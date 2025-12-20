In the States

Here we go. South Carolina Republicans are introducing a new slate of anti-abortion legislation:

H. 4655 would mandate testing the water for abortion pills and hormonal birth contro l;

H. 4760 would classify abortion medication as a controlled substance ;

And H. 4637 would allow civil suits over abortion to the tune of $100k.

These bills come just a month after pro-choice activists beat back a bill that would have charged abortion patients with murder—which in South Carolina, could mean the death penalty. It was a little over a month ago, too, that an anti-abortion activist shot someone outside of a South Carolina Planned Parenthood clinic. (The State has the latest on the victim’s injuries.)

Republicans’ pre-filed bills in South Carolina are similar to legislation we’ve seen in other states: Louisiana now classifies abortion pills as a controlled substance to devastating effect. The bill that would allow $100k civil suits comes straight from Texas. And, of course, the abortion-in-the-water legislation we’ve seen everywhere.

Something important on that ‘clean water’ bill: the “urinary metabolites” South Carolina Republicans want to test for doesn’t just include mifepristone—but ethinyl estradiol, which is used in hormonal birth control pills. And the groups pushing these bills, like Students for Life, want contraception banned. You can do the math!

Wisconsin Republicans are pushing similar legislation: in addition to their ‘catch kit’ bill, the GOP has introduced legislation to change the definition of abortion. As Abortion, Every Day has reported before, lawmakers claim the change will ‘clarify’ the law and make it easier for doctors to provide care. The truth? It’s all a plan to divorce abortion from healthcare and eliminate ‘exceptions’ for women’s lives.

This week, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin noted, “Nothing in this bill improves the health and well-being of women seeking reproductive health care in Wisconsin.”

Let’s move on to South Dakota, where Mayday Health has responded to the attack on their gas station ad campaign. Remember, the Republican attorney general is threatening the group with criminal charges over ads that share information about abortion pills. Attorney General Marty Jackley’s cease-and-desist letter comes alongside other attacks on pro-choice speech across the country—from legislation to ban abortion rights websites to social media censorship.

In their response to Jackley, Mayday writes:

“Nothing in your letter suggests Mayday broke any law by displaying signs at South Dakota gas stations—nor could it, as those signs pose a question (‘Pregnant? Don’t want to be?’) and invite readers to ‘learn more’ by visiting Mayday’s website.”

Mayday’s attorneys also point out that the South Dakota AG has no jurisdiction over the organization, and that they didn’t break the state’s “deceptive trade practices” law anyway. After all, the group doesn’t sell abortion pills; they just provide information about the medication. And as much as Republicans would love to, “states may not punish people for providing information about abortion services, even in jurisdictions that have made abortion illegal.”

We’ll keep you updated if Jackley continues to target Mayday.

Finally, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has once again proposed a budget that would block Medicaid patients from accessing abortion in cases of fatal fetal abnormalities. You know what we’re going to say: the cruelty is the point.

This is the fourth year in a row Youngkin has struck language from the budget that would allow abortion coverage for Medicaid patients in (very) limited circumstances. Jamie Lockhart, Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, says people facing severe fetal diagnoses deserve support—not “stigma or financial barriers.”

“These situations are already logistically, financially and emotionally overwhelming. Families with resources will likely be able to make the decisions they need to. But low-income Virginians, disproportionately people of color, will be harmed by being forced to carry pregnancies that will end in stillbirth or the birth of a baby who cannot survive.”

Abigail Spanberger’s inauguration can’t come soon enough.

Quick hits:

This should be fun: a judge has unsealed the divorce records of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton;

Pennsylvania Democrats are pushing new legislation to protect and expand access to birth control;

And Oregon just made it easier for Medicaid patients to get birth control, allowing patients to get over-the-counter birth control pills and emergency contraception at pharmacies without a prescription and without paying out of pocket.

Maternal Mortality Damage Control

We all know abortion bans are killing women—conservatives know it, too. That’s why they’re dismantling maternal mortality committees, sowing distrust in maternal death data, and pushing out talking points that blame pro-choicers (of all people!) for women’s deaths.

