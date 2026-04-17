Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Her Safe Harbor's avatar
Her Safe Harbor
4h

‘Abortion as birth control’ isn’t just wrong—it’s aggressively stupid. It ignores medicine, reality, and basic human behavior, and exists purely to shame women.

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Irene North's avatar
Irene North
4h

I grew up in New York State. Between my birth and my older sister, my mom had an ectopic pregnancy. My mom would have died without proper medical intervention and I would not have existed. When a rape by a relative resulted in pregnancy for me in 1984, if abortion had not been legal, I would have committed suicide and wouldn't be here today. I don't live in South Carolina, but I take the shit they're doing personally. They want women dead. They don't care as long as they have control.

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