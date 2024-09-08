Ballot Measure Updates

Again, I’ll have more on the Missouri ruling shortly—I’m writing a furious column. But in the meantime, just remember that this is part of a much broader attack on democracy that we’ve seen in every single state where abortion is on the ballot.

In addition to trying to keep abortion off the ballot entirely in Missouri, we covered another lawsuit this week over the biased language of a ballot summary. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft drafted a statement to be posted at every polling station next to sample ballots that said voting in support of the measure would allow for abortion at any time, and would prohibit “any civil or criminal recourse against anyone who performs an abortion and hurts or kills the pregnant women.”

Thankfully, a judge ruled that the language was “unfair, insufficient, inaccurate and misleading.”

In Nebraska, the state Supreme Court will hear an anti-abortion lawsuit that claims the pro-choice ballot measure there violates the state’s single subject rule. This is the same kind of case we’re seeing in Missouri, and the same legal argument anti-abortion activists are trying out more broadly.

Abortion, Every Day told you about the Florida attacks on democracy, where Republicans are intimidating voters who signed the petition in support of Amendment 4. Gov. Ron DeSantis is having the department of state investigate tens of thousands of signatures for potential ‘fraud.’ I’m sure it has nothing to do with the fact that Amendment 4 is polling well, and has growing support among Republican voters.

Finally, anti-abortion groups are pushing back against New York’s pro-choice ballot measure by utilizing anti-trans attacks, and the newsletter was lucky enough to have a guest column from Sasha Ahuja, the Campaign Director for New Yorkers for Equal Rights (the group behind New York’s Prop 1). You can read it below: