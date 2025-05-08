Abortion, Every Day

bitchybitchybitchy
9h

How did Susan Rice's son become a forced birth advocate?

2 replies
Lisa Leigh
7h

I am deeply disturbed at Indiana's AG Rokita's obsession with getting women's medical records. Indiana introduced a bill in February that would make abortion a homicide and so a woman who got an abortion could be charged with murder and possibly get the death penalty. So that means, if this bill is passed, and the AG is granted access to these medical records and for example finds that a 60 year old woman who had an abortion at age 20, she could possibly get the death penalty since there is no statute of limitations on murder! This is medieval. It makes me wonder what other gruesome punishments for women these sick fucks will come up with next.

10 more comments...

