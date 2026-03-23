Last week was busy—as usual—so let’s kick off Monday with a brief recap of the top stories and through-lines. As always, if you want more info on any particular story, just click through the links.

First up, the GEORGIA ABORTION ARREST has become major national news. That’s why I’m desperate to remind reporters to stop trusting cops when it comes to pregnancy-related arrests. On Friday, I pointed out that there’s already an incendiary ‘quote’ from the woman being reprinted across major outlets—even though it’s not actually a quote.

The most important thing to remember? Nearly all of the media coverage so far relies on what police say happened—but arrest records are not neutral accounts! These are documents specifically crafted to make it easier to arrest and prosecute someone. For more (and something easily shareable), check out the video I made about this over the weekend.

We learned last week that the Trump administration has launched an INVESTIGATION INTO 13 PRO-CHOICE STATES over requirements that health insurance plans cover abortion. They’re even claiming that states are “coercing” healthcare companies and providers into covering or providing abortion care. At the end of the day, this is just another Project 2025 promise being fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Republicans have introduced a NATIONAL CATCH-KIT BILL—legislation that would prohibit women from flushing their miscarriage or abortion remains if they used mifepristone. Instead, patients would have to bag them up as medical waste and turn it in to their doctors. If you haven’t been following this nightmare (and bullshit) claim that abortion is ‘in the water,’ make sure to catch up here and here.

In other wacky legislation news, we reported that Ohio Republicans want EVERY PREGNANCY REPORTED to the state. HB 754 would create a state-run registry of pregnancies, requiring healthcare providers to file a “certificate of life” with the health department after detecting a fetal heartbeat. “Fetal deaths” would also have to be registered, with providers specifying whether a pregnancy ended in miscarriage, abortion, or stillbirth. Just as bad: a medical examiner would be brought in if the ‘death’ is deemed to be “violent, suspicious, unusual, or sudden.”

We warned last week about a new LEGISLATIVE TREND that would make anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers virtually immune from regulation. Different versions of the CARE Act have been introduced in South Carolina, Oklahoma, Kansas, and New Hampshire—and passed in Wyoming and Montana.

Abortion, Every Day also published a few standalone pieces—a terrifying story about a murder plot against a Montana abortion provider, and a round-up of wisdom from a few of our favorite activists at Abortion in America’s recent conference:

Anti-abortion activists filed a FREE SPEECH SUIT AGAINST BUFFER ZONES last week, arguing that a Detroit ordinance violates clinic protesters’ First Amendment right to harass patients up close and personal. Worth remembering: conservative legal groups have brought these cases across the country with the goal of bringing one before the Supreme Court. They want to repeal Hill v. Colorado, the ruling that established buffer zones in the U.S.