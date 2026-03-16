Has anyone watched Louis Theroux’s documentary about the manosphere? I finished it last night and WHEW. While nothing in the film was especially surprising to me—after all, I’ve been doing feminist work online for over twenty years—I’m hoping it will be a wakeup call for everyday Americans who aren’t familiar with these spaces. Especially the parents of teen boys.

That’s the one thing I wish Theroux would have spent more time on: he talks a bit about how these ‘influencers’ target young teens, but not nearly enough. After all, consider that one of the stories we covered last week was a STUDY ON GEN Z MEN showing that nearly 1 in 4 believe women should “obey their husbands.”

And that misogyny doesn’t just live online—it shows up in our politics, too. I can’t stop thinking about the absolute nerve of KANSAS Republicans, who are trying to pass an abortion ban by sneaking language into an Equal Rights Amendment. The idea is to trick voters into codifying fetal personhood by making them believe they’re supporting equality between men and women. And remember, Kansas voters already rejected an anti-abortion amendment in 2022. Republicans simply don’t care.

Deliberately ignoring what voters want—and even what courts order—was a running Republican theme this past week. In WYOMING, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a 6-week abortion ban even though the state Supreme Court recently ruled that abortion is healthcare and protected by the state constitution. And OHIO Republicans are advancing a new 24-hour waiting period for abortion even though a judge blocked enforcement of a similar law in 2024 and Ohio voters enshrined abortion rights in 2023.

Republicans in ARIZONA are trying something similar: voters passed pro-choice protections in 2024, but lawmakers are pushing a bill that would allow women to seek child support from their first positive pregnancy test. It’s a move to codify fetal personhood while pretending to care about women and children.

What really had me reeling, though, was the Arizona GOP’s shocking ATTACK ON PRO-CHOICE SPEECH: HB 2060 would effectively ban abortion-related speech on campuses, making it illegal for employees at public universities or community colleges to “encourage or facilitate” abortion. The legislation goes beyond punishing professors who say something pro-choice—campus health centers would be legally prohibited from telling pregnant students that abortion is an option.

As you know, that bill is just one part of a much broader attack on free speech that Abortion, Every Day has been tracking across the country—from bills to ban pro-choice websites to state AGs targeting groups that share information about abortion pills. But with conservatives so focused on young people, college campuses have been especially impacted.

That’s why we invited Dr. Shelley Sella to speak with us last week, and give the talk that was banned at Texas Tech University for being “illegal.” If you missed it the first time around, watch below:

While Republicans are targeting abortion-related speech across the board, they’re extra interested in quashing information about abortion pills. That’s because they know telehealth medication abortion is making it possible for women in banned states to get care.

Just look at the mess in SOUTH DAKOTA, where Attorney General Marty Jackley tried to block an ad campaign from Mayday Health. The state reached a settlement with the organization last week—and now Jackley is pretending the agreement bans Mayday from advertising in South Dakota at all. (It doesn’t.)

Speaking of TELEHEALTH ABORTION PILLS, we got another reminder this past week that the Trump administration is desperate to avoid talking about them before the midterms. The White House asked a court to pause the mifepristone lawsuit brought by Kansas, Missouri, and Idaho—claiming the case interferes with their own (bogus) ‘safety review’ of the drug. But the real reason is obvious: abortion is too popular for the administration to pick a national fight over pills-by-mail, especially right now.

You know who isn’t worried about political fallout over abortion? U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, who launched his own broader ATTACK ON ABORTION PILLS last week. Hawley announced legislation that would ban the medication entirely, insisting that the Safeguarding Women from Chemical Abortion Act would “protect” women from “dangerous” drugs. (It might be easier to believe that Hawley cared about women’s well-being if he didn’t hold a press conference with activists who want to ban life-saving abortions.)

Let’s stick with anti-abortion assholes for a moment: FLORIDA Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed an anti-abortion, anti-contraception doctor to the state Board of Medicine. And OKLAHOMA Republicans are advancing legislation that would prohibit the state from regulating anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers; the move is part of a bigger national push to make the fake clinics untouchable.

At least we had some good news in TENNESSEE, where a bill that would punish abortion patients as murderers failed in committee. Unfortunately, that didn’t stop so-called abortion ‘abolitionists’ from being total fucking freaks at the state house—screaming that lawmakers were “cowards and heretics.”

No wonder Americans are FLEEING ANTI-ABORTION STATES! A new study shows that rental prices are going down in anti-abortion states while vacancies go up—yet another reminder that people don’t want to live under bans. We also reported on a NEW STUDY showing that abortion restrictions are associated with depression in women. No surprise there.

Even CONSERVATIVE WOMEN are starting to feel the sting: New York Magazine reported last week that women are leaving the ‘new right’ in droves. Apparently they’re finally catching on that throwing other women under the bus won’t stop them from getting run over, too.

Conservatives have done a good job of hiding that fact, though—framing their attacks on abortion as “protecting” women. Consider a few of their latest ANTI-ABORTION TALKING POINTS: calling abortion medication black market abortion pills, re-upping accusations of abortion trafficking, and claiming that expanded funding for crisis pregnancy centers are actually pro-choice.

It’s incredibly frustrating to watch these maniacs to pretend to care about women, so let’s move on to positive news out of INDIANA, where a judge blocked the state’s near-total abortion ban from being enforced against those who object to the law on religious grounds. That means that those with religious objections should be able to get abortions—theoretically, at least.

After all, what the law says and what actually happens are two different things. Women who end their pregnancies aren’t supposed to be prosecuted, for example, but that hasn’t stopped law enforcement from targeting hundreds of patients since the end of Roe. The latest? A woman in Georgia who’s been CHARGED WITH MURDER over allegedly using abortion pills to end her pregnancy. Read our Friday report below:

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only pregnancy-related criminalization news this past week: Laken Snelling, the Kentucky college student arrested last year after police said they found an ‘infant’ in her closet, was indicted on first-degree manslaughter charges—in addition to abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant. That manslaughter charge is new, so we’re working on finding out more.

Finally, we’re playing close attention to WISCONSIN’s state Supreme Court race—where abortion is sure to play a central role yet again. (This will be the third such election since the end of Roe.) That’s why Republican candidate Maria Lazar has been trying to distance herself from her anti-abortion bonafides and beliefs, telling press that she won’t “legislate from the bench.” Gee, where have we heard that before?

Okay—that was a lot, but we did it. You’re officially caught up on the past week in abortion rights news, which means you can start Monday knowing exactly what these assholes are up to.

I’m about to kick off my news search for the day, so if there are any stories you came across that you think AED should cover—please let me know in the comments!

- Jessica