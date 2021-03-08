First of all, Happy International Women’s Day! I know the day has become an excuse for brands to be the absolute worst, but it still holds a special place in my heart. So if you want to do something nice—especially if you watched Oprah’s incredible interview with Meghan Markle last night—consider taking one of the IWD actions at Archewell. I love that they’re focusing on small, tangible things.

I also wanted to thank everyone for their amazing support these first few weeks at All in Her Head—I’ve been so thrilled with the response, and I hope you’re enjoying the newsletter and community as much as I am.

As you probably know from the thousand or so reminders I’ve sent out (sorry!), today is the last day of totally free content at AiHH. So if you want to continue participating in the conversation and community, please consider becoming a paying subscriber today.

As a reminder: paying subscribers not only will have access to all of the content and archives at AiHH, but will also be able to comment, participate in ‘live events’ (coming soon!), and chat with me directly in dedicated “ask me anything” threads. Even better, ten percent of what I make from subscriptions will go to feminist organizations. Those who signed up for free will still receive weekly columns.

There’s lots of info here on why I hope you’ll be a paying subscriber, but the gist of it boils down to two things: I’m betting that you want to be able to have feminist conversations without the harassment and derailing that’s so common on social media; and I know that you care about supporting independent feminist work.

I want to be able to bring you the kind of columns that are a little too spicy for traditional outlets—and to talk with you about them. And I want AiHH to be a place where you can vent, get to know other readers, and go deeper on the issues you care about.

I’m so tired of trying to have nuanced feminist discussions just to get sidetracked by someone who wants to debate whether or not sexism really exists. I have to imagine you are too.

And while I know a lot of you are coming here for my takes on issues—and boy will you get them!—I’m also really excited to share writing and activism from other amazing feminists that you may not have otherwise heard about.

All of which is to say: I have lots of big plans for All in Her Head, and I am really hoping you want to be one of the founding supporters of that endeavor.

In addition to becoming a paying subscriber, you can also support the site by gifting someone a subscription via the button below, or donating a subscription to a reader who couldn’t otherwise afford one.

Give a gift subscription

Hit me up in comments with any questions you may have, I’m happy to give you any other information you might want about AiHH.

And again, thank you! This has been better than I possibly could have imagined.

-Jessica