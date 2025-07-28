I know—this week was a lot, even by our current dystopian hellscape standards. But instead of thinking about how overwhelming the past few days have been for abortion rights, consider how much we learned. Every exhausting piece of news reveals that much more of their strategy.

And as difficult as these stories can be, reading them—and connecting the dots—is exactly what Republicans don’t want us to do. They are counting on us being too overwhelmed to act, and too despairing to keep paying attention.

Fuck that and fuck them. Let’s get into it.

Tradwife Nation

On Monday, we learned that a Tennessee woman was denied prenatal care because she’s unmarried. The 35-year-old shared her story at a town hall meeting (which you can watch here) and with TN Repro News: She’s been with her partner for 15 years, and they already have a 13-year-old together. But when she sought out prenatal care for her second pregnancy, the doctor flat-out refused.

This isn’t just about one woman, or one asshole doctor. A few months ago, Tennessee passed the Medical Ethics Defense Act—which allows doctors, hospitals, insurers, etc, to refuse treatment based on their personal religious or moral beliefs. And the group responsible for getting that law introduced and passed was none other than Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF)—the conservative legal powerhouse responsible for the end of Roe v. Wade.

That’s why it’s so important that these stories aren’t treated like one-off examples of extremism that only happen in ultra-conservative areas of the country. What we’re witnessing is part of a long-planned national strategy.

After all, consider some of the other news we dug into this week: the Trump administration is incinerating $10 million of contraception rather than send it to women in other countries, and is planning on creating “infertility training centers” using Title X dollars meant for birth control access.

Each of these stories on their own is stark. But together? There’s no denying what conservatives are up to. And as I wrote earlier this week, none of this is a total surprise: Republicans laid all of this out clearly in Project 2025.

Keep an eye out for: MAHA-coded language about birth control being harmful, or phrases like “holistic fertility” and “restorative reproductive medicine.” The White House knows restricting reproductive rights is wildly unpopular, so they’re adopting woo-woo rhetoric to hide what they’re really up to.

The players: In addition to the usual anti-abortion suspects and bozos at the White House, the policy folks at the Heritage Foundation are behind the Trump administration’s plan to ‘persuade’ American women to have more children. Sprinkle in a few MAHA conspiracy theorists and the activists who believe we’re all “drinking abortions,” and you have pretty much the worst dinner party of all time.

Care Denied

Megan Kling in Wisconsin reminded us this week that even though the state Supreme Court struck down an 1849 ban, it doesn’t mean women can get the care they need. Kling—who was forced to travel to Minnesota after receiving a devastating fetal diagnosis—points out that the state’s 20-week ban prevents the most vulnerable patients from accessing abortion.

And in Georgia, Kaycee Maruscsak shares that she was unable to get an abortion even after her fetus expired and there was no cardiac activity. The mother of three went to an emergency room and asked, “What do I do? What do I do if I start dying?”

“I was forced to walk around for more than a week carrying Sawyer, who was no longer alive,” she says.

Maruscsak and Kling are hardly alone: Since Roe was overturned, we’ve heard story after story of women forced to carry nonviable pregnancies. Many use the same terms to describe what that feels like: “walking coffin” or “walking tomb.”

This week, a new study showed that this isn’t just mental and emotional cruelty. Researchers found that denying women abortions for doomed pregnancies greatly increases their risk for serious complications like preeclampsia, hemorrhage, hysterotomy, and even death. After Texas enacted its abortion ban, for example, the rate of maternal morbidity in patients diagnosed with fatal fetal abnormalities spiked from 15% to 72%.

Keep an eye out for: Anti-abortion activists claiming that carrying nonviable pregnancies is a good thing, actually; and Republicans insisting that pro-choice activists are scaring doctors out of providing care. (It couldn’t be the laws that they, themselves, put in place! Never!)

Did you see AED’s new merch? I’m personally obsessed with ‘Abortion Cops are Bastards’—especially after this week. There are plenty more styles and colors at the store, so go check them out ! And tell me your favorite in comments. :)

Attacks on Pills & Providers

One of the biggest pieces of news this week has to do with the ongoing interstate battle over abortion pills: A Texas man is suing a California doctor who he says shipped abortion pills to his girlfriend. This marks the second civil case out of Texas targeting a blue state provider. (New York abortion provider Dr. Maggie Carpenter is being sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and was indicted in Louisiana.)

Essentially, Republicans are furious that women haven’t stopped having abortions—even in states where ending a pregnancy is illegal. That’s because one in four abortions are now medication abortions provided via telehealth, and shield laws like the ones in California and New York protect doctors from civil suits and criminal prosecution.

Republicans want to end those protections, so they’re bringing suits they hope will make it to the Supreme Court—and that SCOTUS will allow them to prosecute out-of-state providers.

Something else notable about this latest case: the lawyer representing the Texas man is Jonathan Mitchell, architect of the state’s ‘bounty hunter’ mandate and all-around anti-abortion maniac. Mitchell is also using the suit to try to revive the Comstock Act via the courts.