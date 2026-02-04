Our Misogynist President

We’d be remiss not to address the president’s latest, stomach-churning outburst of misogyny. After last week’s Epstein Files drop brought fresh sexual violence allegations against Donald Trump, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins attempted to ask the president what he would say to Epstein’s survivors—before he interrupted her:

“You are so bad. You are the worst reporter. …She's a young woman. I don't think I've ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face. …You’re a very dishonest organization and they should be ashamed of you.”

Dozens of women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct—including rape, assault, and even peeking in on children’s dressing rooms. He doesn’t bother to offer meaningful denials beyond countering that his accusers are “not [his] type.”

That’s because he doesn’t think he’s done anything wrong.

Thanks to Trump and the anti-abortion extremists who enable him, violence against women and girls is increasingly normalized—whether it’s living with a rapist president or watching as abortion bans torture and even kill people. He bullies Collins for being “a young woman”—like the young girls in the Epstein Files, like the young girls who are being denied emergency abortion care.

We’re supposed to be used to the president’s violent hatred of women. They want us to be numb to all of this, and to stop paying attention. But we can’t give them what they want.

What’s Next for Planned Parenthood?

Last week, Planned Parenthood and its Massachusetts and Utah affiliates dropped their lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s budget law, which bars Medicaid patients from getting care at clinics that provide abortion—even for basics like birth control or cancer screenings.

The organization first filed its suit in July. It’s been caught in a legal tug-of-war ever since, leaving patients and providers scrambling to keep up with the chaos.

In December, the case was dealt a blow by a federal court, which ruled the administration could continue to withhold Medicaid funds. Planned Parenthood noted in a recent release that the goal of the suit was always to help patients get care, and that “it is clear that this lawsuit is no longer the best way to accomplish that goal.”

A lawsuit by a group of Democratic-led states challenging the same ‘defund’ provision remains active, but has faced similar legal losses.

Let’s call the ‘defund’ provision what it is: a backdoor, national abortion ban, designed to shutter access to reproductive health clinics no matter where you live. Since the law took effect, two dozen Planned Parenthood centers have already been forced to close—and not just in banned states.

We already know what happens when Planned Parenthood is defunded, because we’ve seen it on the state-level. When Indiana defunded Planned Parenthood under Gov. Mike Pence, for example, it shut down one county’s sole HIV testing center—prompting an HIV outbreak across that county.

Planned Parenthood maintains that the fight against this legislation will continue. It’s unclear what that fight will look like outside the courts.

Here’s what we do know: Large swaths of the country losing access to crucial health care will certainly be a sticking point in a major election year.

Lawsuit Invokes Texas’ HB 7, Fights Shield Laws

Remember when Jonathan Mitchell partnered with a Texas man to bring a wrongful death lawsuit against a California abortion provider? Last summer, Mitchell and Jerry Rodriguez accused Dr. Remy Coeytaux of mailing abortion pills to a man who allegedly coerced Rodriguez’s partner into ending her pregnancy. The suit claims this happened twice.

Since then, Texas HB 7 has taken effect: the law bans the mailing of abortion pills into the state, and allows out-of-state providers to be sued for $100,000. This week, Mitchell amended the suit to bring a complaint under HB 7, calling for a permanent injunction to stop Coeytaux from mailing the medication into Texas.

Mitchell hasn’t identified specific instances of the provider mailing pills since the law went into effect—but he’s hoping to uncover such instances during discovery. The anti-abortion lawyer is also seeking to block a portion of California’s shield law that allows defendants to countersue. One legal expert tells Abortion, Every Day that Mitchell is hoping that will segue into a larger legal challenge to California’s shield law.

Rodriguez is the third Texas man Mitchell has represented in legal action over women’s medication abortions—including Marcus Silva, who sued his ex-wife’s friends for helping her get abortion pills. (That case was eventually dropped, but not before it came out that Silva tried to use the lawsuit to blackmail his ex into having sex with him.)

Mitchell has been invoking the Comstock Act in these cases, calling for a national ban on the mailing of abortion pills and claiming that the pills enable abusers. The reality of domestic abuse and reproductive coercion, however, is much different than conservatives would have us believe. It’s far more likely that abusers will pressure their victims into pregnancy.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline has heard from hundreds of women who say their partners threatened to either report them to the cops or sue them if they had abortions.

Coeytaux is represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights. Interim litigation director Autumn Katz tells AED:

“Reproductive coercion of any form is wrong. But anti-abortion extremists are highlighting only the instances that fit their narrative and their intended outcome: to stop everyone from accessing abortion pills. Laws like HB 7 don’t stop abuse, they trap survivors in abusive situations. … This lawsuit shows exactly how the anti-abortion movement manipulates women’s stories to justify policies that strip them of their rights and put them in even greater danger.”

Extra credit: Coeytaux is also being targeted by Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, who is trying to get the California provider extradited. AED’s coverage below:

In the States: Iowa & Missouri

In Iowa, the race is on to replace anti-abortion extremist Gov. Kim Reynolds with an even bigger anti-abortion extremist. AED told you about the Republican primary debate last week: all the candidates asserted that life begins at conception, called for the state to codify fetal personhood, and one went so far as to brag that he’s been banned from a fertility clinic for trying to save embryos’ lives.

Now, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is slated to spend over $3.2 million in Iowa on this year’s elections. That’s about $1 for everyone who lives in the state.

We know why anti-abortion groups are so worried: the state’s six-week abortion ban, which took effect in 2024, is wildly unpopular. Almost two-thirds of Iowa voters support a right to abortion, but have had to watch the state’s ban exacerbate the state’s existing OB-GYN shortage and throw its health care infrastructure into crisis.

And Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand raised $18 million within months of announcing his candidacy—that’s more than double the $7.2 million that all four GOP candidates have raised combined.

It’s not just Iowa: abortion bans are unpopular everywhere. Just look to Missouri, where Republicans still refuse to accept an abortion rights ballot measure passed in 2024. After a two-week trial over state restrictions wrapped last week in the Western District Court of Appeals, the state GOP is now weighing legislation that would redirect all future, major legal challenges into the Eastern District instead—which they believe would be more favorable to conservative rulings.

A spokesperson for the ‘pro-life’ group Campaign Life Missouri claims the Western court is “biased” on abortion. Conservatives have given no real reason beyond that.

What does this mean? Republicans know their anti-abortion antics will wind up back in court soon—especially since they’ve put an abortion ban on the ballot for 2026. So they’re trying to preemptively direct all future litigation to a more conservative court.

Just another reminder that anti-abortion politicians do not care what voters want.

Quick hits:

On a Kansas debate stage this week, Republican gubernatorial candidates argued that the state has become an “abortion destination”;

Religious leaders used similar language to bash an Illinois abortion fund—accusing Gov. JB Pritzger of promoting “abortion tourism”;

And after leadership turmoil at Planned Parenthood Southeast—which serves Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi—the affiliate will be overseen by Planned Parenthood Los Angeles.

Fairfax County Anti-Abortion Propagandists Could Get a Day in Court

Virginia Republicans tried to center last year’s elections around one thing: a made-up story about a high school guidance counselor helping two 17-year-olds access abortion.

The story largely originated from a teacher named Zenaida Perez, who partook in a right-wing media smear campaign against her colleague. Her claims were first picked up by a right-wing blogger whose father was a top donor to GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

An outside investigation found the allegations false. (For example, a note Perez claimed was from a student about their abortion actually appeared to have been written by Perez herself.)

After the district put Perez on leave, she filed a $2 million lawsuit accusing Fairfax County Public Schools of defamation and leaving a “lifelong” emotional and professional impact.

But the real victims here are the students and staff of the Virginia public school. Remember, this story was everywhere last year: anti-abortion groups were encouraging activists to show up to Fairfax County school board meetings, and even the White House weighed in. Thanks to Perez and Republicans, the school became the subject of a state police investigation, harassment, and threats from the Trump administration.

All so the GOP could have a bogus talking point about schools paying for abortions.

Legislation Watch: Oklahoma, Florida & More

Oklahoma is poised to ram through their own version of Texas’ HB 7 with SB 1657, a bill to ban the mailing of abortion pills into the state, punishable with lawsuits for at least $10,000. Students for Life—the same organization that opposes birth control and falsely claims abortion pills are contaminating the water supply—takes credit for authoring the bill.

Indiana’s Senate passed a similarly terrifying bit of legislation last week, which also attempts to redefine abortion; and in South Carolina, lawmakers are seeking to classify abortion pills as a controlled substance.

States Newsroom has a good rundown of that anti-abortion legislation and more—including bills in Florida and Wisconsin that would require students to watch “fetal development” videos. As regular readers know, AED has been tracking ‘Baby Olivia’ bills for a few years now: the rapidly-expanding legislation mandates that public schools show students an anti-abortion propaganda video produced by the extremist group Live Action.

As we’ve drawn more attention to the video, state legislators have tried to distance themselves from it—often by proposing bills that don’t mention “Baby Olivia” by name, but instead mandate a video whose criteria just happen to match it perfectly.

Take Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy in Florida, who proposed a fetal development video requirement. She says straight out: “I hate Baby Olivia, too.” Don’t get too excited, though—Trabulsy says she plans to find a different video.

At the federal level, Florida Sen. Ashley Moody forced a vote on her Pregnant Students’ Rights bill, which would amend the Higher Education Act and require universities to inform pregnant students of all their ‘options’ and ‘resources’ that aren’t abortion. By a 47-45 margin, the Senate blocked the bill via procedural vote.

Had it passed, the bill would have required colleges to provide students with “a list of resources on campus and in the community.” Given its sponsors—a partisan slate of GOP senators and extremist groups like Students for Life and Heartbeat International—those resources “in the community” would likely include CPCs. (Especially if Heartbeat International is involved.)

Students who choose to parent should obviously have all the resources they need to do so—but Moody’s bill didn’t even pretend to create new resources. It’s anti-abortion propaganda meant to obscure students’ options to access abortion. It’s also removed from reality: College students want and need abortion access. In fact, whether abortion is legal in the state is a key factor in prospective students’ decision to enroll.

But Republicans, who are increasingly determined to push anti-abortion propaganda in schools, have been pitching legislation like this for years, so it’s worth keeping an eye on.

In the Nation: Abortion Is Still a Winning Issue

Amid ongoing negotiations, Congressional Democrats have an absolute mandate to keep fighting for insurance coverage of abortion care, even as Republicans fight to drastically expand Hyde.

New polling from National Women’s Law Center and YouGov shows how out-of-touch this GOP demand is: 67% of voters say health insurance plans—whether paid for by individuals or employers—should cover the full range of pregnancy-related medical care including abortion. Abortion—and certainly abortion coverage—is a winning issue. Especially in a key election year, Democrats have to act like it.

Reminder: Now that it’s February, the Department of Veterans Affairs has halted nearly all abortion services. The Trump administration quietly banned all abortion for veterans and their families over the holiday season—implementing a new policy that reverses a Biden-era rule allowing abortions in cases of rape, incest, and health- and life-threatening pregnancies. (Now, the agency can’t even counsel on abortion.)

Quick hits: