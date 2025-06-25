Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peggy's avatar
Peggy
7h

How is a fetus a "person" when the 14 amendment defines a person (for purposes of legal rights) as "BORN or naturalized in the United States"?

Since when did any person have a right to the use of another person's organs to maintain life?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Molly Bravo's avatar
Molly Bravo
6h

I think the important thing here is to note that while some places represented on the map appear to have legal abortion, some in practice do not. Missouri is not able to perform any at all even though they voted Amendment 3 last November. The attacks are so furious and the TRAP laws are crazy. Matter of fact, even before Roe was overturned, Missouri didn't really perform abortions and was only down to a St. Louis clinic due to the various regulations and attacks before Dobbs.

I have a friend who works at Planned Parenthood in Illinois right over the Missouri border and she confirmed this for me. I left the state and moved to Washington because of Dobbs. Missouri banned abortion within 15 minutes of the decision. Jessica Valenti has been detailing the crazy things that the Missouri legislature and the Attorney General are doing to combat any progress on abortion. It effectively is still banned there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture