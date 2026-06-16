Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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TerriRBG's avatar
TerriRBG
7h

TPUSA is a right wing hate group. Period. Kirk made no secret of his white supremacist and misogynist views and this conference is clearly about teaching girls to consider themselves less than fully human.

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Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
8h

I would like to know how that spin about contraception being an “abortifacient” correlates with contraception being used to prevent actually needing an abortion. 🙄

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