriting the utmost condemnation available in our law and society: criminal charge and punishment.”

Nielsen was unsuccessful and the state’s ban has since been blocked—but the suit, State v. Planned Parenthood, is ongoing. That means if he’s appointed, Nielsen could soon rule on the very abortion ban he once defended. Of course.

In other state Supreme Court news: Alaska’s highest court heard arguments this week on whether nurse practitioners and physician assistants can provide abortions—or if a state law restricting who can offer care should remain in place.

That law was blocked last year by a lower court after the regional Planned Parenthood pointed out a pretty astounding hypocrisy: nurse practitioners and physician assistants are already allowed to deliver nearly identical care and medications for miscarriage treatment—just not abortions.

We don’t know quite yet when the court will come back with a ruling, but we’ll keep you updated.

Today will be the last day that Maine’s largest reproductive health care provider offers primary care services, thanks to Trump’s budget bill. George Hill, president of Maine Family Planning, said, “We are furious that we find ourselves in this position, and more importantly, that our patients are in this position.” The ‘big beautiful bill’ has been responsible for clinic closures across the country. (Learn more about the impact of the law in our explainer.)

Finally, in New York news—I love my city: This week marks the two-year anniversary of NYC Health + Hospitals’ offering telehealth abortion care through Virtual ExpressCare. In the last year alone, they’ve provided over 1,000 medication abortion kits and referred over 1,300 patients for in-person care. The average wait time for a virtual visit is less than 5 minutes.

If you need abortion medication—no matter where you live—check out our Resources page for groups and sites that can help.

Quick hits:

The Virginia teacher accused of fabricating a story about a Fairfax County school paying for students’ abortions is now suing the school board for defamation;

Ms. magazine on two new California laws that could transform Black maternal health;

And a new Oklahoma law goes into effect November 1 that allows people to get a six-month supply of birth control pills at once.

In the Courts

We have three pieces of great court news today—and they’re all about abortion pills.

First up, a federal judge has ruled that the FDA violated the law by imposing medically unnecessary restrictions on mifepristone. ACLU attorney Julia Kaye points out that despite overwhelming evidence showing abortion medication is safe and effective, the FDA regulates the mifepristone “more heavily than 99 percent of prescription drugs.”

While the ruling doesn’t change mifepristone’s availability right now, its timing matters: it makes clear that the FDA is legally required to base its decisions on scientific evidence just as conservatives are pressuring the agency to do the opposite.

Remember, RFK Jr. and the FDA recently announced that they’d be conducting a ‘safety review’ of mifepristone—responding to anti-abortion pressure and the publication of a thoroughly-debunked ‘study’ claiming the medication is unsafe.

Conservatives want to ban abortion medication outright, but their top priority is banning the shipping of the pills—because they know one in four U.S. abortions are provided via telehealth.

That’s why they’re pushing the FDA to bring back a requirement that patients meet with doctors in-person before getting the medication. Anti-abortion groups even released a poll this week claiming to show that most Americans want to require in-person visits. Naturally, that’s not at all what the survey says—or what voters want.

The truth? Republicans don’t care what voters want or whether women are safe—they’re just pissed off that we’re getting around their bullshit bans. (Thanks to doctors in pro-choice states shipping pills into banned states, the abortion rate hasn’t dropped since the end of Roe.)

That leads us into the next bit of good news: New York’s Supreme Court has dismissed a legal challenge from Texas Attorney Ken Paxton, who has been trying to enforce a judgement against abortion provider Dr. Maggie Carpenter for shipping pills into Texas.

The court ruled that Ulster County clerk Taylor Bruck acted lawfully when he refused to file the judgement against Carpenter. That’s because New York’s shield laws protect abortion patients and providers from out-of-state criminal charges or civil suits.

Justice David M. Gandin wrote, “Dr. Carpenter’s conduct falls squarely within the definition of ‘legally protected health activity,’” and that it’s “the precise type of conduct (the shield law) was designed to protect.”

Finally, Reproductive Freedom for All (RFA) has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for refusing to release public records about its communications with anti-abortion groups on abortion medication. The suit accuses the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the FDA of ignoring RFA’s Freedom of Information Act requests and blowing past the legal deadline to respond.

As I’ve reported previously, there’s a pretty obvious timeline of coordination between the Trump administration and anti-abortion groups pushing their fake mifepristone study. So I’m glad to see RFA digging into it.

