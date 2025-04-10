Attacks on Data

One of the things Abortion, Every Day has been tracking for a while now is how Republicans manipulate data to ‘prove’ that abortion is dangerous despite all evidence to the contrary. Today, I was gifted the perfect example.

The extremist group Live Action is claiming that new FDA numbers show “casualties from the abortion pill continue to climb,” pointing to a 27% increase in mifepristone-related deaths over the last two years. Sounds alarming, right? So let’s take a closer look.

They’re referring to a February release from Trump’s FDA that says the agency “received reports of serious adverse events” in patients who took mifepristone. As of December 31, 2024, they say, there have been 36 reported deaths “associated with” the medication since it was approved in 2000.

Before we go any further, please note that last bit: 36 deaths over 25 years. But here’s the part you’re going to love: More than two dozen of those deaths were due to suicides, homicides, drug overdoses, and other causes unrelated to mifepristone.

That’s because the FDA’s “adverse events summary” doesn’t actually report negative outcomes directly tied to the drug—it lists any serious incident that happened around the same time a patient took it. In fact, the agency explicitly says these events “cannot with certainty be causally attributed to mifepristone.”

If you want a good breakdown of how to interpret the FDA data, check out this analysis from ANSIRH. But the short version is that millions of people have taken mifepristone over decades, and serious adverse reactions are exceedingly rare. In other words: Abortion medication is safe and effective.

Remember, this kind of anti-abortion misinformation has exploded since the end of Roe—it’s a major tactic, and one that often flies under the radar. Two years ago, for example, I published an investigation into how Texas forces doctors to report fake ‘abortion complications’ to the state: If a patient presents with any one of more than two dozen conditions, and has had an abortion at any point in their life, doctors are required—under threat of losing their license!—to report it as an abortion ‘complication.’

In some states, Republicans even want doctors to report things like insomnia or anxiety as abortion complications. Read my investigation below:

Post- Dobbs Deaths

Today, we have yet another reminder that women are regularly being killed by abortion bans—and that we’re not hearing about it. A new study from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, based on interviews with pulmonary and critical care physicians, makes it painfully clear that it’s not just OBGYNs watching patients suffer and die because of anti-abortion laws.

I first came across the research in The Guardian, where the opening two paragraphs knocked the wind out of me:

“Doctors who practice medicine in states with abortion bans have described in a new study how three of their pregnant patients died, but probably could have been saved had they been able to receive abortion care. The doctors, who treat lung, respiratory and other critical illnesses, never raised abortion, including the option of traveling out of state for the procedure, out of fear of legal repercussions, according to interviews with the doctors in the study, which was published in Chest, a medical journal. No other information about the patients who died was published.”

Doctors in anti-abortion states also relayed stories of patients who were severely and irrevocably harmed. One example: A woman with a congenital heart defect was never told abortion was an option, even though ending the pregnancy would have prevented a life-threatening progression of her disease. The woman got sicker and sicker until doctors gave her a c-section at 22 weeks.

Her doctor told researchers, “The baby survived, but I think she left the [intensive care] unit on a ventilator… and I just remember [her husband] saying: ‘I’m not sure this is what she would have wanted.’”

Read the full Guardian article here.

“We need federal protections that ensure access to FDA-approved medication nationwide, not a state-by-state patchwork system established by anti-choice judges and politicians. The consequences of inaction are dire. Access to medication abortion care is under relentless attack, and lives are hanging in the balance.” - Kristen Moore, Expanding Abortion Medication Access Project

In the States

Let’s start with a rare bit of good news, this time from North Carolina: A total abortion ban proposed by Republicans will not move forward.

I told you about HB 804 earlier this week: The legislation would only allow an abortion if a person would die without it. Under the bill, ending a pregnancy would be a felony punishable by life in prison. The bill came just two years after Republicans passed a 12-week abortion ban they promised was their ‘reasonable compromise.’

“Year after year, we have extreme politicians introduce the same heinous bill that would ban abortion and turn North Carolina into a forced birth state,” said Jillian Riley, State Director of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. “So, no, I wasn't surprised, but I'm definitely disappointed.”

Apparently the backlash to the bill was so swift that Republicans moved quickly to distance themselves. North Carolina Public Radio reports that House Speaker Destin Hall said, “I don't think there's any real desire in our caucus to hear that particular bill, and so it's not going to be heard in committee.”

Obviously, I’m incredibly glad for the people of North Carolina that this bill won’t move forward—but let’s not forget that the state’s current ban is also a nightmare. (Read more about it in “The 12-Week Lie.”)

Meanwhile, Arkansas Republicans blocked a bill this week that would have exceptions for rape and incest victims, and for those whose pregnancy endangered their health. Bill sponsor Rep. Ashley Hudson said she hoped that House Bill 1880 would help protect children in Arkansas, especially—whose bodies can be seriously damaged by forced pregnancy.

Right now, Hudson said, “It is the public policy of the state of Arkansas to require children to give birth.”

I’m not surprised that the bill failed: We’ve watched Republicans in other states refuse to pass rape exceptions even when specifically written to protect children under 13 years-old. It’s all just monstrous.

But I especially wanted to flag this story because of how the Arkansas Times reported the news. Here’s their lead sentence:

“An attempt to save children from being forced to give birth failed in a House committee Tuesday afternoon, leaving Arkansas’s near-total abortion ban in place.”

This is the kind of journalism I’m here for—we need more reporters willing to call things like they are.

