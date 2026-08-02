Illustration: Casey Beifuss

Since Dobbs, over a third of OBGYNs have fled Idaho. Texas threatens doctors who violate the state’s abortion ban with life in prison—on top of loss of medical license and $100,000 in fines. Unsurprisingly, survey after survey has shown that prospective medical students and residents are making key choices on where to practice based on abortion bans.

Providers, residents, and students like Sriha Srinivasan are “all navigating our own risk assessment,” Srinivasan says. A third-year medical student at George Washington University and board president of Medical Students for Choice (MSFW), Srinivasan has heard from people in her field who want to have kids and, consequently, can’t practice in banned states without fearing for their lives should they become pregnant. She’s heard from providers who fear that providing even emergency miscarriage care could cost their licenses, and prevent them from serving any other patients in their communities—which could then create or widen health care deserts.

“It’s heartbreaking on several levels,” she tells Abortion, Every Day.

Her response? Getting organized.

Medical students founded MSFW in 1993, 20 years after Roe v. Wade—because even while abortion was legal, there remained too many barriers and too much stigma around abortion training. Today, Dobbs has exacerbated these struggles: Srinivasan knows fellow students who have to cross state lines or travel hours away to receive OBGYN training—on top of their already impossibly demanding schedules.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is increasingly pandering to anti-abortion doctors and Republicans are trying to frame any kind abortion training as “coercive.”

Srinivasan talked to AED about a day in her life organizing medical students for abortion rights (all while doing rotations); the generational public health crises that abortion bans are breeding; the rising threat of anti-abortion groups wading into medical schools; and more.

AED: What does an ordinary day look like for you?

SS: I’m a third-year medical student in Washington, D.C., and a day can look like lots of things based on which rotation I’m on. I’m in internal medicine right now, which means I get to the hospital at 6:30 a.m., pre-round patients, learn as much about them as possible. In the evening, I get home home, eat dinner, study as much as I can with the little time that I have, and then I really try to make time in each day to do reproductive health organizing work, because I do find all of the different specialties in medicine fulfilling, but that’s what fills my cup the most.

A lot of times, that’s doing my work as president of the board for Medical Students for Choice. We just had our orientation this past weekend with new board members, and it was incredible to meet people from all different stages of training and careers, and around the world. I’ll also work on my TikTok, @sexedu, and get my creative juices flowing.

AED: Where are you planning to practice medicine and in any particular specialty?

SS: I’m pursuing being an OBGYN, or complex family planning. Even though not everybody in MSFC is going to OB/GYN, many of us are. I started doing my sexual and reproductive health work in Northern California, and I think the work being done in reproductive health deserts is paramount, and there are deserts even in a state like California. Long term, I’d love to go back home there and work within my community.

AED: How did you start working in reproductive justice?

SS: It’s a funny story. My mom and I are so similar, and just grew up very differently in very different places, and she’s my best friend today. This started as an argument at the dinner table—I was learning sex ed in school, and I was explaining to her our bodies have three holes: urethra, vagina, anus. And she was arguing we just have two: vagina, anus. And then I pointed out if that’s true, “Why don’t we have to take our tampon out when we pee?” And she was really quiet and then said, “We don’t have to take our tampon out when we pee?”

It was like this light bulb for me, where this woman I see as very educated and a role model didn’t know something so basic about her own body, was motivating for me. We spent a lot of summers in India and have a lot of family there, so I started teaching sex ed in India. Then in my latter teenage years, I realized that I grew up in Solano County in California, and we actually had the worst STI transmission rates in the state of California, so, this problem exists at home as well.

I started working on sex education broadly from there and made my TikTok in the last year of high school, sort of as a covid project that wasn’t supposed to go as far as it did. But I got lucky along the way and connected with a lot of great people and groups in the reproductive justice space. I started working with Advocates for Youth on the Free the Pill campaign.

Then, when I first went to college, I wasn’t pre-med until I had a conversation with Loretta Ross, who’s my hero. As I was gushing to her, she asked me why I wasn’t going to medical school. And so I decided to go to medical school.

AED: How are abortion bans shaping or not shaping your professional plans?

SS: I know for our MSFC community, abortion bans have made a huge impact. One of our board members did research and found students really care about abortion restrictions in factoring which state they’re going to practice in, and it didn’t matter what specialty they were part of, their gender—everyone of us is thinking about restrictions in terms of where they’d practice.

For me personally, it’s a huge decision. Even applying to med school, I made the decision to not apply in any states with severe abortion restrictions. I’ve faced threats and online attacks for my sex ed work on TikTok. I know anecdotally from talking to friends and classmates that I’m not the only one who’s thought about this. For residency, it’s an even bigger choice because this is where we end up living. It’s our first job as doctors. It’s really such a loss we’re feeling in OBGYN specialties, in places that really need providers who aren’t going to practice there because of bans.

But at the same time, you can’t fault the residents, students, and doctors, because they’re worried about losing their licenses or they’re worried about their safety or their own access to health care. I know some of the providers at Vanderbilt, for example, are doing incredible work at a hospital where policy [around emergency abortions] may be more restrictive than the actual state laws require. So, providers there have been pushing back and having tough conversations that I’m inspired by.

