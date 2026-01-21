Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Davis's avatar
Jane Davis
6h

Your courage Jessica and Kylie and all those on the front line is just incredible. While politicians wring their hands, media and social media is controlled by the brogliachs you are standing up for all women. I am in awe. Thankyou.

Reply
Share
MySunValleyLife's avatar
MySunValleyLife
6h

Such incredible coverage. We’d be lost without you. Thank you Jessica and team! Also shout out to Melanie Falwell and the incredible work being done by Idahoans United. They are truly exceptional!!!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture