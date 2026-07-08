Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Jane Davis's avatar
Jane Davis
33m

Another excellent article Jessica. To me, as an observer in another country, Plattner seemed to be a walking red flag. It doesnt suprise me that the Democrats went with him (after all, look at what some people wanted as President), it is the same in Australia. Apparently being on 'the right' political side can justify anything. As for the implications of domestic violence and misogyny, it is a dark murky side to a person's character. Treating women with respect and as equals is the benchmark. If political parties ignore this they will be dealing with the fall-out and serves them right.

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el_capitan's avatar
el_capitan
30m

So well articulated. Thank you. It's beyond disappointing to see, even now, the predominance of the "we need to be serious about voting out Susan Collins, don't you know" comments on Substack newsletters that are generally progressive. There's been a lot more doubling down than I expected. Silly me to think that the gravity and shocking detail of the new allegations would change some minds.

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