AED: What could all of this mean for the public health system over the next generations?

SS: Abortion restrictions have an intersectional impact, but at the core it’s a public health issue. When restrictions are put in place, the number of abortions happening doesn’t actually change, and this just causes more unsafe abortions. At MSFC we almost wish our work wasn’t necessary, but that’s only possible if medical education actually taught us all how to provide abortion care, miscarriage care, which are often the same. In banned states, we’re seeing now, how providers are in a position where some of them are pushed to bring patients to the brink of an unsafe situation, lest they lose their license and no longer be able to care for their other patients.

A residency and medical training are already incredibly taxing. OBGYN residents are learning to be surgeons and doctors, and then they’re having to travel far to get an education in abortion training. That’s part of why MSFC provides our abortion training institutes. I wish we were in a world where we didn’t have to have abortion training institutes because every med school was doing them, and providers didn’t have to bend over backwards to get this education. It really is a loss when providers aren’t getting this training by default.

AED: Under abortion bans, doctors face the threat of prison, fines, loss of license, and even the death penalty in some cases for doing your job and saving pregnant patients’ lives. How do you process that while doing your training?

SS: It’s so heartbreaking on several levels. What breaks my heart the most is the loss for patients, for the people that come to us seeking care. The hospital and clinic should always be a safe place for people to come and speak with their doctors, and for that to be a private relationship, and to know that doctors and patients are making mutual decisions based on someone’s health—not external forces like the government.

And for me personally, I know how much it took for me to get to this place in medical school. Both my parents are immigrants and no one in my family has ever been a doctor, and I’m getting my education through loans and have given up so much of my time. You give up so much to pursue this training, sometimes for over a decade. And then, now, it can be possible to lose your license or go to jail, pay huge fines, for providing care.

I empathize a lot with providers who have to practice in these specific states and can’t speak as publicly as I can. I’ve chosen to be in the public eye and attach my name to this work. But I think we all have our own risk assessment, and that can become more complicated for some people.

By the time I finish residency, I’ll be in my early 30s, and I’ll probably be thinking about starting a family. Once I have children or am pregnant, I’ll have to think personally about whether I can risk losing my license. For all of us, it would hurt so much to not be able to practice medicine and care for others anymore.

AED: There is a rising, increasingly vocal movement of anti-abortion OBGYNs and medical voices. Have you encountered them in your medical school experience so far?

SS: I’ve not run into that many where I am. But in some of our chapters, I’ve heard from students where Dr. Shelley Sella was going to give a talk about her book Beyond Limits [about later abortion care]. And there were a number of campuses that essentially told their students that talk couldn’t happen. It was really disappointing. This is a medical provider giving a talk on a medical procedure to medical students—and you have medical students saying “no,” because of pushback from anti-abortion groups.

AED: I’ve actually heard from some MSFC organizers in Louisiana and other anti-abortion states about Medical Students for Life’s growing campus presence, and even trainings for anti-abortion students to snitch on colleagues who might provide abortion.

SS: That’s where I’ll be reminded of my privilege to work in DC rather than a banned state. But even at, say, Georgetown, there, students weren’t allowed to start an MSFC chapter and have to join other schools’ chapters.

When I hear about things like that, my heart just breaks, but I’m also just so grateful to have MSFC so we can connect and know what we’re facing on all of these different campuses.

AED: The Trump administration is consistently pushing so-called ‘conscience’ policies to protect anti-abortion doctors, and also trying to divert Title X and other public health funds away from real providers of birth control and abortion. Is this affecting what you’re being taught or hearing from doctors at all?

SS: Policies like those that restrict care from patients—that’s what they’re doing. They impede a provider’s ability to provide medical care, when we should let experts be experts. This administration’s policies on Title X are also baffling, especially as we’ve seen abstinence-only education just doesn’t work, and we need to teach sex education and provide birth control to prevent teen pregnancy and STI transmission.

That’s where some of MSFC’s work is crucial. We’re regularly working with the governing bodies of the U.S. and around the world to standardize what has to be taught—for students, for residency, what OBGYNs have to learn. The goal is to recognize abortion as a part of health care. It’s one thing to say that I, as a provider, individually am not going to provide this care because of my personal opinions. But it’s another for an institution to say we’re not teaching our students anything about this because of our opinion.

AED: How are you unwinding and taking care of yourself these days?

SS: I’m very, very lucky that I genuinely love medicine and doing this work. Even just talking to it about you is my fun thing for the day, where I can already feel my shoulders loosening a little bit because I get to talk about what I love. I was worried at first about taking on this role at MSFC because it would be a lot of work, but I shouldn’t have been nervous, because the work is very fulfilling.

I’ve very intentionally put people around me that either understand what I’m doing or even if they don’t understand the craziness of medicine, they care and love me enough to stand by me anyway. So, unwinding for me is about spending time with loved ones. It doesn’t matter what—brunch, playing video games—just spending time with loved ones.