These aren’t strategies made up on the fly. As Abortion, Every Day has noted many, many times—they planned for this. The anti-abortion movement knew their laws would kill women, and they spent years gaming out a strategy for how to respond.

A perfect example: this interview with Christina Francis, president of the American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNs (AAPLOG), conducted purely to shirk blame for the death of Tierra Walker in Texas.

Read our explainer on Francis here, but the short version is that she and AAPLOG oppose life-saving abortions, are anti-contraception, and push c-sections instead of standard abortion procedures for women with life-threatening pregnancies. They also wield real power, influencing legislation and pushing changes to medical guidelines and language.

That’s why interviews like this—infuriating as they are—really do matter. They provide a clear look at anti-abortion messaging, and where it’s headed. Their next move? Blaming pregnant women for their own deaths. From Francis:

“We should also care about health of women going into pregnancies. If women are unhealthy going in—for personal choices, lack of access—that impacts outcomes. We could address common population health problems before pregnancy.”

It wasn’t personal choices that denied Tierra Walker a life-saving abortion—Texas law did that. But according to Francis, Texas’ law isn’t a problem at all. She says, “Texas law would have allowed intervention to end pregnancy at that point—and likely earlier if discussed.”

Sound familiar?

We’ve flagged this kind of language before: anti-abortion activists love to say that doctors can “intervene” to save women, or that they can legally provide life-saving “treatment” or “care.” What they will never say is that the law allows for a life-saving abortion—because they don’t believe in them.

In fact, Francis loves the word intervene so much she said it EIGHT TIMES in this 45-minute interview—including in this newer talking point:

“Not a single doctor has been prosecuted for those medical terminations. So doctors can intervene. It is not the abortion law keeping them from intervening.”

Add this to your messaging watch list: if no doctor has been arrested for “medical termination,” the law must be working just fine. (Tell that to Tierra Walker’s 14-year-old son, who shouted, “I need you!” as he performed CPR on his dying mother.)

We could go on—but the point is this: everything Francis says is well-honed messaging. It’s disciplined and rehearsed. And while it may feel repetitive to keep calling out the same talking points again and again, please understand that’s how messaging works! The more conservatives repeat their lies, the more they worm themselves into Americans’ consciousnesses.

The upside is that anti-abortion leaders clearly know they need damage control. They can see Americans are furious about abortion bans and the suffering they’ve caused. Our job is to make sure their bullshit messaging is cut off before it gains steam.

Extremism Rising

With the holidays upon us, the anti-abortion Catholic News Agency has published what they’re bizarrely packaging as a feel-good story: around 100 caroling groups are harassing abortion clinics across the U.S.

The CNA claims the weirdo caroling harassment started in 2003, when a woman outside a Chicago abortion clinic was so moved by the sound of anti-abortion protesters singing “Silent Night,” that she changed her mind about ending her pregnancy. (Dubious.)

Today, the “Peace in the Womb” caroling campaign claims that across the country they’re “[bringing] the Christmas message of peace and joy to the darkness of abortion clinics.” How, you ask? In addition to unsolicited singing, carolers reportedly shout to women outside clinics, “Please don’t kill your baby at Christmas.”

Matthew Yonke, a spokesman for the Pro-Life Action League, says, “At the time of Christmas, the whole world tries to put aside differences and pursue peace, so we’re asking folks to make a connection to the womb…”

Fucking yikes!

This ‘caroling’ comes in a moment when anti-abortion violence is on the rise, and the Trump administration is openly enabling it.

Losing ‘Viability’

Over in Pennsylvania, Democrats are advancing a bill that would put abortion rights on the ballot—allowing voters to codify protections up until fetal ‘viability’. The legislation is unlikely to get past the GOP-led Senate, but it’s still worth saying plainly: viability language is a bad idea.

As you know, pro-choice groups and lawmakers often support restrictions after fetal ‘viability’—even though it’s not a real medical standard—in hopes of insulating themselves from attacks about abortion “up until birth.” But it never works, and conservatives say that shit anyway!

