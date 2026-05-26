If the last several weeks have shown us anything, it’s that there’s no harm in being prepared. That’s why it’s so exciting that, this past week, a Planned Parenthood affiliate announced they’ll begin offering ADVANCE PROVISION ABORTION PILLS. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky (PPGNHAIK) calls this service “Just in Case Abortion Pills.”

We need more providers to take this crucial leap, at a time when the anti-abortion movement has their sights squarely on banning medication abortion. Just look to Iowa, where Gov. Kim Reynolds just signed a law requiring an in-person visit with a provider before a patient can access abortion pills. A telehealth abortion ban. Or Kentucky, where AG Russell Coleman is still investigating Mayday Health over their gas station ads (which simply say, “Pregnant? Don’t want to be?”) with a link to Mayday’s website. Coleman explicitly states his goal as “[dismantling] the network.”

And believe it or not, anti-abortion EXTREMISM IS ON THE RISE under the Trump administration: death threats targeting abortion providers doubled last year, per a new report from the National Abortion Federation. Other notable, terrifying figures: clinic blockades surged by 500% from 2024 to 2025, and there were four reported arsons last year compared to none in 2024. All of this comes after Donald Trump pardoned violent anti-abortion activists, and his Justice Department is no longer enforcing the FACE Act, a federal law protecting clinics.

And, unfortunately, thanks to the anti-abortion movement’s aggressive propaganda equating both abortion and miscarriage patients as murderers, a new survey shows 24% of Tennesseans “strongly” or “somewhat” support jailing abortion patients for homicide. Terrifyingly, state legislators across the country very much side with them: AED has been following this trend for years, and over the last year, over a dozen states have weighed legislation to charge patients with homicide—including in states where this qualifies for the death penalty.

Some violent anti-abortion extremists may even be receiving a check from the Trump administration soon, through the $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund”. It’s a pot of settlement dollars he’s issuing to Republicans (including January 6th rioters) who claim they were wrongly targeted by President Joe Biden.

Speaking of rising extremism, none of this is separable from the broader far-right shift among conservatives: this week, we also told you about the upcoming Turning Point USA conference for young women—featuring at least one speaker who’s a prominent voice against women’s suffrage.

We have a chance to push back on the far right at the BALLOT BOX in this massive midterm year. The GOP knows what’s at stake: they hit pro-choice Supreme Court candidates in Georgia with campaign ethics violations for merely talking about abortion—and, unfortunately, both candidates lost their races to incumbent justices who’ve voted to uphold the state’s ban. Abortion is also playing a key role in Iowa’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, where state Sen. Zach Wahls and state Rep. Josh Turek clashed on the issue in their second debate.

And though Ohio voters made their voices clear when they codified abortion protections in 2023, anti-abortion groups are still fighting to get that amendment repealed—filing a new lawsuit just last week.

One crucial way we can fight back in every state? Paying attention to district attorney and sheriff races, pressuring candidates to pledge not to criminalize people over their pregnancy outcomes, and holding bad law enforcement officials accountable at the ballot box. Check out our comprehensive guide—and keep an eye out for more of our in-depth midterm coverage down the pipeline:

Some major movement IN THE STATES this past week: the Indiana Supreme Court upheld the state’s sweeping abortion ban, declining to hear a legal challenge. But there’s still a different, active lawsuit: an ACLU-led suit specifically challenges the ban on religious freedom grounds and oral arguments are scheduled for September.

In Pennsylvania, GOP AG Dave Sunday is set on attacking poor people’s access to abortion, appealing a recent ruling that found the state’s ban on public funding for abortion care to be discriminatory. Texas, meanwhile, is still trying to summon New York Dr. Margaret Carpenter to court for allegedly mailing abortion pills. That’s why it’s so important that New York lawmakers pass new protections that would allow abortion providers, patients, and dispensers to keep their name and address off of prescription labels for abortion pills.