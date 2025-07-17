Abortion, Every Day

Laura Larke
8h

One of the ways rape is identified as a women's issue is by - stating the 1 in 3 women in Americans is raped in her life time and 1 in 6 men are raped in his life time. Just state that 1 in 4 Americans are raped in their life time. Make it criminal issue only.

3 replies
Linda Bower
2h

Take the Diddy case recently. There were 8 men and 4 women on the jury. The reason being is that if you know someone that’s been sexually assaulted you are considered biased and not permitted to serve. Well, if 1 in 3 women knows someone, you won’t find many who can serve. That’s how the patriarchal system works.

4 more comments...

