In the States

It’s been over three years since Kansas voters roundly rejected a threat to abortion rights at the ballot box. Predictably enough, that hasn’t stopped anti-abortion activists in the state, who are determined to enforce the insidiously named Woman’s Right to Know Act—a law that requires doctors to lie to their patients that medication abortions can be reversed and that abortion can cause breast cancer, on top of a 24-hour waiting period and stringent state reporting requirements. The law has been temporarily blocked from taking effect since 2023, but at the end of September, the case finally went to trial.

Read our breakdown here, but the short version is that abortion providers argue that the law violates their free speech rights while the state claims providers have no right to sue because the law hasn’t harmed them in any way. (As if being forced to lie to your patients isn’t a harm!)

Anti-abortion activists in the state are going all-in defending the law: Brittany Jones, president of Kansas Family Voice, wrote in an op-ed today that abortion providers are “[fighting] to keep women in the dark,” and “[revealing] their true priorities: to profit off women and push their own agenda.”

It’s the same bullshit as always: Anti-abortion activists claiming to ‘protect’ women from our own health care choices, with laws that just coincidentally worsen maternal and infant health outcomes.

Speaking of states where voters have made their choice on abortion clear, but Republicans couldn’t care less: I give you Ohio, where anti-abortion activists are comforted by slightly fewer reported abortions in the state, but say they’re more determined than ever to get these numbers to zero. (There were 21,829 abortions in Ohio in 2024, compared with 22,000 in 2023, per the Ohio Capital Journal.) Here’s Ohio Right to Life Executive Director Carrie Snyder:

“Given that Ohio has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the country and we have radical judges pushing this agenda, these numbers are encouraging. We aren’t satisfied with the loss of any innocent pre-born child, and our efforts to protect them will continue.”

In particular, Snyder is calling on Gov. Mike DeWine to sign an executive order prohibiting any state Medicaid funds from going to abortion providers.

For the gazillionth time, it seems appropriate to remind you that anti-abortion activists hate democracy. Remember, Ohio voters made their feelings about abortion clear in 2023:

Finally, a minor update from Wyoming, where the state Supreme Court is weighing whether the state Constitution protects a right to abortion: We can expect that ruling sometime in December, Chief Justice Lynne Boomgaarden told WyoFile today. The court heard oral arguments all the way back in April, and the state’s multiple bans are temporarily blocked from taking effect until then.

Click here for some background, but what’s most important to know is that Wyoming voters passed a constitutional amendment in 2012 that guarantees people’s right to make their own healthcare decisions. Republicans’ argument in this case is that abortion bans don’t violate that constitutional protection because abortion isn’t healthcare. (Seriously, the state argues that abortion has nothing to do with healthcare because it’s not “restoring the woman’s body from pain, physical disease or sickness.”)

Of course, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Nearly all of Wyoming’s neighbors—Montana to the north, South Dakota and Nebraska to the east, and Colorado and Utah to the south—except Colorado impose abortion bans.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this one.

Ballot Box

Well, this is bleak but somehow inevitable. One of the nearly two dozen anti-abortion extremist protesters pardoned by President Trump earlier this year is officially running for state Senate in Mississippi. I give you Dr. Coleman Boyd, a father of 13 who was convicted under the FACE Act for harassing a Tennessee-based abortion clinic last year, only to be pardoned by Trump in January.

Boyd’s positions are just as terrifying as you’d expect. The ‘pro-life’ missionary told The Western Journal this week that he broadly supports the death penalty for a host of crimes—I should note he seems to have said this without an ounce of irony. And there is pretty much nothing he doesn’t want outlawed: gay marriage, pornography, and gender-affirming care, for instance. He also wants drag queens who are even within a vicinity of children to be recognized as child abusers.

And the outlet reports that Boyd launched his campaign to galvanize “Christian men to take responsibility for the future”—which is pretty much the scariest sentence I’ve ever read. It’s Christian nationalism, pure and simple.

Mississippi, you’ll recall, is the state we largely have to thank for Dobbs. So, it’s hard to put it past Republicans electing an extremist of this caliber to climb the ranks of the state’s political ladder.

When Trump pardoned anti-abortion extremists earlier this year, he greenlit even further anti-abortion violence—and, of course, he emboldened people like Boyd.

Keep in mind, this is happening at the same time that the major conservative group Turning Point is hosting an event with abortion ‘abolitionists’ who want to see abortion patients get the death penalty.

Anti-Abortion Activists Are Pissed

At the end of last week, the FDA approved a generic version of mifepristone. The anti-abortion movement has since been up in arms, but as AED wrote last week—they’re making a whole lot of fuss over nothing. The agency didn’t have a choice because it “must approve an application if it demonstrates that the generic drug is identical to the brand-name drug.”

We know the Trump administration is bent on ultimately pushing mifepristone out of reach—but given the backlash this would spark, they’re moving slowly and carefully. That means, for the time being, mifepristone remains approved—along with the identical generic version.

That hasn’t stopped conservatives from throwing a generational hissy-fit. That includes Erin Hawley, top anti-abortion attorney and wife to Sen. Josh Hawley. In a new op ed, Erin railed against the approval of the generic, baselessly claiming that this places women’s lives at risk. She also relies on an argument that will sound familiar:

“Drugs approved by the FDA are supposed to provide a ‘therapeutic benefit.’ Yet pregnancy is not a disease—and rather than curing an illness, mifepristone takes a human life.”

Like Wyoming Republicans, a growing number of anti-abortion activists are obsessed with divorcing abortion from healthcare. Hawley further took issue with how the generic pill’s application for approval uses the term “pregnant people” rather than “women”:

“That’s no accident. Big abortion is so committed to ideology it can’t acknowledge the biological reality that only women get pregnant. That isn’t science. That’s ideology hiding behind technocracy. And the FDA sadly went along.”

Erin isn’t alone: Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, called the decision “reckless” and “unconscionable.” And Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life America, called the FDA’s approval “a true failure.” Sen. Bill Cassidy tweeted, “I fully support President Trump’s Pro-Life, Pro-Family agenda, but the FDA approving one more tool to kill babies is a betrayal.”

Based on their outrage, you’d hardly guess that the Trump administration is openly laying the groundwork to try to ban abortion pills down the line. Remember, just last month, HHS Secretary RFK Jr. confirmed that his department will move forward with a junk science review of mifepristone:

Extremism Watch

October is spooky season, so of course the anti-abortion movement’s most chilling annual stunt, 40 Days for Life, is unfolding across the country right now. As you’ll recall, for decades now, 40 Days for Life has entailed camping out in front of abortion clinics, harassing and potentially assaulting clinic staff and patients.

This weekend saw a large demonstration in front of the state House in Columbus, Ohio, and The Columbus Dispatch took plenty of photos if you’re morbidly curious. A few spare observations: You’ll see lots of men, signs advertising the tax benefits of donating to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers, and ah, yes, more angry-looking men. Cool!

As we’ve already raised: This is the first 40 Days for Life since Trump in January pardoned two dozen extremists convicted of violating the FACE Act, and since Vice President JD Vance told a crowd of anti-abortion extremists that anyone who attacks clinics will “never have the government go after them ever again.”

So, we repeat: Stay safe, keep your eyes peeled, flag anything you may find notable in your community to tips@abortioneveryday.com—and show some extra love to your local abortion providers, of course.

You Love to See It

Our friends from Reproductive Freedom for All launched a new podcast today! My Body, My Pod is hosted by organization president Mini Timmaraju, and their first episode features an interview with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. Check it out on YouTube below: