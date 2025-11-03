Lots to catch up on this week, but don’t worry—I’m going to keep it brief!

IN THE COURTS, anti-abortion groups tried to pretend that they won a major court ruling against Yelp—but that just wasn’t true. The ratings and review website has been in a legal battle with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over their (accurate!) warnings on crisis pregnancy center listings. Despite all the anti-abortion bluster, Paxton only won a jurisdictional ruling this week—not a substantive one. So there.

In California, Attorney General Rob Bonta is fighting a Catholic hospital that refuses to provide emergency abortion treatment. Providence Saint Joseph Hospital has been sued for turning away multiple women with doomed and dangerous pregnancies, yet still won’t comply with state law—claiming they have a right under religious freedom laws to deny women life-saving care.

in LANGUAGE WATCH, we warned you to keep an eye on language about doctors “anonymously” prescribing abortion pills. And in STATS & STUDIES, a new report shows unprecedented attacks on young people’s reproductive rights. The report from If/When/How and Human Rights Watch is a vital reminder that it’s never been more urgent for state lawmakers to stop throwing teens’ reproductive rights under the bus.

We covered some important ANTI-ABORTION STRATEGY news this week: in addition to continuing to track conservatives’ obsessive messaging around ‘coercion’, Abortion, Every Day also warned that Republicans are trying to position anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers as reasonable replacements for the Planned Parenthood clinics shuttering across the country. As ridiculous as it sounds, this is something they’ve been laying the groundwork for over years—and we should take it seriously.

We also flagged that anti-abortion groups are very excited about a new survey that supposedly shows 7 in 10 Americans want abortion pill patients to see a doctor in person. They’re lying. That’s not what the poll shows, and the survey—conducted by a right-wing pollster—is packed with misleading, biased questions. (Seriously, click through and see for yourself—it’d be funny if it weren’t so dangerous.)

IN BETTER NEWS, the Republican attack on abortion pills took a few key hits this week. A federal judge ruled that the FDA violated the law by imposing medically unnecessary restrictions on mifepristone. Sure, the ruling doesn’t change the medication’s availability right now—but as I noted Friday, the timing is important: it makes clear that the FDA is legally required to base its decisions on scientific evidence, right as conservatives are pressuring the agency to do the opposite.