We’ve seen it happen in pretty much every state that’s considered an abortion rights ballot measure, and we’re watching it happen again in Pennsylvania: despite the bill allowing state interference later in pregnancy, anti-abortion activists are already claiming HB 1957 would permit abortion “up to and including the moment of birth,” and that even “infanticide is on the table.”

The problem isn’t just that Republicans will attack no matter what—it’s that ‘viability’ language can hand them new ammunition. We saw this in Florida, where then–Attorney General Ashley Moody challenged a pro-choice ballot measure by arguing that the definition of viability was deliberately vague. Right on cue, Pennsylvania Republicans are now making the same argument about HB 1957.

So why codify restrictions at all? Especially when those limits disproportionately harm the most vulnerable patients, and those whose lives are most at risk. (Pregnancy Justice’s report, “The Viability Line,” and this guest column from Patient Forward’s Erika Christensen lay this out clearly.)

Besides, polling shows that voters are more likely to support ballot measures that don’t include ‘viability’ restrictions!

To be clear, it’s great that Pennsylvania Democrats are thinking proactively about protecting abortion rights. But we don’t need to cling to a compromised standard that already failed so many people. We have a chance to fight for something better than Roe—and we shouldn’t waste it.

“I call on allies to oppose efforts that uplift the Roe status quo. Insist on bodily autonomy. Resist the temptation to advocate in binary terms. It’s more than abortion. It’s about the freedom to parent, or not; birth your children with dignity and autonomy. The right to end a pregnancy on your own terms. And liberation to make these decisions without punishment. You can’t have your freedom and your fascists too.” - Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, Missouri Independent

Meet the Creeps

Let’s talk about Bethany Kozma, the new lead of HHS’ Office of Global Affairs and the country’s most powerful health diplomat. Don’t be fooled by her relatively sparse paper trail: NPR reports Kozma is quite literally one of the architects of Project 2025, served in the first Trump administration, and has a long history of anti-abortion extremism.

As senior adviser for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment in USAID during the first Trump presidency, Kozma described the U.S. as a “pro-life” nation in a closed-door U.N. meeting about women’s rights in 2018. And in 2024, Kozma was featured in a series of Project 2025 ‘training videos’ meant for future administration appointees. In one, Kozma says the left “got very creative years ago and started using different words to make abortion sound a little less like murder,” via terms like ‘reproductive health.’

GLAAD has also tracked Kozma’s obsession with banning gender-affirming care—characterizing trans adults as innate “sexual predators” and trans kids and “gender-confused.”

This is the public health ‘expert’ now at the helm of the Health and Human Services Department’s foreign policy. Kozma is just the latest extremist given a key position—at a time when the Trump administration is already proving disastrous for women and girls around the world. Most recently, the administration is under fire for deliberately wasting tens of millions in birth control for countries in need. (Prompting a lawsuit from the Center for Reproductive Rights earlier this week.)

With Kozma in charge of HHS’ Office of Global Affairs, we can expect to see even more obscene anti-abortion stunts.

In the Nation

Former Vice President Mike Pence is still scolding Republicans for not being anti-abortion enough. Just days ago, Pence called for RFK Jr. to be ousted as head of the HHS for reportedly slow-rolling a “safety review” of mifepristone.

Now, Pence’s anti-abortion organization, Advancing American Freedom Foundation, is calling on Congressional Republicans to reject the extension of ACA tax credits—claiming it allows for a “state loophole” to fund abortions. (Keep an eye out for that word loophole, you’ll hear a lot of it in the coming days.)

Like other leading anti-abortion groups, Pence’s organization wants to prohibit any ACA plans from covering abortion services—even with state funding. But centrist Republicans openly revolted against anti-choice leaders this week: four House Republicans signed onto a petition to force a vote on extending the credits, giving Democrats the 218 signatures needed to move forward.

And as House Speaker Mike Johnson loses control, Donald Trump is nowhere to be seen—noticeably absent on the abortion component of the ACA fight, much to the chagrin of anti-abortion leaders. (He has clearly picked up on the fact that abortion bans and anti-abortion extremism is deeply unpopular.)