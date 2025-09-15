Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Gillian Fitzgerald
I despise Barrett.

And there is a good reason young men define success as marriage and kifs. They are expected to.marry to.get promoted ( it's okay to get divorced and get a popsie half his age, though). They also it is much easier to get a job than a woman. Women are becoming realistic. We want to.establish a good-paying job and know we have to compete against less qualified men to.get hired,let alone promoted. Marriage is a maybe. And practically speaking we need to.be able to support ourselves and our kids if he divorces us. We don't want to.be forced to stay in.a marriage to an abuser or a cheater because we can't afford to.leave. We also know, fsr better than men, that kids ate expensive. Childcare isn't cheap. We are becoming practical after seeing our mothers struggle.

Jan Feeler
How telling that young women say having children is a low priority , while young men say it is very high. All hail the sacredness of the male sperm!

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
