Crisis Pregnancy Center Demands OBGYNs Sign a Purity Pledge

With reproductive and maternal health deserts growing across the country, Republicans keep insisting that crisis pregnancy centers are “reasonable replacements” for the real clinics their policies have shuttered. The Charlotte Lozier Institute even released a ‘study’ reporting that American women don’t really need Planned Parenthood, because “alternative providers” can fill that gap.

So let’s talk about what it looks like when a CPC does try to replace a real clinic or hospital. Buckle up, because this one is wild.

Back in 2023, Idaho’s abortion ban forced Bonner General Health hospital to shut its maternity ward—administrators said OBGYNs didn’t want to practice in a state where they could go to jail. (Fair!) The closure left a massive maternal and reproductive health desert, with some women being forced to drive over an hour to the closest hospital to give birth.

That’s when the local crisis pregnancy center, 7B Care Clinic, decided it would expand its “services” to meet the moment. They partnered with Newport Hospital District in Washington, which agreed to lend out its OBGYNs one day every other week. That way, women in the area could receive prenatal care.

But Range Media reports that when the first doctor showed up for his shift, 7B asked him to sign a document promising “sexual purity,” that he wasn’t in a same sex marriage, and that he wouldn’t prescribe contraception to unmarried women (among other batshit pledges).

Hospital administrators immediately terminated the contract with the CPC, and said they hadn’t been informed providers would be made to sign such a bizarre document.

I think all of us could have seen this coming a mile away: these groups are not real medical clinics, and they will never rise to the standards of real healthcare providers. And while Republicans think supporting CPCs will somehow make women voters like them, the truth is that it only reveals how little they think of us.

I hope folks remember this story the next time their local politician points to a crisis pregnancy center as a “reasonable” place for women to get care.

Planned Parenthood Is Suing the Trump Administration

Love this: Planned Parenthood is suing the Trump administration over its reworked Title X guidelines—a document that aims to change the focus of the nation’s family planning program to instead “prioritize life and promote the pro-family agenda.”

Kylie put together a terrific explainer on the reworked guidelines if you want a deep dive, but the short version is that the White House’s guidelines require Title X grantees to adhere to certain conservative values—like focusing on “natural family planning” over contraception.

In other words, the goal is to deliberately exclude programs and organizations that offer real reproductive healthcare—like Planned Parenthood. (In fact, the administration made an on-the-record comment about 2026 being the last year the group would get Title X funding.)

Given that Planned Parenthood affiliates received more than 50 million dollars in Title X funds in 2024, it makes sense that the group is fighting back. I’ll keep you updated as the case moves forward.

Anti-Abortion Extremist Gets a 7-Figure Payout

Remember how Donald Trump pardoned two dozen anti-abortion activists who were convicted of violating the FACE Act? Well, one of those assholes, Paul Vaughn, is getting a 7-figure payout from the federal government.

Attorneys at the ultra-conservative Thomas More Society say that Vaughn reached a settlement after being “targeted by the Biden Department of Justice for his pro-life beliefs.” The truth? Vaughn was one of a group of extremists who staged a “rescue” at an abortion clinic.

The “Christian father of 11” told Fox News, “Obviously, money doesn’t equate justice, and there’s not a true sense of justice in the settlement, but it is an acknowledgment of wrong, and it is something to help make up for the time lost.”

This is legitimately infuriating—especially because settlements like this embolden the worst kind of people in a moment when clinic violence is already on the rise.

Massachusetts One Step Closer to Expanding Access

In better news, let’s turn to Massachusetts: a Senate Committee there has advanced legislation that would expand abortion access throughout pregnancy. Under the Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act (H.2370), abortion after 24 weeks would be permitted “based upon the professional judgment of the physician.”

The bill—which I told you a bit about last week—has passed the House, and is expected to go before the Senate tomorrow for a full vote.

Right now, Massachusetts only allows abortions later in pregnancy if someone’s health or life is at risk, or if the fetus has been diagnosed with a grave anomaly. As a result, women have been forced to leave the state for care—including women whose fetuses had suffered catastrophic strokes or whose brains weren’t developing properly.

Claire Teylouni, interim co-executive director for Reproductive Equity Now, said in a statement:

“This bill has always been about trusting women and patients and ensuring our laws reflect that trust. We are confident that our reproductive health champions in the Senate will get this bill across the finish line before the formal legislative session concludes…”

I’m keeping my fingers crossed! This would be such a big deal, not just for Massachusetts patients—but for people traveling to the state for care.

Poll: Americans Support Shipping Abortion Pills

A new KFF Health Tracking Poll is out, and there’s lots of interesting tidbits in there—some good, some bad. Let’s start with what I’m worried about: there’s still relatively limited awareness of mifepristone and its long-standing safety record. While 44% of respondents said abortion pills were safe, 15% believe they’re unsafe, and 41% aren’t sure.

It’s that 41% that concerns me. After all, we’re watching conservatives launch an all-out disinformation campaign against mifepristone—claiming it’s a tool of abusers, that 1 in 10 women have serious adverse effects, etc. And because the abortion rights movement is so stretched thin, we’re not doing a ton of offense to combat those lies.

