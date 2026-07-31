Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Lauren, Esq.'s avatar
Lauren, Esq.
8h

Um that CPC tidbit just about gave me a heart attack!! WTF. Are these people getting more extreme, or are we just privy to more information? Or both? Re: Christina Francis’s interview on PBS — it’s no secret that I complain about how skewed the baseline in reporting has become, and I know I’m annoying about it, but I’m happy Jessica pointed it out. On its own, it probably doesn’t appear to the casual viewer like a big deal. But in the aggregate, its articles like this thar don’t adequately explain the context, and misrepresent the views of the extremists as the mainstream. I don’t love how Francis purposely blurs the line btwn the law and her interpretation of it, and then PBS never circles around to clarify it.

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