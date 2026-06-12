Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Paul Pikowsky's avatar
Paul Pikowsky
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About Rick Jackson’s comments about exceptions for rape. Let’s imagine why he is trying to walk them back. If a woman demands an abortion claiming rape, then a crime is alleged to have occurred. It follows that some man needs to be prosecuted for rape, but where does that leave the woman? Is a guilty verdict required before she gets an abortion? That could be a long time and calls into question the whole idea of providing exceptions for rape. She should be able to get an abortion right away and if there is a moral argument for allowing abortion in the case of rape, then it follows, morally, that it makes no sense to even ask the question as to why the woman wants an abortion at all. She should be able to get an abortion and make a claim of rape at the same time and the aborted tissue is evidence in the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrator.

All abortions need to be elective abortions and the crisis surrounding rape is a perfect example of this.

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