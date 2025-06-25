If you missed Part I of Abortion, Every Day’s look back at the past three years without Roe, start here:

I dug into the medical impact of abortion bans—from maternal mortality and care denied, to how abortion pills and telehealth are shaping access. Today, we’re getting into the legal impact of bans, and how the landscape has shifted since Dobbs.

Before we hop in, KFF’s map is a good place to get a broad overview of the basics:

The post-Roe health crisis hasn’t slowed Republicans down one bit. In fact, they’ve used the chaos and confusion of the past three years to their benefit—further codifying bans, restrictions, and punishments under the guise of ‘protecting’ women.

From constitutional frameworks down to local ordinances, the idea is to give anti-abortion activists the power to criminalize care, intimidate providers, surveil patients, and undermine basic civil liberties.

And let’s be clear: They’re not just barreling towards a future without abortion. Conservative lawmakers are chipping away at women’s ability to participate in the public sphere at all—attacking birth control, sex education, and workplace protections.

Knowing that their agenda is at odds with what American women want, they’re also passing policies to indoctrinate young people and cultivate the next generation of anti-abortion voters. Just in case that doesn’t work, Republicans are systematically undermining democracy—ensuring that abortion is banned regardless of what voters want.

And that’s the thing: Though conservatives haven’t managed to reduce the number of abortions, they’ve been massively successful in pushing ahead with their broader agenda. They’re playing the long game, working on policies that will come to full fruition in years, not months.

Consider their efforts to quash the next generation of abortion providers: States are restricting what future doctors learn about abortion—whether by banning instruction on the procedure, ending partnerships with pro-choice training programs, or just relying on students being too intimidated by “aiding and abetting” laws to seek out such education on their own.

Their goal is to fundamentally reshape how doctors learn about and provide reproductive health. Med Ed laws, for example, require doctors to take "educational" classes created by anti-abortion groups on complying with state bans—establishing a precedent for lawmakers, not doctors, to dictate appropriate care for patients.

Imagine what the consequences of that look like ten or fifteen years from now.

That’s not to say their legal strategy is all future-looking. Furious that the number of abortions has gone up and women are obtaining care despite state bans, conservatives are going all in on taking down abortion pills and telehealth.

Anti-abortion activists and legislators have taken what’s best described as a spaghetti-at-the-wall approach: major lawsuits to roll back FDA approval; attempts to revive the Comstock Act, and state legislation that classifies the pills as a controlled substance or makes providing them a felony.

They’ve been lobbying the FDA and Trump administration using junk science that says mifepristone is unsafe despite all credible evidence to the contrary, and—most recently—have launched a full-scale campaign to claim that abortion pills are poisoning the groundwater, harming the wildlife, and making women infertile.

It’s as desperate as it sounds. But with so many balls in the air, they’re sure to catch at least one.

Even with abortion more popular than ever, Republicans wasted no time after Dobbs diving into extremism: So-called "equal protection" bills that would punish patients as murderers were introduced in more than a dozen states this year—with increasing co-sponsors and decreasing pushback. Unable to get enough state legislators on board, the abortion ‘abolitionists’ behind these policies have started running in local elections. And winning.

States have also moved to punish people who help women cross state lines for care—targeting abortion funds, support networks, and even websites that share information about abortion. In Idaho and Tennessee, Republicans passed laws (being battled out in court) that criminalize lending a teen gas money to leave the state for an abortion, or texting them the url of a clinic.

Most offensively, lawmakers are doing all this while co-opting terms like ‘trafficking’ and ‘coercion’ to make it seem as if their efforts are all about protecting women. It’s an especially disgusting move given these same legislators will reject even the most nominal ‘exceptions’ for women’s lives or raped children.

The truth? Anti-abortion legislators and activists are intent on creating a culture of fear and punishment. Consider how some states have weaponized civil law—allowing citizens to sue anyone who ‘aids and abets’ abortion. The idea is to strip patients of any community support, sense of safety, or confidence that they can seek care without being snitched on.

And though conservatives are spending a lot of time taking out everyone around a patient, it’s only a matter of time before the attacks land squarely and regularly on those who have abortions.

In addition to the rise of ‘equal protection’ bills, Republicans have started to float restrictions on our right to travel and are increasingly pushing legislation to mandate the burial or cremation of pregnancy losses. Why? To open the door for arresting women. More than they already are, that is.

In the first year after Roe was overturned, more than 200 people were arrested on pregnancy-related charges. In just the last few months, we’ve seen a woman in Georgia arrested for her miscarriage, charged with ‘concealing a death’, and a Texas woman spend five months in jail for how she disposed of her miscarriage.

In the off chance any woman thought they might be able to lose their pregnancy or self-manage their abortion in peace, conservative lawmakers have redoubled attacks on medical privacy rules in order to access patient records, and ramped up their digital surveillance efforts—whether it’s accessing data from automated license plate readers or your private Facebook messages.

The result is a country where women fall into one of two categories: those whose healthcare decisions are being watched, or those terrified of the same.

That’s to say nothing of the quieter efforts happening in the background—like attacks on birth control that Republicans think will go unnoticed while we’re distracted with more urgent horrors. Or the slick moves to hide just how deadly abortion bans are by dissolving maternal mortality committees, or stacking them with anti-abortion activists.

They don’t want to stop the suffering and death—so they’ll just stop counting it.

What ties all of this together? Fetal personhood—the idea that embryos, fetuses, and even fertilized eggs are constitutional human beings. This notion undergirds every bit of legal strategy, every bill, and every messaging move we’ve seen over the last three years.

Keep that in mind tomorrow, when we dig into the cultural impact of abortion bans and how the anti-choice movement is trying to reshape American values—and dehumanize American women.