The War on Birth Control Is Speeding Up

We continued to track Republicans’ quiet but steady attacks on contraception this past week—focusing on the Trump administration’s first official move to redefine certain kinds of birth control as ‘abortion’.

Here’s a refresher: the federal government plans to destroy a $10 million stockpile of IUDs, oral contraceptives, and hormonal implants that were intended for women abroad. A little over a week ago, Abortion, Every Day raised the alarm about why they’re planning to incinerate the stockpile: they consider it abortion.

We flagged that an official from USAID told The New York Times, “the administration will no longer supply abortifacient birth control.” But it’s important to understand that this wasn’t some gaffe or a one-off statement from a single agency.

This week, AED uncovered that the State Department has been using the same language—“abortifacient birth control”—as far back as July. And we resurfaced something else: when NGOs tried to buy the stockpile so it wouldn’t be destroyed, the administration refused, citing the Global Gag Rule—a policy that prevents U.S. funding for abortion.

That means the Trump administration is doing more than erroneously calling birth control ‘abortifacients’. They’re taking official action on that lie. It’s a big, big deal.

That’s why I’ve found the media coverage so frustrating. Some outlets are treating these quotes from Trump officials as simple lies to fact-check, rather than evidence of an important policy shift. Others have fallen back on the both-sides bullshit, and taken Republicans’ false claim seriously. Snopes even called it a “rumor.”

I truly believe in our ability to fight back against all of this, I really do. But we need reporting that understands the issue and the urgency—and it can’t just be independent newsletters like this one! We need mainstream publications to get on board. Because like it or not, that’s still where most voters turn.

That wasn’t the only attack on contraception we covered this week. On Friday, AED flagged a new report from the anti-abortion Charlotte Lozier Institute claiming women don’t need Planned Parenthood clinics because “alternative providers” can fill the gap. And yes, of course they meant crisis pregnancy centers.

Two years ago, I warned that Republicans would try exactly this: pushing CPCs as replacements for real reproductive health clinics—and eroding birth control access in the process.

It’s not just that CPCs can’t prescribe contraception (because they’re not real medical centers)—it’s that they won’t. In fact, they have explicit policies against advising on birth control unless it’s to lie about its dangers or failure rates. And Republicans aren’t funding these groups despite their extremist views on contraception, but because of them.

They have a plan: shutter legitimate clinics that actually prescribe contraception, run OBGYNs out of town, and flood communities with state-funded religious centers that tell women birth control is dangerous.

What better way to ban birth control without getting their hands dirty?

State News

Speaking of attacks on contraception, don’t miss this news from Tennessee: Rachel Wells at TN Repro News reports that just a few months after passing a law to protect birth control and IVF access, Republicans are already strategizing about how to repeal it.

Love this: anti-abortion organizations are furious over California’s new expanded shield law—which allows providers to keep their names off prescription labels for abortion pills.

As the Trump administration moves to strip Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood, Oregon Democrats are creating a working group to address abortion access. And Washington is responding by using state dollars to cover Medicaid reimbursements for Planned Parenthood clinics.

Arizona Republicans are still trying to enact abortion restrictions despite voters passing a pro-choice ballot measure in November. Meanwhile, a Florida Democrat has introduced a (mostly symbolic) bill to stop the state from giving $30 million in taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.

Finally, in South Carolina—where Republicans are pushing legislation that would ban all abortion and some birth control—bill co-sponsor Sen. Rex Rice says he’s getting mean phone calls. No real news there, I just thought you might enjoy knowing. (ಠ‿↼)