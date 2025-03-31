Hey all, the past week has been a top-to-bottom shit show. Readers have asked me to keep these round-ups brief, so I’ll stick to what’s most important—click through the links for the nitty gritty. And even if you read the newsletter every day, I think it’s useful to start a new week off with a refresher!

Trojan Horse Bills

Trojan Horse legislation in Texas and Kentucky dominated Abortion, Every Day’s coverage last week. In both states, Republicans were fighting for bills they said would ‘clarify’ the states’ abortion ban and make it easier for doctors to provide life-saving care. In both states, they were lying.

First up is SB 31 in Texas, which you can find background on here and here. Until just a few days ago, Republicans were enjoying glowing media coverage that framed SB 31 as a fix to the state ban—a bipartisan ‘exceptions’ bill that would save women’s lives.

But on Monday, AED warned that the bill would actually revive a 1925 abortion ban, allowing Texas prosecutors to target abortion funds, helpers, and maybe even patients. I also flagged that SB 31 would force doctors to take a state-run course on abortion law—and that similar ‘Med Ed’ mandates have been used in states like South Dakota to empower anti-abortion extremists to define and dictate how doctors should provide care.

AED’s coverage set off a domino effect in Texas: Local reporting shifted from framing the bill as a good-faith effort to soften the ban to questioning its true intent—zeroing in on the century-old law it would resurrect and amplifying the concerns of abortion fund workers and repro rights lawyers. That’s important: It means if SB 31 does pass, Republicans will have a much harder time pretending they were just trying to ‘protect’ women.

The Trojan Horse legislation in Kentucky followed a similar trajectory: HB 90 was set to pass with little public pushback, and Republicans were getting great press for supposed ‘exceptions’ to the state’s ban for the first time. Once again, that narrative was turned on its head after AED uncovered the truth: The bill was actually a move to codify the lie that abortion is never medically necessary and to force doctors to perform c-sections instead of providing life-saving care. (Yep, ’maternal fetal separation’—one of our anti-abortion glossary terms—was in there.)

After a handful of Democratic (female) lawmakers in Kentucky and Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates raised that alarm, Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the bill—citing its use of “language and rhetoric not used by medical professionals,” and writing that while “supporters of House bill 90 claim it protects pregnant women and clarifies abortion law…it actually does the opposite.”

Republicans overrode the veto—but they were no longer able to pretend this was about helping women. Here’s Kentucky Rep. Sarah Stalker during the veto vote, holding it down like a boss and making sure the truth about this bill made it into the record:

Criminalizing Care

The other state that dominated last week’s coverage was Georgia. Within days of a young woman being arrested over how she disposed of her miscarriage, lawmakers introduced a bill that would punish abortion patients as murderers. It was a one-two punch of criminalization we should expect to see more of: patients getting arrested while anti-abortion lawmakers push legislation that invites even more investigations into pregnancy loss.

To learn more about the 24-year-old charged with ‘concealing a death’ and ‘abandoning a dead body’ after placing fetal remains in the trash, read background here, along with my column below:

To learn about Georgia’s “Prenatal Equal Protection Act,” click here; to find out about similar bills in nearly a dozen other states, read AED’s coverage here.

What I found most terrifying about both the arrest and the legislation was how little attention either received. As I pointed out last week, most media coverage of HB 441 barely mentioned the bill’s central goal: to punish women as murderers. In Georgia, that could mean the death penalty! Still, most headlines just called it a “total abortion ban.”

While there was local coverage of the young woman’s arrest, her miscarriage and the charges were mostly treated as a crime story. Some outlets even ran her mugshot. As far as I can tell, there has still been no major national reporting on her arrest—just a single MSNBC segment.

All of this is exactly what I mean when I talk about normalization.

For more on the rise of pregnancy criminalization, check out this report from Pregnancy Justice. For free legal help as a patient or health practitioner, call If/When/How’s free Repro Helpline: 844-868-2812

The other big criminalization update came out of Texas: Maria Margarita Rojas, the midwife arrested on abortion charges, posted bond and was released with an ankle monitor. The Texas AG’s office was, as usual, disgusting—during her court appearance, attorney Amy Hilton sneered to the judge: “It looks like she’s enjoying this.”

One more Texas update: As you probably know, Attorney General Ken Paxton also filed a civil suit against abortion provider Dr. Maggie Carpenter for mailing abortion pills to a patient in the state. But last week, New York blocked the case from moving forward—invoking its shield laws for the first time. A county clerk in Kingston refused to process a summons from Texas or enforce a court order against Dr. Carpenter.

Other News

Texas Republicans also considered SB2880 last week, a bill that would let citizens sue online companies for pretty much anything related to abortion. People could go after pro-choice websites that share information on where to get abortion medication; social media platforms could be sued for hosting that content; even messaging apps, payment processors like Venmo, or app stores could be targeted.

The goal is a chilling effect—shutting down abortion-related content online not just in Texas, but nationwide. Republicans are hoping tech companies decide it’s too legally risky and expensive to allow abortion content at all.

In Missouri, Republicans revived a bill that would create a registry of pregnant people deemed “at risk” of having an abortion. After State Rep. Phil Amato faced backlash the first time around, he claimed he’d fix the legislation. In reality, he just swapped out every instance of the word “registry” with “directory.” The bill would also target pregnant people in “school districts, non-profits, homeless shelters, faith-based organizations,” and more—pressuring them to terminate their parental rights.

Meanwhile in North Dakota, the state’s abortion ban was in front of the state Supreme Court. You can read my (very angry) rundown here, but the short version is this: the state’s lawyer argued that women should be forced to carry doomed pregnancies to term, while claiming that abortion providers were “telling people it’s necessary to kill their children.” So yeah—an asshole.

And finally, if you missed Abortion, Every Day’s inaugural “Arming the Choir” thread, check it out below! Share an action item, event, organization, or anything else you think deserves some love. The thread is open to all subscribers—paid and unpaid—so hop on in: