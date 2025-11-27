In Better News

We love to see it: the anti-abortion protester who was caught on video shooting someone outside of a South Carolina Planned Parenthood clinic has been arrested!

Mark Baumgartner, founder of ‘sidewalk counseling’ group A Moment of Hope, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

Baumgartner and his group have a long history of harassing, stalking, and even getting physically violent with Planned Parenthood patients and personnel. He also recently testified in support of a state bill that would punish abortion patients as murderers. Before the shooting, Baumgartner appeared to get into an altercation with the victim.

This shooting wasn’t an anomaly. It comes in a moment of increasing anti-abortion violence across the country—emboldened in large part by the Trump administration. Donald Trump not only pardoned two dozen anti-abortion extremists days after taking office, but his DOJ also announced they’d no longer enforce the federal law that protects abortion clinics.

Incredibly, Baumgartner’s attorney expressed surprise at the arrest, telling local media, “We were really caught off guard he was arrested this morning without any notice.” Imagine the level of entitlement it takes to be surprised that you didn’t get a heads up about your arrest after shooting someone!

Indeed, the local activists AED spoke to questioned why it took so long for Baumgartner to be arrested and charged. After all, as he remained free, a 20-year-old woman was arrested just a few towns away over her pregnancy outcome. (Palmetto State Abortion Fund is raising money for the young woman’s legal fees here.)

One more bit of news while we’re talking about anti-abortion violence: Exactly a decade ago, Robert Dear killed three people and injured nine at a Colorado Planned Parenthood. It was horrific. This past weekend, Dear died in federal prison of natural causes.

At the time, anti-abortion politicians rushed to try to distance themselves from Dear and the shooting—but they couldn’t outrun their own rhetoric. After all, Dear ranted about “no more baby parts,” echoing the language Republicans and anti-abortion organizations had spent months hurling at Planned Parenthood.

Anti-abortion rhetoric has consequences: ten years ago, and today.

In the States

A few weeks ago, we warned that Wisconsin Republicans were planning to introduce legislation that would mandate women use ‘catch kits’ when they have a miscarriage or abortion—forcing them to bag up their pregnancy tissue and bring it to the doctor as medical waste.

Well, that bill is officially here. The so-called “Clean Water For All Life Act” claims that abortion medication and fetal remains are poisoning the groundwater—repeating the lie that Students for Life has been pushing for years. The extremist group—which also wants to ban birth control—even says Americans are “drinking abortions.” And because they’re lobbying RFK Jr., Students for Life’s new claim is that abortion pills in the drinking water are making men sterile. (Catch up on all of this here.)

As we’ve written so many times before, the cruelty here is unimaginable—and pretty transparent. Conservatives hate that women can safely and privately end their pregnancies at home without going through a gauntlet of protesters. Bills like this let Republicans punish and humiliate women by forcing them to bag up their blood like medical waste. It’s obscene.

Wisconsin is going for anti-abortion gold these days: earlier this month, we broke down another Republican bill that lays the groundwork to eliminate abortion ban exceptions for pregnant people’s lives. (Though they’d never put it that way, of course.) Over at the Wisconsin Examiner, family medicine and obstetrics physician Dr. Ashlyn Brown writes why this bill is such a nightmare for patients.

Meanwhile, in our home state of New York, crisis pregnancy centers are shitting bricks over Zohran Mamdani. That’s because one of the mayor-elect’s campaign promises was to “protect New Yorkers from false or deceptive information spread by Crisis Pregnancy Centers, including lies about abortion safety and medications.”

Mamdani plans to use a consumer protection law (Rule 17) to mandate CPCs to disclose whether they have licensed medical professionals on staff—which is the very least they could do! But anti-abortion activists really don’t want women to know that they’re fake clinics. Rev. Jim Harden, CEO of the New York network of CPCs, CompassCare, whined to Fox News this week that Rule 17 would be “onerous.”

