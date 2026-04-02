Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TerriRBG's avatar
TerriRBG
3d

So they plan to put contraception out of the reach of poor women, then leave them on own and refuse to fund prenatal and childbirth care, nutrition and healthcare and public education for their kids, then shame them for having more kids than they could afford. How very Christian of them.

Reply
Share
Misandrist Cat Lady's avatar
Misandrist Cat Lady
4d

Can we start a crowdfunding campaign for money directed to clinics that provide full care including birth control, prenatal care, and abortions depending on needs and desires of the patients with no BS judgements and possibly travel costs and safe housing while needed.

Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture