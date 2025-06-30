Welp. It’s somehow been three years since Dobbs—three years in a country where our status as state incubators is mainstream across the country, three years of nonstop, gruesome horrors. Predictably, said horrors continued well into this week. In case you missed any of it, here are the top lines.

Abortion, Every Day on the Dobbs anniversary

You’re of course going to want to read Jessica Valenti on what these last three years have looked like:

“If I could simplify the medical impact of the last three years into one sentence, this would be it: Abortion bans aren’t reducing abortions, but they are increasing harm.”

And, as Abortion, Every Day has been tracking for some time now, Dobbs is just a start for the people determined to strip us of our last rights—the groundwork is being laid to punish and criminalize those who have or allegedly have abortions. In fact, that’s already happening.

Other Dobbs anniversary readings to take you through the weekend: this brilliant and heart-rending package from Mother Jones profiling unsung and seemingly unlikely heroes protecting abortion access since 2022.

SCOTUS and a big week for crisis pregnancy centers

Ah, what a delight to be reminded that things can always get worse, even during the literal anniversary week of Dobbs. This week, the Supreme Court ruled in Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic that South Carolina can block Planned Parenthood from participating in its Medicaid program, because, for lack of better words, South Carolina Republicans dislike Planned Parenthood. The case provides a blueprint for other anti-abortion states to follow suit.

Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson called the ruling “a backdoor abortion ban,” and part of the anti-abortion movement’s “long-term goal to shut down Planned Parenthood.” And, frighteningly, this comes at a time when anti-abortion states are revving up funding for anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers and pushing them as the replacement for reproductive health clinics.

CPCs, you’ll recall, don’t provide real health care—they only exist to spy on and push dangerous disinformation down pregnant patients’ throats. Without access to Planned Parenthood and other real clinics, more potential abortion seekers could unwittingly wind up at religious or anti-abortion health centers that are broadly hostile to sexual and reproductive health care. CPCs outnumber abortion clinics 3:1 in the U.S. Read the full story below:

What’s more, NBC News reported this week on even more damning evidence of how CPCs not only fail to provide real health care—they could be actively threatening pregnant patients’ lives. NBC learned that CPCs are trained to refuse to perform prenatal screenings and tests for ectopic pregnancies, which can only be treated with abortion. Nevertheless, as of this week, Florida still thinks it’s a great time to approve another $29.5 million in state funding for anti-abortion centers next year. Could it be any clearer that Republicans are trying to decimate our access to health care by replacing it with dangerous ideological hubs?

Anti-abortion leaders still aren’t taking “no” for an answer

Abortion rights are overwhelmingly popular, but all of this week, we were reminded that anti-abortion leaders just can’t accept that—and consequently, keep attacking our democracy.