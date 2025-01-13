In Better News

Caring about abortion rights can be downright torturous these days, so let’s start with the good news we saw this week. The new year brought newly-enacted laws, including protections for abortion and abortion patients: Illinois enacted a law that bans discrimination based on reproductive healthcare decisions—like firing someone for having an abortion, for example. In Idaho, a new law allows people to pick up six months of birth control at a time. And a law just took effect in New York that gives people at least 20 hours of paid leave for pregnancy care, including abortion.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders in Massachusetts are strengthening abortion protections in preparation for the new Trump administration: State Sen. Rebecca Rausch says she’ll push to make abortion training available for out-of-state medical students, while Gov. Maura Healey’s office announced that the state nursing board has adopted laws to protect nurses from professional discipline or licensing disqualification for providing or assisting with abortions.

Finally, the Washington pilot program that trained pharmacists to prescribe abortion medication directly to patients was a success. The Pharmacy Abortion Access Project says they’re hoping that the program will serve as a model for other pro-choice states.

2025 Predictions

I laid out my abortion rights predictions for 2025 this week, and told you a little bit about what I have planned for Abortion, Every Day in the coming year.

The top attacks I’m watching out for? Anti-abortion activists using abusive aggrieved men to bring suits against providers; a conservative push to do away with ‘exceptions’ for women’s lives; anti-abortion distortions of the First Amendment; attacks on minors and more.

The 2025 prediction I spent the most time on this week, though, was ‘The New Mommy Wars’. I think we’re about to see women pitted against each other over abortion—specifically, those who end nonviable or medically fraught pregnancies, and those who choose to carry to term. In case you missed it, here’s a snippet from the column:

“I’m dreading the passive aggressive Instagram comments and TikTok battles, but can see them clearly already: Conservative women sharing stories of refusing abortions in spite of fatal or devastating fetal diagnoses, all of them steeped in the language of mommy martyrdom. We’ll see social media captions insisting motherhood is about sacrifice, and columns explaining that risking their mental and physical health—or even their lives—is simply what good mothers do. The not-so-veiled implication, of course, is that those who decide to end their doomed pregnancies are selfish—unwilling to put in the requisite suffering that ‘good’ mothers take on happily.”

Read the full piece below:

Pro-Choice Misinformation

It was frustrating to watch wildly inaccurate information go viral this week: Well-meaning pro-choice creators spread the word that a U.S. House bill, HR 7, would allow for the creation of Handmaid’s Tale-type ‘red centers’ across the country. I did a deep dive here at the newsletter and published a few videos to explain why that simply wasn’t true, but it was difficult to stop that fast-moving train of misinformation.

And listen, I get it. We are all really worried about the incoming administration, so I don’t blame folks for being alarmed when they watch a video or see a tweet about legislation that calls for “life affirming” health centers for women with “standards worth implementing nationwide.” It’s easy to jump the gun when you’re nervous, and I’ve certainly been guilty of it myself.

But it’s more vital than ever that we’re being strategic about our anger and energy. And what I found such a shame about this moment was that we do have to be worried about a nationwide push for extremist Christian ‘health centers’ for women. They’re called crisis pregnancy centers and they’re already here! I’d love to see the righteous fury that was misdirected this week instead targeted at centers that are already on our doorsteps.

I also wonder what we can learn as abortion rights advocates about why that story went viral: Was it that people need a single bill to rally against? Or was it just a perfect storm of creators relaying off of each other? Most importantly—how can we make a moment like that happen again, but for something that’s a real and urgent danger?