In better news…

We’re watching some terrific bills advance in Illinois: HB 3709 requires that public college health centers make emergency contraception and abortion medication available to students. And HB 3637 would add extra protections for abortion providers and ensure that abortion medication remains accessible even if Trump’s FDA tries to rescind approval of the drug.

Illinois Rep. Dagmara Avelar says, “We know that Project 2025 has called for the revoking of the FDA approval for medication abortion drugs, and we cannot wait to react after the fact.” Love to see it!

Finally, congratulations to Colorado—which is on the precipice of officially codifying abortion rights in the state constitution. After voters passed a pro-choice ballot measure this November, Democrats began working to make that amendment official. Legislation headed to the governor for signing will allow state funds to cover abortion care, protect abortion providers, and recognize the right to an abortion.

Quick hits:

Jezebel details the so-called ‘equal protection’ bill in Alabama that would punish abortion patients as murderers;

The student newspaper at the University of Iowa delves into how students and student groups are navigating the state’s ban;

And HuffPost with more on the arrest of a Georgia woman who miscarried.

Legislation Watch

The North Dakota legislature has passed a bill that will mandate doctors watch an ‘educational’ video about the state’s ban—part of the ‘Med Ed’ legislative trend I started warning about more than a year ago:

Under HB 1511, the state will work with an organization or doctor to create the so-called instructional video. And we already know exactly how this plays out—because we’ve seen it happen in South Dakota. There, the state health department teamed up with the American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNs (AAPLOG) to make a truly dystopian video. Yes, that AAPLOG—the group that says abortion is never necessary to save someone’s life, and thinks women should be given c-sections instead of abortions, even before a fetus is viable.

What makes these ‘Med Ed’ bills so dangerous is how Republicans are selling them—as if they’re just trying to help doctors navigate the laws. They’re even calling the bills “clarifying.” Sound familiar?

But these bills aren’t about clarity—they’re about control. They’re a way for conservative lawmakers to look like they’re softening on abortion or working with medical professionals, while actually codifying the idea that politicians and anti-abortion activists—not doctors—should decide how patients are treated.

Texas is also considering a ‘Med Ed’ bill right now, through its Trojan Horse legislation. SB 31 / HB 44 would force doctors to take a state-mandated “education” course on the state’s abortion law—again, one likely to be crafted by anti-abortion activists.

The other legislative trend I’ve been keeping close track of is ‘Baby Olivia’ bills—which you can read more about here and here. The short version is that this legislation requires public school classrooms to show students an anti-abortion propaganda video disguised as a lesson in fetal development.

Laws have already been passed in Tennessee, Idaho, and North Dakota; similar bills are advancing in at least eight other states—including Texas. In fact, I just realized this week that Texas legislators are pushing two ‘Baby Olivia’ bills.

Both bills—HB 4208 and HB 3972—would change the state’s education code to require that students “receive fetal development instruction, including the humanity of the unborn child and the concept that life begins at fertilization.” Both also mandate that students are shown Live Action’s ‘Baby Olivia’ video.

I’ve written a lot about these kinds of bills lately, so I’ll stop here. Just remember that this is happening in a lot of states, and that it’s part of a broader plan to indoctrinate young people and build a new conservative electorate.

In the Nation

RFK Jr. doesn’t seem to know anything about the cuts made by his department;

The National Women’s Law Center has published an explainer detailing Republicans’ attacks on contraception;

Salon has an important piece on the treatment of incarcerated pregnant women;

And in some random fun news, Elon Musk had to drop out of a video game livestream after being massively trolled.

Care Crisis

The Guardian reports that American doctors and students—shut out of abortion training in anti-choice states—are now traveling out of the country to learn. Some are heading to programs in Mexico, which have been stepping up to fill the gap since Roe fell. One program says it trained nearly 30 U.S. doctors in 2024 alone, and expects to double that number in 2025.

Let’s be real: None of this should come as a surprise. We’ve already seen how students and residents in anti-abortion states are being forced to travel for training—often on their own dime. That gap in abortion training has also meant a massive drop-off in OBGYN residency applications in states with bans. (Alabama, for example, had a 21% decrease in applications.)

From Pamela Merritt, executive director of Medical Students for Choice:

“On one hand, it’s a tremendous relief to know that medical students and residents aren’t going to have to forego this very important part of their training in their education. It’s also incredibly sad that in the United States, we are failing to train people even to the standard of care indicated by abortion bans.”

To learn more about the post-Dobbs care crisis and the OBGYN exodus out of anti-abortion states, watch the live-stream conversation I had with Merritt this past November.

Criminalizing Care

Our last bit of news today comes out of Louisiana, where Republicans are trying to expand the state’s definition of ‘coerced abortion’. Here’s Lorena O'Neil at the Louisiana Illuminator with the details of HB 425:

“One example says ‘restraint of speech or communication with others’ can count as intimidation or control, including ‘interference with the use of mail, telephone, or money.’ Another cites ‘isolation of an individual from others’ or ‘exploitation of needs for food, shelter, safety, affection, or intimate or marital relationships.’”

In other words: They want to give prosecutors as much room as possible to charge someone with ‘coerced abortion.’ Which has always been the point. This was never about protecting women—it’s about finding new ways to criminalize them.

And it’s no coincidence this is happening now. Louisiana is already prosecuting the mother of a teenager on abortion charges—claiming she “coerced” her daughter into ending the pregnancy. Notably, she hasn’t been charged with coercion. Republicans are just repeating that talking point in the press because they think it might lessen public outrage over the arrest.