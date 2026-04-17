Conservatives’ Test Case for Punishing Abortion Patients

South Carolina Republicans advanced legislation this week that would ban abortion for rape and incest victims, force women to carry nonviable pregnancies to term, and imprison abortion patients. Happy Friday!

The bill comes from Sen. Richard Cash, who tried and failed last year to advance a bill that would punish patients as murderers—which in South Carolina could mean the death penalty. Apparently, SB 1095 is his version of a “compromise”—legislation that would ‘only’ charge abortion patients with a misdemeanor: jail for a few years, rather than a lifetime.

Despite emotional testimony from healthcare providers and women, South Carolina’s Senate medical affairs subcommittee pushed the legislation through on Wednesday in a 4-2 vote along party lines. Republicans weren’t even moved when their colleague Sen. Margie Bright Matthews—the sole woman on the panel of lawmakers—shared her own experience with an unexpected pregnancy. (Matthews also called Cash’s claim that women use abortion as birth control “the most idiotic thing I’ve ever heard”—forever earning a place in my heart.)

I also loved this moment from the testimony of Vicki Ringer, director of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood South Atlantic:

Despite the fact that this bill would, in fact, jail women, South Carolina’s ‘abolitionists’ were out in full effect—complaining that the legislation doesn’t go far enough. (More on that in a moment.)

It’s hard not to see this as a test case for Republicans—both in and out of South Carolina. Lawmakers across the country have been dancing around punishing women for abortion: they clearly want to do it, they’re itching for it. But they’re also smart enough to know that supporting a bill that would execute women is a good way to have voters turn on you.

But, these legislators think, maybe those same voters won’t notice if they just sprinkle in a dash of punishment.

At the end of the day, jailing abortion patients is jailing abortion patients. It’s not the number of years you throw a woman in prison for that voters care about—it’s the fact that you’d cross that line to begin with.

We’ll have more for you on SB 1095 next week, and all the other horrible things it includes. (Like criminalizing abortion funding, expanding abortion reporting, and pushing through a ‘Baby Olivia’ mandate.)

Jessica’s Tin Foil Hat Corner

Okay, welcome to my mind. Maybe I’m giving these assholes too much credit, but I’m just going to put this out there: I can’t help but wonder if the very big fuss made by South Carolina abortion ‘abolitionists’ at the hearing for SB 1095 was a political stunt created to help the bill.

Hear me out: if the goal is to make voters and the media believe that this legislation isn’t nearly as extreme as last year’s SB 323, a good strategy would be getting a bunch of bearded anti-abortion freaks to publicly complain about how weak it is.

Just saying!

Arsonist Attacks Ohio Planned Parenthood

An Ohio Planned Parenthood clinic was set on fire in Cincinnati this week, with the building sustaining significant damage. Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio (PPSWO) has surveillance footage of someone entering the clinic on Thursday, setting the fire, then fleeing the scene. CEO Nan Whaley called the attack “the reality for abortion providers.”

“It is both frightening and infuriating. Extremists are emboldened by baseless attacks and harmful rhetoric on abortion and access to sexual and reproductive health care.”

In recent years, on top of their usual smears framing abortion as murder, the anti-abortion movement has also attacked providers as ‘traffickers’, ‘drug dealers’ and ‘abusers.’ The arson was committed the same week that Donald Trump’s DOJ framed anti-abortion violence as protected Christian speech.

Want to know something incredible, though? Despite serious damage to the building, the clinic resumed providing services by Friday morning. Gwen Perry, assistant medical director of PPSWO, said her “first response” to the attack was “oh, hell no.”

“Every single person was looking past their fears and their concerns and their questions to show up and be present for the people who counted on us. Because that’s what we do.”

If you want to support the organization, PPSWO ACT welcomes donations and are asking that thank you notes to be sent to directly to abortion providers here.

Regular readers know this, but we’re going to say it anyway: this is not an isolated incident. In the last few months, an anti-abortion activist shot someone outside a South Carolina Planned Parenthood and a 20-year-old Montana man was arrested for planning to assassinate an abortion provider.

And remember, the Trump administration has expressly greenlit this kind of violence.

Federal Judge Rules Against Birth Control Coverage

If you only looked at mainstream outlets or anti-abortion press releases, you’d think a federal judge just stopped Oregon from forcing religious groups to pay for employees’ abortions. The truth? The anti-abortion movement was just handed a win in their war on contraception—given a ruling that helps them redefine certain kinds of birth control as abortifacients.

Here’s a refresher: In 2023, Oregon Right to Life (ORTL) filed a suit seeking an exemption from a state law that requires insurance plans provide abortion and contraception coverage. And while Oregon’s Reproductive Health Equity Act allows religious employers—like churches—to offer plans that don’t include that coverage, the anti-abortion organization doesn’t qualify as a religious employer.

In their suit, ORTL argued that they shouldn’t have to provide a health plan that gives employees access “to any abortifacients, sometimes mislabeled as ‘contraceptives.’” That included, the suit said, emergency contraception, IUDs, and “any comparable ‘contraceptives’.”

This week, a federal judge said that ORTL is exempt from the state law. The full scope of the ruling won’t be known until the judge issues a full written opinion, but Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield believes the decision will only apply to the organization (rather than a broad challenge to the law).

