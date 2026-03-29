Let’s start with the good news: a new report from the Guttmacher Institute shows an INCREASE IN TELEHEALTH ABORTIONS, especially in states where abortion is illegal. Between 2024 and 2025, telemedicine abortions grew from 72,000 to 91,000 in states with total bans. That means fewer patients were forced to leave their states for care: the number of abortion seekers crossing state lines dropped from 170,000 to 154,000.

I love data like this, because it reminds me just how powerful our movement really is. Despite decades of work and billions of dollars, conservatives haven’t been able to reduce the number of abortions at all. That’s why they’re hyperfocused on banning abortion pills—they know telehealth access allows women to sidestep bans. And they hate the idea of women breaking their rules.

If Republicans can’t stop providers from shipping pills, they’ll prevent patients from knowing that’s an option in the first place. Abortion, Every Day has been tracking the CRACKDOWN ON PRO-CHOICE SPEECH across the nation—and it was on full display in South Dakota this week, where it’s now a felony to advertise abortion. The new law also makes it illegal to advertise anything “in a manner calculated to lead another to use or apply it for producing an abortion.”

In other words, even providing information about how to get an abortion might be prosecutable.

The fear is the point—and laws like this are just one part of a much larger attack on abortion information. After all, it was just a few days ago that Senate Republicans pressured the FDA to shut down telehealth abortion websites, laying out how the agency can stop the shipping of abortion pills by cutting off the flow of information. The lawmakers sent FDA commissioner Marty Makary a list of websites to target, directing him to send the groups warning letters, seize their domains, and collaborate with USPS and the DOJ to inspect packages and bring prosecutions.

That said, not all Republicans are eager to go on offense against abortion. While U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley tries to drum up support for his ANTI-MIFEPRISTONE BILL, House Republicans have made it obvious that they want to steer clear of the issue before the midterms.

We’re still paying close attention to the GEORGIA ABORTION ARREST, especially as the story gains mainstream media attention. What I found especially telling this week was the response from anti-abortion activists: the Georgia Life Alliance claimed “the newborn’s death” was caused by a painkiller, not abortion pills. They know Georgia’s ban prohibits the prosecution of abortion patients, so they’re looking for reasons to justify why this woman should be punished anyway.

For more updates—along with how to help, and an outline of police lies and media missteps—check out AED’s explainer below. With pregnancy-related prosecutions on the rise (and those arrests following a very particular pattern), consider this a resource to refer back to for Georgia and beyond:

The PINK PILL PIPELINE was in full effect at CPAC this week. Young female pundits took the stage at the ultra-conservative conference to bemoan “attacks on masculinity,” and urge other young women to ditch birth control, get married, and stay home with their kids. It never ceases to amaze me that the Phyllis Schlafly con still works—there’s a whole new generation of scammers telling women to be tradwives while they themselves travel the country, publish books, and cash hefty checks.