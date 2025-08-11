We are somehow in the thick of August, and instead of enjoying what precious days of summer remain to us—and spending time with their families or touching grass—anti-abortion activists seemed more emboldened than ever this week.

On the federal level, the Trump administration moved to impose an extreme abortion ban for veterans while anti-abortion groups push ‘free speech’ lawsuits to undo buffer zones outside of clinics.

On the state level, anti-abortion lawmakers are getting even more creative (in the worst ways possible), all while clinics close and abortion funds pick up the pieces.

And, across the country, anti-abortion activists and legislators are begging their president to ban so-called “mail-order abortion pills,” while women even in pro-choice states are arrested for their pregnancy outcomes.

In other words: Just another week in post-Dobbs America! Here’s what you need to know going into next week.

The Trump administration went all in on anti-abortion politics

The Trump administration hard-launched last week with its Department of Veterans Affairs proposing to scrap the few abortion services veterans and their families can get—those limited to life-threatening emergencies and cases of rape.

Mother Jones notes that this would effectively serve as the most restrictive ban in the nation: women are the fastest-growing group of veterans, and more than half of women veterans of reproductive age live in anti-abortion states.

But that’s not all from Trump this week. After campaigning on an obviously bullshit promise to make IVF free, the Washington Post reported that the Trump administration has no plans to take any action on the issue. That’s because the White House was successfully lobbied by some of the nation’s most extremist anti-abortion groups to focus instead on ‘restorative reproductive medicine’—the idea that women don’t need IVF, but to get at the “root cause” of their infertility.

What’s RRM? Well, in addition to being a pseudoscientific catch-all phrase for sleeping well, eating healthy, and steering clear of environmental toxins—it’s a way for conservatives to avoid admitting they’re anti-IVF. (While making it appear they’re taking action on the issue.) From a rabidly anti-vax, generally anti-science administration, that sounds… terrifying.

What made the move particularly notable are the kinds of extremists who convinced the White House to change course: the woman who claims we’re all “drinking abortions” was a part of that crew, as was the radical organization Live Action.

In fact, Live Action came up a few times this week: We always knew that the organization was behind the push for ‘Baby Olivia’ bills—the legislation that requires public schools to show students an anti-abortion propaganda video. But Teen Vogue reports that at least ten Baby Olivia bills were introduced after lawmakers attended an event hosted by Live Action.

Consider it just another reminder that the country’s biggest maniacs are now leading the national anti-abortion agenda.

Calls for Comstock

Not once but twice this week, prominent anti-abortion and faith leaders wrote letters to Donald Trump calling on him to invoke the Comstock Act to ban the shipping of abortion pills. One letter came from 40 Baptist leaders, organized by the Family Research Council; another came from Alabama Citizens Action Program. This happened about a week after sixteen Republican attorneys general wrote a letter to Congress asking them to repeal the shield laws that protect blue state doctors who mail abortion pills into states that ban abortion.

In other words, it’s clearer than ever that anti-abortion activists are zeroing in on abortion pills, determined to do anything they can to entrap people within abortion-banned states. And, despite Trump’s posturing and attempts to conceal his anti-abortion extremism (for instance, by publicly embracing IVF), anti-abortion activists know they have an ally in him.

After all, Project 2025—the far-right blueprint for Trump’s first term that he’s thus far been following—specifically includes Comstock and these very demands from anti-abortion leaders. As much as I’d love to tune out the crazies, unfortunately, this is the kind of thing we have to pay close attention to.

For a reminder on what conservatives called for in Project 2025, read Abortion, Every Day’s explainer below:

The rise of reproductive police states

Meanwhile, state-level Republicans stayed busy too. A new report in The Guardian this week shows that the Tennessee attorney general’s office subpoenaed four large medical groups, demanding all records of abortions provided under the state’s narrow exception for medical emergencies. The subpoenas are absurdly broad—they don’t just want patient records, but all “documents and communications” related to those abortions. (Everything from emails and phone conversations, to social media posts and calendar entries.)

This is all part of the anti-abortion movement’s move to create reproductive police states—and making hospitals even more afraid than they already are to offer even emergency, life-saving abortions.

Unfortunately, this was a big week for Louisiana, too: Two new extreme anti-abortion laws took effect, including one that encourages people to sue out-of-state doctors who mail them abortion pills, and another broadens the definition of “coerced abortion” to criminalize even more people. At the same time, the state’s two remaining Planned Parenthood centers announced they’ll be forced to close on September 30 thanks to escalating funding attacks by the GOP.

This is the very real impact of Congressional Republicans playing football with our access to basic health care: the shuttering of clinics that everyday people, often in underserved communities and health care deserts, rely on.

And let’s not forget what’s happening over in Oklahoma, where Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to require health providers in the state to sign what amounts to an anti-abortion loyalty oath to retain state funding. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Republican governor’s deliberately broad executive order, but what we do know is that the GOP loves to use certain states as trial balloons—testing out new, extreme policies in places they think people won’t notice. So we’ll definitely be keeping a close eye.