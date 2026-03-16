Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Andra Watkins's avatar
Andra Watkins
9h

Here's something every reader of AED must understand: White Christian Nationalists DO NOT CARE ABOUT LAWS THAT CONTRADICT THEIR INTERPRETATION OF GOD'S LAW. They continually pull crap like this because they believe they have a God-given right to ignore every manmade law they disagree with. Millions and millions of Americans believe this, whether readers know anyone in this camp or not. Instead of saying "Here they go again," we must as a nation confront this radicalized, extremist group of people posing as Christians for power and control, anticipate these tactics, and head them off as the religious fanatical extremism it is. These people are the Christian Taliban (and I don't type that to offend Muslims. Just as all Christianity isn't Christian Nationalism, all Islam is not the Taliban.) If we continue to refuse to confront this religious extremism, if we assume everyone already knows it, if we keep letting them use the rule of law like white-and-black hat hackers, we are going to end up living in a country ruled by religious fanatics.

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Stacey's avatar
Stacey
8h

As I Kansan I am frustrated but well aware the depths of depravity Kansas Republicans will go to get their way despite voters already having our say on the abortion issue (just like the MO republicans and their amendment 3 “revote”). No new tricks there, unfortunately. They think voters aren’t paying attention to their antics, or are stupid enough to buy their propaganda, so they sneak this BS into the ERA. Note to them: We are paying attention. More than ever. Smart people paying attention should be their biggest fear.

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