Why? Because they’d have to tell women they don’t have medical staff and don’t provide abortions in “large font in advertising outlets and onsite locations.” (Cue the world’s tiniest violin 🎻)

Mamdani’s very simple expectation that CPCs tell the truth has even triggered National Right to Life—which takes issue with the fact that the soon-to-be-mayor wants to give parents of newborns ‘baby baskets’: boxes that include essentials like diapers and swaddling cloths. (Some even double as a bassinet!) But the anti-abortion group says that by suggesting the program, Mamdani is “copying” crisis pregnancy centers. Why are they so weird??

Finally, just a reminder that North Dakota’s Supreme Court reinstated a total abortion ban last week—making the state the 13th to completely outlaw ending a pregnancy. There are ‘exceptions’ of course, but we know what that means in reality: nothing.

Bloomberg Law has more on the ruling, but what’s most important to know is that voters don’t want this. Even in red states, and even in states where voters identify as anti-abortion: people do not want these bans. (Keep an eye on your inboxes for a post-holiday column about just how unpopular abortion bans really are—looking at red states, in particular.)

Quick hits:

Ballot Box

Idahoans United for Women and Families says they’ve collected more than 50,000 of the 71,000 signatures needed to get abortion on the ballot in 2026. Remember: Unlike other states that have pushed pro-choice ballot measures, Idaho doesn’t allow citizen-led ballot initiatives to amend the state constitution. But they can propose and pass state statutes.

That’s what Idahoans United for Women and Families is trying to do here: the Idaho Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Measure would repeal Idaho’s total abortion ban and ensure a right to reproductive freedom—including abortions—up until fetal ‘viability’. After ‘viability’, the measure says, “there would be no general right to abortion except in case of a ‘medical emergency.’”

You probably know what I’m going to say: the viability language is a mistake—not just because it leaves the most vulnerable patients behind, but because it’s the wrong move politically. A 2023 poll from PerryUndem found that voters were 15 percentage points more likely to support a hypothetical ballot measure when it didn’t include a ‘viability’ restriction: 45% said they’d vote ‘yes’ on a measure with no restrictions, while 30% said they’d support a version with restrictions.

And while pro-choice activists are understandably worried conservatives will attack them for supporting abortion ‘up until birth’, we all know—from experience—that they will do that no matter what. We might as well fight for the policies we actually want, and the laws our communities truly need.

Listen, it’s easy to give advice from behind a computer in a pro-choice state; we don’t know what it looks like to organize voters in Idaho. But given the state’s massive OBGYN exodus, women being life-flighted out-of-state for care, and just the full spectrum of nightmare consequences Idaho has suffered as a result of its abortion ban—it seems like the state is well-primed to go big.

For more on the problem with ‘viability’ restrictions, check out this guest column from Erika Christensen of Patient Forward, and “The Viability Line” from Pregnancy Justice.

Attacks on Abortion Pills

Another day, another letter from Congressional Republicans trying to restrict and ban abortion pills!

Last week, more than 150 Republicans sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Martin Makary, demanding that the agencies end telehealth access to abortion medication. You can always count on these letters to be absolutely bonkers, but this might be my favorite one to date—purely because of this line:

“[W]hile we have long known that mifepristone causes the death by starvation of children alive in the womb—it is baby poison—we now know with greater certitude that their mothers are also being seriously harmed.”

Baby poison! We’re also worried about women! 🙄

Naturally, the letter goes on to cite the widely-debunked junk science ‘study’ on mifepristone—calling it “groundbreaking.” (Groundbreakingly fucking stupid and easily disproven, maybe.) In addition to all of its scientific and methodological flaws, please remember that the group behind this study admitted on video that the entire point was to “eliminate” abortion pills!

Still, Republicans claim that they’re just trying to “protect” women from “dangerous” abortion medication.

We all know this has nothing to do with women’s health or safety: Republicans are well-aware that women are sidestepping state bans by having pills shipped to them and they can’t stand it.

In the Nation

Donald Trump may be responsible for the end of Roe, and he may be beholden to some of the most extreme anti-abortion groups in the nation—but that hasn’t stopped the president from trying to distance himself from anything abortion-related. The latest example? The GOP’s health care hostage situation.

As we’ve been reporting here at AED, Republicans are refusing to renew Affordable Care Act funds unless Democrats agree to prohibit any ACA plan from covering abortion—even those funded by pro-choice states. Republicans are characterizing their demand as merely adhering to the Hyde Amendment. The truth? It would be a dramatic expansion of Hyde.

While the Hyde Amendment prevents federal funds from being used on abortion, some plans offer coverage because states use their own funds. In twelve states, that abortion coverage is required.

By prohibiting state funds from covering abortion, Republicans would effectively be enacting a backdoor national abortion ban.

POLITICO has new details on this god-awful saga, and how the White House is working hard to steer clear of the abortion fight. Essentially, the Trump administration just put forth a proposal: a two-year extension of the ACA subsidies with added limitations. But to the ire of Republicans and anti-abortion activists, the proposal includes no mention of abortion.

As one conservative strategist told POLITICO, “Look, it’s no secret that this administration is not rushing to put a lot of political capital on the issue of abortion if they can avoid it.”

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

If you thought this administration couldn’t sink even lower, think again: the State Department has instructed embassies and consulates to flag countries that protect abortion rights, LGBTQ rights, or workplace diversity laws as human rights abusers in the State Department’s annual report. They’re specifically targeting policies that support trans youth.

In other words: The Trump administration formally recognizes abortion rights and LGBTQ rights as human rights abuses. Deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott claims this is a response to “destructive ideologies” and that “enough is enough.”

Meanwhile, in the U.S., another woman was just killed by her state’s abortion ban, and one recent study found that nearly half of transgender and nonbinary young people seriously consider suicide. But according to this administration, the real human rights threat isn’t women dying or trans kids in crisis—it’s countries that try to protect them.

Quick hits:

Attacks on Democracy

Ohio Republicans refuse to take no for an answer: Two years after voters rejected anti-abortion extremism and codified abortion rights in the state constitution, GOP lawmakers and leaders are still trying to restrict and ban abortion in any way they can.

They’ve tried to retain parts of the former state ban, worked to enact restrictions like waiting periods, proposed fetal personhood bills, and are currently advancing legislation that would effectively ban telehealth access to abortion pills. (That’s to say nothing of everything Republicans did to try to stop voters from having a say at all.)

Now, GOP lawmakers have introduced a bill that would prohibit abortion providers from getting state Medicaid reimbursements—even for services that have nothing to do with abortion. As you know, Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ has already banned providers like Planned Parenthood from getting federal Medicaid dollars. The goal is to eliminate reproductive healthcare providers, no matter the cost to women.

Danielle Firsich, Director of Public Policy for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, says the idea that the group would stop providing abortions “is absolutely not happening.”

“We follow the state constitution. These rights are protected, and we will continue to follow that as long as it stands,” she says.

Remember: Ohio isn’t the only state pulling this nonsense—we’ve seen similar moves in Nebraska, North Carolina, and Oklahoma.

Attacks on Travel

Yet another Texas county has passed an ‘anti-abortion trafficking’ ordinance: Howard County commissioners voted unanimously to make it illegal to help a woman leave the state for abortion care.

These local laws are truly terrifying: the idea is to create a chilling effect that makes women too afraid to leave their states for care, while depriving them of any community support.

That’s to say nothing of the danger it puts women in. One woman pointed out that the county is already a healthcare desert. “We don’t have an OB-GYN to even provide the services they’re banning anyway,” she said.

Anti-abortion activist Mark Lee Dickson, who travels around the country lobbying city councils to pass ‘anti-trafficking’ ordinances, dismissed community concern—claiming that this is about protecting young people. “We’ve seen teens taken across state lines without parental consent for abortions,” he said, conveniently leaving out the fact that the ordinance applies to people of all ages.

In the past, when Dickson has been asked how he can use the term ‘trafficking’ when talking about adult women leaving the state of their own free will, he’s said, “The unborn child is always taken against their will.”

And that’s the rub: they’re creating a fetal personhood precedent—one that Republicans are already picking up on. Remember when Montana lawmakers introduced legislation that would charge women who left the state for abortion with ‘trafficking’ their own fetus? I sure do!