Okay, all—it’s time to dig into the past week and get our bearings. These assholes think they can overwhelm us into inaction and we are not going to let that happen.

First things first: NORTH DAKOTA’s Supreme Court reinstated a total abortion ban on Friday. I’ll have more details for you tomorrow, but the short version is that voters want no part of this.

Abortion was near-impossible to come by in North Dakota even before the ruling, but that doesn’t make the state Supreme Court’s decision any less of a nightmare. After all, abortion bans kill women. We got a gutting reminder of that this week, when ProPublica shared the story of TIERRA WALKER—yet another Black woman killed by Texas’ abortion ban.

The 37-year-old mother had severe preeclampsia—complete with frequent seizures—yet not one of the 90 doctors involved in her care recommended ending the pregnancy to save her health and life. Even when Walker asked directly about abortion, she was dismissed:

Abortion, Every Day made some predictions about how anti-abortion activists and lawmakers will respond to Walker’s death—from claiming that pro-choice activists scared doctors out of providing legal ‘care’ to victim-blaming Walker herself. These are the people who want us to believe abortion bans ‘protect’ women, so you can bet your ass I’ll be following up to see what their reactions have been.

Speaking of RISING ANTI-ABORTION EXTREMISM, the last week in South Carolina has been straight up out of control. Just days after an anti-abortion activist shot someone outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic, Republicans considered legislation to punish abortion patients as murderers.

Thanks to the incredible activists in the state, SB 323 failed—but not before South Carolina lawmakers made it very clear they’d love to see women punished for having abortions. Or, frankly, for any pregnancy outcome! AED reported this week that a 20-year-old woman in the state had been arrested over her premature birth. Police—who you can’t trust even for one second—claim she took medication to induce early labor or end her pregnancy:

The young woman’s arrest is just the latest in a troubling criminalization trend. It was just a few months ago that we told you about a South Carolina woman who was arrested for how she disposed of her miscarriage, and reports show an increasing number of women are being charged with pregnancy-related ‘crimes’.

As AED noted this week, this is all about normalization.

Conservative lawmakers and activists want us accustomed to the nightmare: shrugging off the arrest of miscarriage and abortion patients, and ignoring the lawmakers who debate whether we deserve the death penalty for ending our pregnancies. Fuck that.

The best example of normalization this week? Without a doubt, the Republican ATTACKS ON BIRTH CONTROL. AED learned that the nearly $10 million in contraception the Trump administration plans to incinerate may actually be closer to $40 million. Remember, this is birth control meant for women abroad—but the White House refuses to dispense it because they claim the IUDs, hormonal implants, and oral contraceptives are actually “abortifacient birth control.”

The fake science bullshit doesn’t stop there. Republican attorneys general are also escalating their ATTACKS ON ABORTION PILLS, expanding their FDA lawsuit that claims mifepristone is unsafe (it isn’t).

Remember: the AGs of Missouri, Idaho, and Kansas are demanding that the FDA roll back access to abortion medication—especially the ability to mail mifepristone. We all know why: that’s how most women in banned states are still getting care, and why the abortion rate hasn’t dropped since Roe fell.

Now they’re broadening the suit to challenge the FDA’s approval of the generic form of mifepristone. The agency was legally required to approve the generic, but conservatives are using it as another pressure point with the Trump administration anyway.

While we’re talking about conservative disinformation, don’t forget that one of our ANTI-ABORTION GLOSSARY terms came up this week: ‘restorative reproductive medicine’ (RRM). Conservatives don’t want voters to know that they’re anti-IVF, so they’re pushing RRM instead—the idea that women don’t really need IVF, but to fix the “root causes” of their infertility, like nutrition and hormone imbalances. In other words, they’ve glommed onto the RFK, Jr./MAHA nonsense.

Moving on to STATE NEWS: An Alabama Democrat introduced legislation this week that would mandate men convicted of impregnating someone through rape or incest face vasectomy or castration. Obviously, the bill is more about driving attention to anti-abortion hypocrisy than it is an actual move to change policy. But a girl can dream!

A bill that’s 100% serious, unfortunately, is the Baby Olivia legislation advancing in Ohio. The bill—which would force an anti-abortion propaganda video in public schools—passed the state House this week. (Click here for a refresher on the legislative trend.)

Florida’s House also passed anti-abortion legislation this week: a fetal personhood bill to allow parents to bring ‘wrongful death’ suits over fetuses, embryos, and fertilized eggs. (To learn more about fetal personhood, check out my conversation with author and lawyer Mary Ziegler.)

Finally, AED is keeping an eye on the Wisconsin bill we broke news on last week: Republicans plan to propose legislation that would require miscarriage and abortion patients to use ‘catch kits’ for their pregnancy remains. Yes, it’s as bad as it sounds.