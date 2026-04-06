If there was a theme this week, it was undoubtedly THE DANGER OF CRISIS PREGNANCY CENTERS. First, we found out that a Texas CPC nearly killed a woman: Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center told Kaylee Hall that her pregnancy was perfectly healthy—but just days later, she needed emergency surgery for a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

Here’s where it gets downright insulting: Abundant Life staff says they didn’t do anything wrong because the ultrasound they gave Hall was for “educational purposes only.”

Just so you know: Texas crisis pregnancy centers got $140 million in 2024.

As if nearly killing women through sheer incompetence weren’t enough, these same groups are now partnering with extremists who want to punish women on purpose. This week, Abortion, Every Day reported that the nation’s largest CPC network, Heartbeat International, has publicly aligned itself with abortion “abolitionists”—a movement pushing to PUNISH ABORTION PATIENTS WITH THE DEATH PENALTY.

What makes this so alarming isn’t just that ‘abolitionists’ are becoming increasingly normalized—it’s that they’re working with an already powerful, well-funded, mainstream infrastructure. Crisis pregnancy centers are getting more state money than ever, Republicans are working to shield them from oversight, and these centers collect enormous amounts of personal data on the women who walk through their doors.

Data they’ve already shown they’re willing to share—including with law enforcement.

Read our coverage below, then do something with it. If you live in a state that funds CPCs, call your representatives and ask them to explain why taxpayer dollars are going to groups now aligned with efforts to jail—or even execute—the very women they claim to help.

‘Abolitionists’ aren’t the only EXTREMISTS RISING to power in Trump’s America. This week, we learned that the new political director of College Republicans of America is a raging bigot who doesn’t think women should have the right to vote. A position nearly as offensive as his haircut.

By the way, I wasn’t kidding when I said this week’s theme was crisis pregnancy centers. The White House dropped a pretty glaring clue about their ATTACKS ON BIRTH CONTROL—namely, that they want the fake clinics to get federal family planning dollars.

Sure, they didn’t say that explicitly—but it doesn’t take much to connect the dots. (Especially when you’ve been tracking this shit as long as I have.)

Here’s the short version: a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson promised anti-abortion groups that the next cycle of Title X funding will “prioritize life and promote the pro-family agenda.” That’s not some throwaway line—it’s part of a long-planned strategy:

Back in 2023, I warned that Republicans would use crisis pregnancy centers to launch an informal ban on birth control. I predicted they’d replace real reproductive healthcare clinics with CPCs—groups that refuse to even talk about contraception, let alone provide it. (You don’t need to ban birth control outright if you make it impossible to get.)

The following year, AED flagged that Project 2025 proposed redirecting Title X funds—money meant to help low-income patients access contraception—toward “fertility awareness,” “holistic family planning,” and “healthy marriage” programs. Tellingly, the document also pushed to end so-called “religious discrimination” in Title X grant-making—a clear nod to funneling the federal dollars to CPCs.

Then came the legislation. Since late last year, I’ve been tracking a wave of new bills that would prohibit—you guessed it—“discriminating” against CPCs because they won’t provide or recommend contraception. (The CARE Act was introduced in four states and passed in two others.)

All of which is to say: Republicans have been laying the groundwork for years. Now they’re saying the quiet part out loud. It’s up to us to make sure Americans are really listening.

That’s part of the reason I was so frustrated to see The New York Times make such a big MEDIA MISSTEP this week. The paper of record ran a major piece on the nearly $10 million in contraception the Trump administration allowed to expire—a stockpile the White House initially planned to incinerate.

Here’s the problem: the Times doesn’t tell readers until the sixteenth paragraph why the birth control was targeted in the first place. It’s because the administration claims IUDs, pills, and hormonal implants are “abortifacient birth control.”

AED flagged this months ago—it’s a huge deal. How is it possible that the U.S. government is calling some of the most widely used forms of contraception “abortifacients,” and most major outlets are only mentioning that as an aside?

Let’s pause for a moment, because that was a lot. If you need a palate cleanser, watch this video of a dancing bunny—or go down a cyberdeck rabbit hole. It will restore your faith in humanity, I promise.

Okay, ready to move on?