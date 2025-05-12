Then, now.

Conservatives like to split women into two groups: ‘bad’ women who have abortions, and ‘good’ women who have children. It’s the stunted thinking of those who don’t understand a thing about motherhood and what it really means.

By bringing my daughter into the world, I was making a sacred promise to her—one that said I would help usher her throughout her life for as long as she needed me. So when I was faced with a life-threatening pregnancy a few years after Layla’s birth, it wasn’t just my health or life I was thinking about. It was that unsaid vow.

As much I as I desperately wanted a second child, the fantasy of a bigger family was not more important than the flesh-and-blood toddler in front of me. This small blond child who needed to rub my pinky to fall asleep trusted that I would always be there.

By having an abortion, I wasn’t just ending a risky pregnancy—I was keeping a promise to my daughter. After all, who do you think she’d prefer me to be: a woman who died for her pregnancy, or a mother who lived for her child?

On Mother’s Day, it’s hard not to think about the hypocrisy of a culture that claims to venerate mothers while stripping us of the ability to make the choices that only a mother can make. Remember, sixty percent of abortion patients are already mothers—and most say they chose abortion to better care for the children they already have.

If ‘mother knows best’, then why aren’t we listening to them? Are we really to believe that the mostly-male politicians who couldn’t pass a remedial pregnancy class are better suited to make these decisions?

Abortion bans are more than just encroachments on our freedoms and bodies—they’re an attack on the bond a parent has with their child. If I lived under an abortion ban those years ago, my family would have no choice but to watch me risk my life. And the law would have forced me to break a profound promise to my daughter.

Now that Layla is almost fifteen, I think often about another tenet of motherhood decimated by abortion bans: the right to keep our children safe. How am I supposed to raise my daughter in a country that has robbed me of the ability to protect her?

I think about Amber Nicole Thurman’s mother, Shanette Williams—and how she was forced to watch helplessly as her child died while surrounded by doctors who could have saved her. When I first heard Williams speak about Amber, I noticed that she rarely called her daughter by name. Instead, she said “my baby.”

My baby was in pain. My baby is dead.

I think about Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a doomed pregnancy to term and watch her daughter live a painful few minutes. Casiano—who vomited on the stand while recounting those last moments—said she kept apologizing to her baby as she watched her take pained last gasps.

“She had no mercy,” she said. “There was no mercy there for her."

I think about the mothers of raped children—some forced to flee their states for care, others left to watch their child go into labor while clutching a teddy bear. I think about the mothers being charged as criminals for helping their teens end unwanted pregnancies.

Republicans like to talk about women’s so-called ‘natural’ role as mothers, but are all-too eager to pass policies that violate natural law and interrupt the most instinctual decisions mothers make.

Abortion bans aren’t just an attack on our bodies or rights. They’re an attack on motherhood, and everything it stands for.

