DON’T @ ME

When I wrote The Purity Myth over a decade ago, one of the things I wanted to drive home was how the notion of purity in America was tied up with misogyny, racism and what kind of girls we think are worthy of protection.

I thought about that idea a lot when I read how Georgia is considering a bill that would mandate doctors examine students’ “reproductive organs” in an effort to exclude trans girls from participating in school athletics.

Conservatives and transphobic activists have always claimed that their interest in keeping trans girls and women out of bathrooms, locker rooms or sports was about protecting cis girls and women from sexual predators. (Never mind that trans people are much more likely to be the victim of sexual assault, and that sexual attackers are most likely to be cis men.)

But bills like this make clear that anti-trans bigotry never had anything thing to do with protecting young women—legislators are literally willing to subject cis and trans girls to genital inspections by adults just to ensure that the girls they think are ‘worthy’ are the only ones given the privilege of participating in athletic programs.

In short: fuck these guys.

WHAT I’M COOKING (more accurately, what Andrew is baking)

Just look at this beauty. Sure, becoming obsessed with baking sourdough bread is a pandemic cliché but I am so grateful for my husband’s new hobby. Come on, it’s gorgeous.

WHAT I’M EATING

I’ve been trying my best to support local restaurants during the pandemic, and this Valentine’s Day was no exception. We were in Woodstock, NY over the weekend and our favorite spot there is this amazing place called Silvia (Chef Doris Choi, we love you). We’re still not eating in restaurants, so the lovely people there were kind enough to make a multi-course take-out meal (including this incredible sablefish) for us. A delight.

WHO I’M READING

Rebecca Carroll’s new book Surviving the White Gaze.

Seth Simons on comedy’s alt-right problem (which is so, so good).

And I’m re-reading Scaachi Koul’s 2017 piece on male apology tours for no reason whatsoever.

CURRENT OBSESSION

I’ve said it before, but I feel like getting older as a woman is 50 percent not giving a fuck what people think and 50 percent being cold all the time. The thing that’s been killing me lately, though, is all the random aches and pains. Since when did crouching down to pick up a sock mean that my hip would be fucked up for weeks??

Apparently I’m not alone, though, and so many of you on Twitter have been talking about this acupressure mat. I’ll admit, I was skeptical—but wow wow. I lay on it for ten to twenty minutes and when I stand up I’m a brand new bitch. Best part is that it’s just a little over $20. So if you’re creaky like me, it’s worth checking out.