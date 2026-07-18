Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Tracey Emmerick Takeuchi's avatar
Tracey Emmerick Takeuchi
8h

Valuable interview. Thank you.

I hope that these providers are developing a dark medweb for those that will need this care in the event that future provision of reproductive healthcare is made illegal in totality.

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Larry Motuz's avatar
Larry Motuz
6h

I think more people need to learn that the bulk of those seeking abortion help are married persons with children already.

I also think the more use of that fact is essential to get across the notion that the abortion fight is to preserve the rights people, married people and unmarried partners, once had to decide if, when, and how many children to have and their timing and their spacing. Messages about men's own losses of what were seen as 'rights' were, in part, also behind Roe v Wade. Men need to be told more that it isn't just women's rights, but men's also.

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