The past week in abortion felt more like a year.

Texas just passed one of the most dangerous post-Dobbs anti-abortion bills we’ve seen yet—a piece of legislation that effectively empowers anti-abortion groups to enrich themselves off sting operations targeting abortion pill providers. Anti-abortion activists are flooding the zone with manufactured scandals to influence elections. And abusive men are increasingly being eyed as the key to potentially banning abortion pills for everyone.

So, there’s a lot to catch up on heading into the next few days. Here are all the threads to make sure you’re following.

What’s going on in Texas?

Great question! At least where abortion rights are concerned, the answer is: Nothing good. The state House just passed HB 7, an utterly draconian, shamelessly grift-y bill that allows private citizens to sue anyone who mails abortion pills into the state for at least $100,000. Anyone who so much as touches the medication on its way to a patient could be targeted: manufacturers, hotline operators, even a friend who picks up the pills from a PO Box.

The bill also allows citizens to sue those who “intend” to send the pills—like providers who advertise that they ship pills to Texas. And lawsuits can be brought even if an abortion never happens.

Here’s where the grift comes in: It’s not only those directly connected to an abortion who can sue, like the pregnant person or the “father” of a fetus. Under HB 7, any private citizen can also sue for $100,000—but $90,000 must go to a “charitable organization.” That means anti-abortion groups and their allies could run sting operations: ordering pills from an out-of-state provider, suing for the $100,000, then ‘donating’ 90% to the group they’re affiliated with.

Anti-abortion activists have always used Texas as a laboratory for extreme bills that later pop up in other states, so we’ll have more on this legislation in the coming days. For a full breakdown on what’s happening, read our coverage below:

More Attacks on Pills

That wasn’t the only attack on abortion pills last week. Texas and Florida joined an ongoing lawsuit targeting mifepristone, led by the Republican attorneys general of Kansas, Missouri, and Idaho. The suit claims the FDA was wrong to approve mifepristone, arguing against its safety, and trying to reverse its approval.