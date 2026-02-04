Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan E. Wigget's avatar
Susan E. Wigget
30m

We have a new word: Pedo-ocracy. I learned it from Danielle Moodie (whom I recommend also following here on Substack). I'm not feeling numb--I'm feeling extremely fucking enraged.

Reply
Share
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
33m

"I’ve known you for 10 years, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face"

About that...sorry I can't post the image directly, but:

https://cdn.bsky.app/img/feed_fullsize/plain/did:plc:xhhmvqp5twepnofrvvz7lcjd/bafkreic4vaxk2krw6v76cseviybxosks6xmcm3gkl2rrmisvzzjr3gk5te@jpeg

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture