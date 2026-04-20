THE PINK PILL PIPELINE was in full effect last week, with Republicans straight up pouting about the declining teen birthrate. Just days after the Trump administration proposed eliminating the nation’s Teen Pregnancy Prevention program, Stephen Miller’s wife went on a Twitter tear complaining that more little girls should be giving birth. “Our biological destiny is to have babies,” she wrote.

By the way, if that phrasing rings a bell, it’s because it’s literally lifted from The Handmaid’s Tale.

The timing isn’t a coincidence, either. The Trump administration just released new guidelines for the nation’s federal family planning program, advising Title X providers to focus on “natural family planning” and “preconception health services” instead of contraception.

That language is near-identical to the anti-birth control tradwife nonsense flooding young women’s feeds. Clinicians told the National Memo last week that online disinformation is fundamentally reshaping their conversations with patients. A new study backs that up: young women are increasingly changing their contraceptive methods based on what they’ve seen on social media.

Kylie dug into that insidious cultural campaign in a conversation with Amanda Marcotte at Salon and in a sharp column on how celebrity news is being used to launder contraception propaganda:

In other ATTACKS ON BIRTH CONTROL, a federal judge handed anti-abortion groups a win recently—ruling that Oregon Right to Life (ORTL) doesn’t have to adhere to an Oregon law that requires health plans to cover abortion and birth control. The real target here is the contraception, which ORTL calls “abortifacient contraceptives.” (You remember that term, right?)

Consider clicking through to read this whole story; unfortunately, this suit is just one of many. Conservative legal groups across the country are working hard to further the lie that certain kinds of contraception are really abortifacients—and every ruling like this helps them.

The Trump administration continued to greenlight CLINIC VIOLENCE last week: the Department of Justice released a nearly-900 page report accusing the Biden administration of “weaponizing” the FACE Act to “advance a pro-abortion agenda.” Essentially, the administration says that by prosecuting extremists who attacked clinics, Biden’s DOJ was really punishing activists “with traditional Christian views.”

The report also claims that Biden’s DOJ collaborated with abortion rights groups to target peaceful protesters. (In reality, pro-choice organizations that work with clinics shared information about dangerous activists who were threatening and harassing them.)

After releasing that report, the DOJ fired a handful of Biden-era attorneys who prosecuted those FACE Act cases, and then met with extremist anti-abortion leaders. Again, this is just a way for Trump to give extremists the greenlight to attack clinics—something his administration has done since his first day in office.

There are real consequences to this kind of enabling. Just this week, we reported on a Planned Parenthood clinic in Cleveland that was attacked by an arsonist, sustaining serious damage. Thankfully, no one was hurt—but Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio (PPSWO) CEO Nan Whaley called the attack “the reality for abortion providers.”

“It is both frightening and infuriating. Extremists are emboldened by baseless attacks and harmful rhetoric on abortion and access to sexual and reproductive health care.”

Finally, we learned that the court date for the South Carolina anti-abortion activist who shot someone outside a Planned Parenthood clinic was pushed back yet again.

Speaking of South Carolina: Republicans there are running a TEST CASE FOR PUNISHING ABORTION PATIENTS. SB 1095 would eliminate exceptions for rape and incest victims, ban abortion even in cases of fatal fetal abnormalities, criminalize abortion funding, and sentence patients to up to two years in prison.

As I reported last week, this is the scaled-back version of Sen. Richard Cash’s earlier bill, SB 323—which would have charged abortion patients with murder. (In South Carolina, that can mean the death penalty.) Republicans couldn’t get enough support for a bill that openly called for executing women, so now they’re trying something more palatable: misdemeanor charges.

This isn’t just about South Carolina. Across the country, conservative lawmakers are desperate to punish patients—whether they’ll admit it or not. Bills like this are the new strategy: ditch the headline-grabbing murder charges for penalties they think voters might actually tolerate.

But the line in the sand isn’t how long you’d lock women up for—it’s that you’d lock them up at all.

In ATTACKS ON DEMOCRACY, an Ohio juvenile court judge is trying to repeal the abortion protections that Ohio voters put in place in 2023. Judge David Engler filed a suit with the state Supreme Court last week, claiming that the pro-choice amendment effectively eliminates the state’s parental consent laws and judicial bypass rules.

This has become par for the course in Ohio: Republican lawmakers are also hellbent on undoing those abortion protections. The Columbus Dispatch detailed those attacks a few days ago—from efforts to revive a 24-hour waiting period to a bill that would mandate a state-run registry of pregnant women.

Arizona Republicans are pulling the same shit, introducing bill after bill despite protections passed in 2024. And in Michigan, a Christian pastor running for governor told a local news outlet that he’d work to repeal the protections for abortion that voters put in place in 2022.

Let’s dig into some LEGISLATION NEWS, starting with the good bills first. Several states are pushing through programs that would fund reproductive healthcare: In Maine, LD 335 would invest $5 million into family planning services; and HB 5408 in Illinois (which just passed the House) would establish an Abortion Access Fund Grant Program using funds collected from a surcharge on ACA insurance plans.

We also got terrific news in Colorado, where a new bill would require colleges to provide students access to abortion medication. (Cue right-wing media losing its mind.) And in Virginia, Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed the Right to Contraception Act.

So-so news out of Missouri, where Democrats introduced legislation that requires hospitals to offer rape victims emergency contraception—but of course Republicans have found a way to be pissed off about it. They want victims to get “counseling” before they’re allowed the contraceptive.