Anti-Abortion Strategy

Chances are, you’ve seen the awful news that the Texas Supreme Court is allowing judges to refuse to marry same-sex couples—a decision that doesn’t just impact the broader attack on marriage equality, but reproductive rights.

The Texas Tribune has a solid rundown with all the legal nitty gritty, but here’s the short version: the U.S. Supreme Court case that established marriage equality—Obergefell v. Hodges—says judges must either officiate all marriages, regardless of gender, or none at all. But after a Texas judge was reprimanded in 2019 for refusing to marry same-sex couples, she sued—claiming she had the right to perform only opposite-sex weddings under the state’s religious freedom law.

Unfortunately, the state’s highest court agreed, changing the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct to state that judges can “publicly refrain from performing a wedding ceremony based upon a sincerely held religious belief.”

This comes at the same time that the U.S. Supreme Court is deciding whether to hear a challenge to Obergefell, and as Republicans are fighting to enact ‘conscience’ laws across the country—specifically around abortion and birth control.

For example, Alliance Defending Freedom—the group that overturned Roe—has brought several suits over the ‘right’ of pharmacists to deny women birth control prescriptions, for employers to refuse insurance coverage for abortion and contraception, and for healthcare providers to turn away patients whose care somehow offends their personal or religious beliefs.

We already know what this means for reproductive healthcare: these rules function as informal bans. If people aren’t able to get health insurance to cover their birth control, and they can’t get a pharmacist to give them their pills—is contraception really ‘legal’?

Think about how slippery that slope is: doctors could refuse to treat a gay patient, and nurses at a Catholic hospital could watch a miscarrying woman bleed out and die. Remember the woman in Tennessee who was denied prenatal care because the doctor didn’t like that she was unmarried? That was thanks to a ‘conscience’ law!

It’s all awful, but the salt in the wound is that these mandates legalize discrimination while painting the bigot as the injured party—centering the person doing harm as a victim of religious or personal discrimination.

I’ll keep tracking the ‘conscience’ laws and lawsuits, just remember that all of these fights are connected.

In the Nation

Speaking of DARVO—JD Vance likened abortion to “child sacrifice” this week: When asked about abortion at a Turning Point USA event, the vice president went on a bizarre rant about how indigenous people performed “child sacrifice” before early Christian settlers colonized North America.

I guess Vance figured if he was already being a misogynist piece of shit, he might as well throw some racism in the mix. The vice president said early settlers “found very widespread child sacrifice,” and that babies were found buried with women in archeological sites of “ancient brothels.”

“Whenever a society decides to discard innocent babies, they also don’t treat their women very well… There is a reason why Christian civilization ended the practice of sacrifice all over the world, and it’s one of the great accomplishments of Christian civilization. I believe that we should try to be protecting every unborn life.”

Remember just yesterday when Kylie wrote about what fucking weirdos these guys are??

Not to mention—calling abortion “child sacrifice” at a time when violence and harassment against providers are on the rise is downright dangerous. And Vance knows it. The hypocrisy is staggering: this is a guy who’s spent months accusing the left of violent rhetoric since Charlie Kirk’s murder, now spewing comments that put providers’ lives at risk. (We’ve all seen what violent anti-abortion language can lead to.)

Meanwhile, Republicans like U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley are continuing to pressure the FDA to restrict access to mifepristone. Hawley held a press call with Sen. Bill Cassidy this week, where they called on the federal agency to roll back access to the medication and “put back safety guardrails.” Hawley also said, “the science is really quite significant,” referring to non-peer reviewed research that’s been debunked over and over again.

In fact, the Scientific American published a piece this week about that junk science study—’research’ from an anti-abortion organization that outright admitted they want to “eliminate” mifepristone. As abortion provider and Physicians for Reproductive Health fellow Jessica Mitter Pardo put it, this is a ‘study’ that “would not hold up in any medical or public health journal”—yet it’s being “used to influence this country’s public health policy and medicine.”

Finally, over at Democracy Docket, reporter Susan Rinkunas reminds us about the national implications of California’s redistricting ballot measure: “[I]f Democrats don’t fight fire with fire, the House could have the votes to pass a national abortion ban after 20 weeks, or even earlier.”

There’s a reason that groups like Planned Parenthood and Reproductive Freedom for All are putting their organizational firepower behind the initiative!

I told you there was a lot in today’s issue—I’m glad you made it till the end. Before you head off to enjoy your Halloween, here’s a little spooky scary compilation for you. (Also posted on Instagram if you’re inclined to share.)