Yesterday’s newsletter contained a story about an anti-abortion group that doxxed signature-gatherers for Arkansas’ pro-choice ballot measure. If you missed it, please give it a read; this isn’t just an attack on democracy, but an attack on people’s safety.

Unfortunately, when the email went out last night there was a typo in the headline: it said ‘Arizona’ instead of Arkansas. Huge apologies for the error. To make up for my very broken brain, here are some of my favorite recent TikToks to help fix your algorithm!

To start things off, check out my new favorite trend. Just all of these incredible people hitting back against an anti-feminist woman in the most epic way possible:

Then there’s this performance that absolutely blew me away. Make sure you watch until the end:

Do you follow ANSIRH on TikTok? You should!

There’s been a growing conversation about inequity in marriages lately, and I am very much here for it:

I absolutely remember this and am very glad people are still talking about it:

Finally, do you need to be cheered up? Then watch this clip of Chappell Roan in concert, performing the song that my daughter and I can’t stop singing around the house:

That’s it for now, I’ll have more for you later day in the regular daily report!