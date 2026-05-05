Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Dani Smart's avatar
Dani Smart
9h

Thank you for your hard work and tenacity. It’s heard. Based on your inspiration, I published a piece today on my Substack that I hope to share.

“I want to ask you something before you read this piece.

Tonight, a man in any state can log onto Hims or Ro, complete a brief telehealth consultation, and have Viagra or Cialis delivered by Thursday. Sildenafil and tadalafil carry real cardiovascular risk — they are contraindicated for men with heart disease, and interactions with common medications can be fatal. That risk profile has never prompted a court challenge. The telehealth-and-mail model built around male embarrassment about an awkward conversation has never been questioned.

This week, a federal court blocked the equivalent system for mifepristone. Same model: telehealth consultation, medication by mail. The Supreme Court issued a one-week stay this morning. The case continues.

The medication with the 25-year FDA safety record — taken safely by millions, with complications so rare the FDA dropped the in-person requirement entirely — is the one in court. The one with the cardiac contraindications ships on time.

That asymmetry isn't incidental. It's a blueprint. Because the legal and regulatory mechanism being used here — reclassify the medication, challenge the access model, remove it from telehealth and mail — has already been applied to standard contraception. IUDs. Hormonal implants. Birth control pills. The Trump administration has already labeled them abortifacients in practice. Project 2025 names them explicitly. The infrastructure for challenging women's access to oral contraceptives through the same telehealth-and-mail system already exists. The definitional framework is already in use.

Rural women who rely on telehealth for birth control should be paying attention. The ask to come in person — to a clinic that may be two hours away, with a wait of months for an appointment — is not a hypothetical next step. Medication that cannot be shipped by mail. It is the current playbook, applied to a different medication.

This is what the architecture looks like before it's finished.”

https://danismart.substack.com/p/control-the-bullets

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Rose T's avatar
Rose T
10h

Can a reasonable person (so often used in law) tell the difference between a zygote "conception" and a new born? Of course. It does not value human beings by making them equal to something invisible.

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