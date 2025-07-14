Did anyone else have a “biblical” week? Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose wife just filed for divorce on “biblical” grounds, certainly did! So, as bleak as everything still is, we got to collectively enjoy his humiliation. And that’s not nothing!

In any case, here are the top lines on everything else that happened over the last few days, from the harrowing case of a South Carolina woman arrested over her pregnancy loss, to a slew of predictable—albeit increasingly shameless—anti-abortion trickery tactics.

Policing Pregnancy

On Friday, we reported that a woman in Florence County, South Carolina, was arrested for “desecration of human remains” after losing her pregnancy and placing fetal remains in the trash. The 31-year-old faces up to ten years in prison for the felony charge.

This is just the latest such case out of several this year alone—that we know of. In May, for instance, we learned the story of a Texas woman who was arrested for “abuse of a corpse” after miscarrying in a public restroom. She was jailed for over five months. Before that, a young woman in Georgia was charged with ‘concealing a death’ and ‘abandoning a dead body’ after placing her miscarriage in the trash.

As Abortion, Every Day laid out this week, all of these cases—including the latest in South Carolina—follow the same predictable pattern of misogyny, racism, and criminalization:

The anti-abortion movement (or at least, the mainstream sect of it) insists over and over that they don’t wish to punish abortion patients. But we know that’s not true: not only have their laws created this very landscape where pregnancy is shrouded in criminal risk, but they’re proactively laying the groundwork for more arrests.

That means we should prepare to see more stories like this one.

To learn more about pregnancy criminalization, check out Pregnancy Justice . For free legal help as a patient or health practitioner, call If/When/How’s free Repro Helpline: 844-868-2812

Anti-Abortion Schemes

Republicans’ quest to ban abortion, including by defunding abortion providers and shutting down enough of their clinics to make abortion inaccessible, continues. But this week, Planned Parenthood obtained some temporary relief: Their lawsuit to block the budget bill’s ban on federal funds for abortion yielded a 14-day pause until July 21, when a federal court in Massachusetts will hear arguments in this case.

For a deep dive into the attacks on Planned Parenthood, check out the conversation Jessica had with president Alexis McGill Johnson this week. Here’s a snippet:

Over in Missouri, meanwhile, it doesn’t get any more devious or underhanded than what Republicans are cooking to restore their total abortion ban—even after voters passed an amendment to protect abortion rights in November.