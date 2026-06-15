There was a lot going on this past week, so let’s get into it.

The FETAL PERSONHOOD movement continues to gain ground: Abortion, Every Day reported earlier this month that the Texas Republican Party is openly supporting Abolish Abortion Texas—a group that wants abortion patients charged with homicide and punished with the death penalty. The news wasn’t a total surprise: in 2024, AED broke the news that the Texas GOP called for abortion patients to be tried as murderers in their official party platform.

Not everyone in the anti-abortion movement is thrilled about Republicans’ explicit extremism, though: a few days ago, we reported that Texas Alliance for Life is calling on the GOP to change their ‘abolitionist’ plank and pledge not to punish women.

The ‘abolitionist’ sect has become increasingly mainstream across the country: over a dozen states have weighed legislation to charge patients as murderers, and this past week, Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback openly called for all abortion patients to be tried as murderers. (It’s an unsurprising position from a notorious, far-right groyper.)

But fetal personhood is also latent beyond party platforms, legislation, and extreme campaign promises: in Illinois, a man was just sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to “voluntary manslaughter of an unborn child” after slipping his girlfriend medication abortion. Instead of going to prison for assaulting his girlfriend, the man will be jailed for “killing” her embryo.

In other words: the born, living woman involved in this case isn’t recognized as the victim of a crime—her pregnancy was. (We told you about a similar case, last year, when a Florida man faced the death penalty for murdering his girlfriend—because she was pregnant.)

Over IN THE STATES, there wasn’t a single slow day this week with state legislative sessions winding down. Good news in Rhode Island: the Senate passed shield law legislation to protect providers by allowing them to withhold their names from prescription labels for abortion pills. It’s an important protection at a time when states like Texas and Louisiana are cracking down on out-of-state providers who mail pills into the state. Anti-abortion states’ ultimate goal is to challenge shield laws at the Supreme Court, eliminate these protections, and trap everyone under their bans.