But here’s the good news: not only do nearly two-thirds of Americans oppose banning abortion medication—just about the same amount oppose laws that would criminalize telehealth providers shipping pills across state lines. That’s a big deal! Given that so much Republican abortion messaging relies on the lie that the country is split, those are numbers worth sharing far and wide. The more we can remind voters that they are in the vast, vast majority, the better.

Republicans Try to Distance Themselves from ‘Abolitionists’

Tennessee Rep. Jason Zachary wrote an op-ed this week trying to distance Republican legislators from abortion ‘abolitionists’—the movement that wants abortion patients punished with the death penalty.

“Radical pro-life abolitionists who weaponize the Gospel and their actions do not reflect the grace we are called to embody as believers,” he writes. The Republican representative also takes a few paragraphs to laud Tennessee Right to Life (TRTL), saying that their “consistent, effective advocacy” helped build the GOP’s supermajority.

It’s clear that Zachary is terrified that ‘abolitionists’ are making him and other GOP legislators look bad, and that it might hurt them at the polls. But here’s the thing: Zachary and his pals aren’t all that different from the ‘abolitionists’ he calls “radical.”

After all, I remember when TRTL lobbied for months against an exception for women’s lives. That’s right—the group that Zachary paints as reasonable and empathetic didn’t want any exceptions in the state’s ban, even for women who were dying. And let’s be serious: even with so-called exceptions, these laws are killing women.

So while Zachary and other Republicans would like ‘abolitionists’ to STFU and stop reminding voters that conservatives are extremist woman-haters, let’s make sure people remember that all of these maniacs want women dead. It’s just that one group is willing to say as much out loud.

🚨 Bans Increase Suicidal Ideation in Teen Girls 🚨 Horrific but no surprise: a new study published in JAMA Network Open found that abortion bans were associated with increased suicidal thoughts in teenage girls. After analyzing CDC survey data from over 338,000 high schoolers across 15 states, researchers found that teen girls’ suicidal ideation rose 4.3 percentage points more in states with bans. It’s a statistically significant jump that held even after controlling for other factors. Suicide attempts moved in the same direction, too (though that finding wasn't statistically significant). More evidence this isn't just a simple correlation: when researchers ran the same analysis on teenage boys—who aren't directly affected by abortion access in the same way—they found no meaningful change in suicidal thoughts. And before the bans took effect, suicidal ideation was tracking similarly in both groups of states. But once the bans hit, those trends diverged, with girls in ban states faring significantly worse. All this, while Republicans claim to be “protecting” young women.

Ballot Box: Wyoming & Kentucky

WyoFile has a rundown of where Wyoming’s Republican gubernatorial candidates stand on the issues—including abortion. Interestingly, there is one candidate who doesn’t support abortion bans at all. Curt Blake, a rodeo-production professional, says,

“I’ve never known or understood why it was anybody’s business except for the person making the decision. Whether it’s right or wrong, I don’t think that that’s for me to judge. We’re supposed to live in a country where you have free choice.”

This is an attitude I’ve come across a lot from folks in the Mountain West: the desire to be free from government interference overrides religious conservatism on the issue. (That’s part of the reason I think freedom from government interference is a much more powerful message for Dems than ‘restore Roe’.)

Let’s move from a Republican who supports abortion rights to a Democrat who once supported an abortion ban: Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Rocky Adkins says he regrets his vote for the trigger law that gave the state a total abortion ban. Adkins, a former state representative, says he’s since “evolved” on the issue:

“Kentucky has a bad law, and it needs to be changed. There needs to be exceptions, there needs to be flexibility in the law that would allow a woman to be able to make decisions with her doctor, with her family, and with her faith. So I think leaders evolve, and you become better informed.”

No surprise that he’s changing his tune—especially given that abortion helped bring home Gov. Andy Beshear’s reelection win. Adkins is up against Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman. As the Courier Journal put it recently, Coleman represents the new Democratic Party, while Adkins “looks like the old one.”

Watch An Anti-Abortion Extremist Cover Her Tracks

I always watch PBS NewsHour, especially when they’re covering abortion. So I was glad to see this segment on how abortion bans have changed the way doctors can treat patients losing their pregnancies.

My one gripe: they interviewed Christina Francis, president of the American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNs. Read my explainer on her and you’ll get it.

This is a woman who believes abortion is never necessary to save a person’s life. Her organization actually advises doctors to perform C-sections instead of standard abortion procedures on women with life-threatening pregnancies—even when the fetus is too early to survive. Francis also believes children should be forced to give birth, that birth control is “abortion,” and that women should be legally required to carry doomed pregnancies to term.

And as hilarious as it is that she had an AAPLOG doctor’s coat made up to wear for interviews, this woman is no joke: she’s an incredibly dangerous extremist.

For example, watch how many times Francis says “intervention” or “intervene” in the segment. That’s deliberate—and it’s something I’ve flagged before. Instead of saying that women are legally allowed to have abortions to save their lives, activists like Francis will say doctors can “intervene” or “act” and that women can receive “treatment.”

That’s because they will never ever admit that abortions are necessary—or that the law allows them, even to save women’s lives.