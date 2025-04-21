Okay, let’s take a quick look back at this past week in abortion rights news—because it was a doozy.

Bills We’re Watching

A lot of this week’s state news focused on the legislative trends we’ve been tracking at Abortion, Every Day: Med Ed bills, ‘Baby Olivia’ legislation, and so-called ‘clean water’ bills. Let’s start with that last one.

On Monday, I told you about a bill in Texas that would mandate that state wastewater treatment plants test the water for the presence of birth control pills, abortion medication, and hormones associated with gender-affirming care and pregnancy.

This isn’t the first time anti-abortion lawmakers have claimed that abortion pills poison groundwater. We’ve seen similar legislation proposed in Oklahoma, Montana, Wyoming, Arizona, Maine, Idaho, and West Virginia—all part of a broad (and ridiculous) legislative blitz from Students for Life, who crafted the bills.

What makes the Texas bill notable, though, is that it marks the first time Republicans admitted that they’re not just going after abortion medication—but birth control pills, as well:

We also saw a related attack in Nebraska this week, where Republicans advanced legislation that would require abortion clinics to dispose of fetal remains by “cremation or interment by burial.” LB632 insists that burial or cremation is necessary to “protect public health,” and bill sponsor Sen. Ben Hansen claims that “improper disposal” of fetal remains could put “toxic pollutants” in the groundwater. (More on this Nebraska bill in a moment.)

Meanwhile, the ‘Baby Olivia’ trend continues on—this week in Iowa, where the state House advanced the legislation. These bills—which have been passed in North Dakota, Idaho, Tennessee, and Kansas—mandate public schools show students an anti-abortion propaganda video disguising itself as a scientific lesson on fetal development. (Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed their version this week, but Republicans plan to override it.)

Other states considering ‘Baby Olivia’ bills include New Hampshire, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

Finally, we saw yet another state—North Dakota—move to adopt Med Ed legislation. These bills require state health departments to publish an ‘educational’ video about the abortion law for doctors. Republicans claim they’re just trying to help physicians understand when they can provide life-saving care.

The truth? These bills codify the idea that politicians—not doctors—should decide when and how care is provided. And just as troubling: The videos are produced by anti-abortion extremists who don’t believe abortion is ever necessary to save a woman’s life.

For more on Med Ed bills, read Abortion, Every Day’s explainer below:

Wins, Losses, & Major Hypocrisies

We need to take our wins where we can, even if they’re small: This week, we finally got some national coverage of the growing abortion ‘abolition’ movement that wants to punish abortion patients as murderers.

The most interesting thing to come out of that coverage was the admission from Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins that most of the anti-abortion movement would like to prosecute women if they could just get the culture on board.

I swear, they’re getting more brazen by the day.

We also got a nominal win in Idaho this week, where a judge ruled that the state must allow patients to have life-saving abortions, even if the danger to their life isn’t “imminent nor assured.” In other words, you don’t have to be dying right now in order to get an abortion.

It’s not a win exactly, but it’s not a loss yet either—so I’ll take it: Wyoming abortion rights were in front of the state Supreme Court this week, where Republicans argued that abortion isn’t healthcare. This is a claim we’re going to see making its way through a whole lot of courtrooms, so you’d do well to familiarize yourself with it.

In definite losses this week, a judge ruled that almost 10,000 Catholic employers across the U.S. aren’t beholden to federal regulations protecting their employees’ rights to seek abortion, birth control, and fertility treatments like IVF. Good times.

Naturally, Catholic employers aren’t the only ones trying to do away with these protections: 17 Republican Attorneys General are also suing over the fact that the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act requires employers to give workers “reasonable accommodations” related to pregnancy, childbirth or abortion.

Then there’s Texas (again!), where Senate Republicans passed SB33, legislation that bans any state funding from going toward helping women get out-of-state abortions. The bill is a response to several liberal cities that have launched abortion funds to provide financial support for patients who need to leave the state for care.

Okay, onto hypocrisies! First up we have a Catholic hospital in Iowa that claims a fetus is not a person—but only when it might cost them money. Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) is being sued by a woman who lost her pregnancy, and the religious health system’s legal argument is that the patient’s fetus shouldn’t be considered a patient when the court calculates damages because “there is no statute or binding case law finding an unborn child to be a ‘patient’ under the law.” Charming.