Either way, I don’t like it. Anything that advances the idea that birth control is really abortion is a problem, and confuses people who don’t know any better. (Even some reporters seem to be falling for it.) It also lights a fire under the ass of other groups who have brought—or want to bring—similar suits.

It’s seemingly small bits of news like this—a ruling here, a policy there—that add up to big major cultural and political shifts. These groups don’t want people to know that they’re coming for birth control, which is exactly why we need to be shouting it from the rooftops.

Talking Point Alert: Antis Co-Opt ‘Choice’

Anti-abortion activists are rolling out a new messaging campaign, claiming that any effort to regulate crisis pregnancy centers—and their lies about so-called abortion “reversal”—are really attacks on women’s “right to choose.”

Antis co-opting “choice” is something I’ve flagged before—quite a few times, actually. But as Republicans push to ban the regulation of crisis pregnancy centers, the talking point has ramped up significantly. I clocked two different op-eds just this week in the Washington Examiner and Fox News:

That first piece is from Andrea Trudden, VP of Heartbeat International—the country’s largest network of crisis pregnancy centers. In it, she writes about “trusting” women and giving them the “freedom of choice.” This is the same organization, by the way, that just aligned itself with abortion ‘abolitionists’—a movement that lobbies for the execution of abortion patients.

So excuse me if I don’t trust that they have women’s best interests in mind!

Anti-abortion lawmakers and activists are hyper-aware that they are not popular with voters, especially women. (Remember when Mitch McConnell held a closed-door meeting about moving away from the term ‘pro life’? I do!)

But try as they might, there’s no magic word that will make women forget who they are.

DOJ Meets With Anti-Abortion Extremists

Trump’s Department of Justice met with anti-abortion leaders this week—just days after releasing a nearly-900 page report accusing the Biden administration of “weaponizing” the FACE Act against activists “with traditional Christian views.” (Read our coverage here and here for some background.)

The report also accused Biden’s DOJ of colluding with pro-choice groups to target supposedly “peaceful” activists—extremists that Trump pardoned just days after his inauguration. And a few days ago, the administration fired multiple career DOJ attorneys who prosecuted the activists.

It gets worse: NBC News reports that the DOJ has just hosted a slate of top anti-abortion leaders, including John Mize, CEO of Americans United for Life. Mize says he was there just “applauding the administration and DOJ for taking action.”

If anyone knows more about who was at that meeting and what they were talking about, hit us up here.

No matter how much Trump tries to distance himself from abortion, there’s no getting around the fact that anti-abortion activists have been given a certain amount of access and power in the administration—like overhauling Trump’s IVF policies, shaping HHS Title X guidelines, and now, pushing the DOJ sweepingly cover for anti-abortion violence.

“It should not be an outlandish thing to say that people who incite violence to prevent patients from accessing abortion care should be punished, just as anyone who incites violence should face consequences. What is outlandish is the way that the Trump administration will do anything in its power to weaponize the president’s victim complex.” - Sara Pequeño, USA Today

In the States: Ohio, Indiana, Maine & More

Never content to let voters have a say and move on, a juvenile court judge in Ohio is trying to repeal the abortion protections voters put in place in 2023. Judge David Engler, who filed his suit with the Ohio Supreme Court this week, claims that the amendment effectively eliminates the state’s parental consent laws and judicial bypass rules.

In a Facebook video, Engler says, “your 15-year-old daughter needs your permission to get a tattoo, but not to have an abortion.” That is a lie—unfortunately, Ohio has a parental consent law.

Engler is just feigning concern for young people—even using some of our favorite buzzwords like “trafficking”—as a way to repeal protections entirely. I said hi to Judge Engler at his Facebook page, asking about the contradictions in his statement and whether or not he’s working with an anti-abortion group on his case. I’ll let you know if he gets back to me. 😈

The Indiana Supreme Court announced today that it will hear a challenge to the state’s abortion ban. It’s been just over a month since a county court blocked the state’s near-total ban from being enforced against those with religious objections to the law. Attorney General Todd Rokita—a total wackadoo who wants to make women’s abortion reports public records—moved quickly to appeal the decision.

Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush said today that the case will bypass the Indiana Court of Appeals and go straight to the state Supreme Court. To get a sense of the case (which is legitimately interesting) read our past coverage here.

Finally, a big thanks to the incredible students at the University of Maine, who were out in full force to protest an event with anti-abortion maniac Abby Johnson. For those unfamiliar with Johnson—lucky you! She’s been around for a while as a “reformed” pro-choicer, and just made a pivot to calling for the punishment of abortion patients. (Her campaign is called Make Abortion Murder Again, aka MAMA. Yikes.)

Legislation watch:

Delaware Republicans have introduced legislation that would ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, claiming that it’s when a fetus is “pain-capable.” I’ll have more on this next week, because I think we’ll be seeing more of these bills in pro-choice states.

And in much better news, a new bill in Colorado would require colleges to provide students access to abortion medication.

AED Talked Tradwives and the Pink Pill Pipeline With Salon

Kylie joined Amanda Marcotte over at Salon to talk about her most recent piece on the growing pink pill pipeline, the tradwife hysteria, and more. Watch below and head off into your weekend with a nice dose of righteous rage.