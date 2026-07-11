For Rachael Lorenzo (they/them), executive director of the organization Indigenous Women Rising, fighting like hell for abortion access has always been a calling. Among their family, they say:

“I’m like the odd cousin out—none of my cousins have this many piercings and tattoos, or are this vocal about abortion. Abortion is the air I breathe, I’m the abortion fanatic in the family.”

Lorenzo’s work at IWR, which they co-founded in 2014, is wide-ranging. They fund abortion and different costs associated with seeking care. They operate a breastfeeding support trailer at schools and community events upon request. And they offer a fund dedicated to supporting menstruating people’s access to a number of resources, including contraception. IWR primarily serves Indigenous communities, who face systematic barriers to accessing reproductive health care on top of disproportionate state policing of their pregnancies.

Lorenzo founded IWR to connect with and serve their community across a range of pregnancy-related needs. Since 2014, they’ve watched the organization bloom into a household name across Native communities, built a significant online platform, and even received glowing shoutouts from celebrities like Mark Ruffalo. “It’s really cool to know that abortion brings people together,” Lorenzo says.

But that doesn’t change the fact that IWR is struggling to stay afloat financially four years after the end of Roe v. Wade—now that what Lorenzo characterizes as “rage donations” have dried up.

IWR has been forced to scale back their services to New Mexico residents, and, more recently, has struggled to support all callers to their abortion fund. To keep IWR from shuttering, Lorenzo is set to depart from the organization at the end of this year, barring successful fundraising. The public support IWR has received is “awesome,” Lorenzo says, “but you can’t take compliments to the bank.”

As Abortion, Every Day reported last month, demand for abortion funding has doubled since Dobbs. Abortion funds’ spending per abortion has also doubled. Funds are the backbone of our movement—and if activists like Lorenzo are being forced out by financial strain, it’s difficult to picture a sustainable future for anyone in this space.

Here’s AED’s conversation with Lorenzo on a day in the life of funding abortion, driving a breastfeeding trailer wherever it’s needed, challenging abortion stigma everywhere they encounter it, and fighting to keep their organization alive.

AED: What does an ordinary day look like for you? Does such a thing exist?

RL: There is no ordinary day for us. But a typical week might see us get a request from a school or tribe or nonprofit to bring our breastfeeding trailer. We’ll make a game plan of who’s going to staff it and what’s needed from us, whether that’s educational zines, diapers, hand pumps.

With our abortion fund, our manager is getting texts every day and night asking for help paying for abortions. They might also get requests for post-abortion resources like extra pads, heating pads, pain management like Ibuprofen, gas money to pick up their kids from child care after their appointment. It’s not just funding abortion—we also want to help them be comfortable with their life after abortion.

We also have our Moon Pie Fund, which helps with menstruation and contraception resources. We pack boxes with contraception, pregnancy tests, period products, chest binders, anything folks might need.

At the start of the week, we typically go through requests and talk through our priorities, and no day is the same.

AED: How did you get involved in reproductive justice work?

RL: I’ve been passionate about abortion access since I was a kid. My mom was a teen mom and we had frank discussions since I was young about teen pregnancy and some of the resources she wished she’d had access to.

In 2012, I had my daughter and also got an internship with Obama for America, where [U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland] was my supervisor. She encouraged me to bring my daughter with me to work, she held my baby while I made calls. After the internship, she put me on to a campaign job with the Respect Albuquerque Women campaign to defeat a ballot measure for a 20-week abortion ban within Albuquerque city limits, where Albuquerque has one of the few clinics in the country that does abortion later in pregnancy.

I worked all summer and fall, then found out I was pregnant. And at around 13 or 14 weeks, I learned it wasn’t a viable pregnancy. I wasn’t told abortion was an option, which is terrifying. I didn’t know about sepsis or risks associated with this. I was basically told to wait it out, and if my back hurts or I can’t stand straight or bleed through more than two pads an hour, to go to the ER.

After that experience, I became addicted to opioids for a period—not from my abortion but from how I was treated, and this very traumatic experience within the medical system. That’s where Indigenous Women Rising started, when I realized the need for Native folks to share stories and feel safe. I’ve been told not to breastfeed or cover up around uncles or other family members, and so many Native women have had difficult experiences within our own communities. I was desperate to connect with other people like me and create a space for us.

AED: Can you tell us a bit about your clients? How do they usually find you? What do their circumstances usually look like?

RL: Becoming word of mouth, and having that be how people typically find us, is incredible. We wanted to create a community, to not just advocate for rights but really create a community.

We don’t take it for granted that people entrust us to help them in their most vulnerable moments, where they’re terrified. They don’t know if they’re making a good decision, because they were often raised with these very problematic religious views about being a mother and how it gets twisted within our own culture sometimes, this language about the sacredness of life. For people to be able to refer our services to their loved ones, and be trusted in that way, and be a part of opening the conversation around abortion more, has been so rewarding.

Sometimes we also help callers navigating intimate partner violence, and we’re as considerate as possible—that they might be sharing a phone, or be navigating all kinds of safety concerns. What I’ve really found is when someone is in this situation of not wanting to be pregnant, someone will go to the ends of the earth to find a way to not be pregnant—yet politicians never understand this.

And you also have to know, it’s so vulnerable and brave to call an abortion fund. If any of our callers could pay for care themselves, they’d all rather keep that secret than reach out for help. They’d never reach out for help if they didn’t need it.

Our callers come from every kind of circumstance, from financial, to safety concerns, to they’re already parents.

AED: Is there any client story that’s really stayed with you?

RL: During the pandemic, we had to get creative with how to coordinate not just with clinics and callers, but also with tribes. Tribes had really strict guidelines on who could leave or enter the reservation and for what reasons. There were checkpoints into every tribe or reservation. Sometimes you couldn’t leave without a doctor’s note. I was helping someone access abortion and had to act as a patient advocate and had to navigate this very complex protocol, and be respectful while trying to help someone get care they really needed. We got them the care, but there were other steps to keep it private that this was for accessing abortion.

I care about my Native community so much, but we’re often stuck between a rock and a hard place, when our tribal officials are trying to care for us but that can sometimes be at odds with reproductive justice.

AED: There are so many disproportionate, systemic barriers to health care for indigenous communities. What are some of the biggest challenges you face in your work?

RL: There are a lot of issues with public education, and the conversations about why people need abortions. There are obviously a lot of barriers to care, but lack of honest conversations within our own communities is a very big one. We just need to have a broader conversation about how there’s just no fucking way we can ever legislate abortion—not based on viability, not based on circumstances like rape or incest, and not based on any compromises on our sovereignty.

AED: Is there any client story that’s inspired or brought you hope recently?

RL: There’s a client that I’m actually friends with now, who had come to us a few times for help. At the time they were traveling and unhoused, so at the different points in time that we helped them, they were in different states. Since they were able to receive that care, and we were able to help them every time, they’re now in a place where they donate to IWR, they share our information, and just being able to have this personal relationship with them is so incredible. I don’t take it for granted.

I’ve had family members who have come to me for help and were super ashamed and scared. We don’t talk about abortion experiences in a lot of families. But to help this one person, specifically, multiple times, and now be friends—I don’t know, that’s one of the most inspiring things that just affirmed my belief that abortion is something that brings people together.

Right now, financially, we have until the end of the year to keep operating as we are. I believe making cuts should come from the top up, so I’m resigning December 31 and already no longer officially overseeing staff, but trying to shore up new grants. Rage-donating after Dobbs was awesome, but we’re just not getting this financial support anymore.

We’ve only been able to fund New Mexico residents, which is really hurting Native folks in red states. Our callers aren’t happy, and it’s been heartbreaking. And we receive all of this public support, but you can’t take compliments to the bank.

Donate to IWR here.