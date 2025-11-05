Click to skip ahead: Attacks on Contraception reveals that the group behind Project 2025 is calling for a safety review of oral contraception. In the States , news from Idaho, Texas, Utah, Florida, and Pennsylvania. You Love to See It highlights some fantastic activism: community abortion providers and the ‘clown march’ in Boston. Ballot Box has some last minute links and flags a troubling amendment on the ballot in Texas. Care Crisis reminds us of just how important independent abortion clinics are right now.

Attacks on Contraception

Well, this happened quicker than anticipated: the Heritage Foundation is calling on HHS head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to commission a safety study on oral contraception. We’re talking about the country’s most powerful conservative organization—the group responsible for Project 2025—urging the federal government to get the ball rolling on restricting contraception.

In fact, the two Heritage Foundation analysts calling on Kennedy to take action all but admit that concern for women’s health is just a guise. They write:

“While calling for restrictions on birth control pills would likely cause a frenzy among many, informed consent is a paramount health priority.”

Conservatives figure if they can get some government-crafted junk science to say the Pill is dangerous, the ‘frenzy’ they’re so worried about won’t be quite as bad when they do move to restrict contraception.

It’s the same reason they’ve spent millions on getting social media influencers and podcasters to claim the Pill is bad for women’s health. It’s a cover story that hides what this is really about—controlling us and eliminating one of the most important advances for women’s freedom.

But Heritage is gonna Heritage, so they can’t help but make a little of that misogyny explicit: the analysts bemoan “contraception as the mechanism for female emancipation” and claim the Pill puts women into “medicated menopause,” making them “not as attractive to men.” (Because while women’s freedom is negotiable, men’s boners are sacred.)

It’s easy to mock, but I’ll tell you what really concerns me: Heritage is also reviving the bizarro claim that our groundwater is being poisoned by birth control hormones.

If you’ve been reading Abortion, Every Day for a while, you know all about this tactic: groups like Students for Life claim that abortion pills are poisoning the environment and contaminating our water supply. (They even say “we are drinking other people’s abortions.”) These activists have been lobbying for the EPA to test the groundwater for the medication, and we learned last month that the federal agency is actually considering it.

We knew it would never stop at abortion medication: Earlier this year, Abortion, Every Day broke the news about a Texas bill that would mandate testing the state’s wastewater not only for abortion pills—but birth control pills and hormones associated with gender-affirming care.

Now, here we are—with the Heritage Foundation floating that birth control pills in the water could be feminizing men and impacting “the sexual development of young males.”

The group knows this is something Kennedy is weirdly interested in. In a 2023 interview with noted misogynist wacko Jordan Peterson, the HHS head claimed that young boys were being “chemically castrated” by environmental toxins. And earlier this year, he expressed concern about teenage boys’ sperm count. (Remember when I said these groups were tailoring their tactics to appeal to RFK Jr.?)

It all sounds so crazy, I know—that’s what makes it easy to dismiss. But this is exactly the chipping away playbook they used with abortion, and we’d do well to start proactively attacking this nonsense now.

In the States

While we’re talking about attacks on birth control, let’s take a look at what’s happening in Idaho: States Newsroom reports that Republican leaders have declined federal family planning funding—$1.5 million in Title X dollars meant to provide contraception and reproductive healthcare for low-income and uninsured patients.

Why in the world would Idaho do such a thing? Especially in a moment when the state is suffering an OBGYN exodus? Well, because while Title X encourages “family participation” in reproductive healthcare decisions for minors—grantee clinics are not allowed to require parental consent for treatment or contraception. And that conflicts with Republicans’ ‘parental rights’ agenda.

In other words, they’d leave poor patients without any birth control rather than allow a single young person to access it.

Idaho has been leading the charge when it comes to attacking young people’s right to healthcare: the state passed an ‘abortion trafficking’ law that makes it a felony to help a teen get an abortion, and another law that requires parental consent for any kind of healthcare. That law means that teens can’t even call a suicide hotline without parental consent.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: this is how they ban birth control, chipping away at access, bit by bit. That frequently starts with targeting the most marginalized citizens—like low-income Americans and teenagers.

Btw, for more on ‘parental rights’, make sure to read Ballot Box and learn about a troubling amendment on the ballot tonight in Texas.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Speaking of Texas, this headline irritates the shit out of me: “Texas funds pregnancy centers that some deem deceptive.” That some deem deceptive?? I know this isn’t the reporter’s fault; editors and publishers don’t give writers much of a choice on headlines, and they’re all obsessed with the both-sides journalism nonsense. But come on! There is mountains of evidence that anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers are deceptive—do we really need to tiptoe around that fact?

Moving on to Utah, we told you last week about the anti-abortion activist nominated to the state Supreme Court: Judge John J. Nielsen argued in favor of a near-total ban in a case that could end up back before the state’s highest court. In other words, if Nielsen is appointed, he could rule on the very abortion ban he once defended.

Unfortunately, a Senate panel recommended his confirmation yesterday—getting the anti-abortion judge one step closer to the state Supreme Court. When asked about abortion, Nielsen claimed he wasn’t interested in judicial activism—but also refused to say that he’d recuse himself should that abortion ban case come back in front of the court.

(The Salt Lake Tribune has more details about Nielsen’s abortion back-and-forth with Senators, for anyone interested.)

Meanwhile, Florida is advancing a fetal personhood bill—a wrongful death statute that would allow parents to sue over the ‘wrongful death’ of a fetus, embryo, or fertilized egg. This is the third year in a row that Sen. Erin Grall has introduced the legislation, which passed out of a Senate committee today.

As Michelle Grimsley Shindano of Planned Parenthood Florida Action told the Tallahassee Democrat, the bill is a very slippery slope:

“If embryos and fetuses were granted the same rights as a pregnant patient, that would take away the patient’s right to make health care decisions that are best for their body and specific situation, including in emergencies. That means lawyers, not doctors, will be consulted if that patient needs health care, including in an emergency.”

And that’s the point! The end goal of the anti-abortion movement is fetal personhood and all the nightmares that come with it—from charging abortion patients with murder and investigating miscarriages, to denying women emergency medical care.

If you want to learn more about fetal personhood, consider revisiting my conversation with law professor Mary Ziegler:

Finally, this is why tonight’s election for Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is so important: the lawsuit that could determine whether Medicaid patients have their abortions covered is back in court this week. The expectation is that the case will eventually make its way up to the state’s highest court—so we need those Democratic justices to stay right where they are!

You Love to See It

This is a weird thing to say, but I almost look forward to the “National Men’s March” in Boston. That’s because every year, the Clown March shows up to counter protest: activists wearing clown costumes and playing circus music to remind everyone what a fucking joke these men are.

Truly, there are few things that could bring me more joy than these two sentences in The Boston Globe:

“A man dressed in a horse costume, carrying a microphone and speaker, approached demonstrators as he sang ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun.’ He called himself the ‘Planned Parenthood pony’ and tried to drown out march organizers using a bullhorn to direct demonstrators.”

And check out this photo from Boston University’s student newspaper:

A true delight!

Speaking of activism that brings me joy: I love this piece from Carrie Baker at Ms. magazine about community abortion providers—activists who ship free abortion pills to patients in banned states. Their motto is “mife no matter what.”

Baker, author of Abortion Pills: U.S. History and Politics, interviewed one of the more than 100 people involved in community provision—who said she stepped up because as a white, single woman with no children, she’s potentially less vulnerable to police surveillance.

“I love helping people. It’s rewarding,” she said.

“I’m a huge advocate for free healthcare for all. That is actually what we are doing as a community provider. Abortion is healthcare and healthcare should be free.”

Consider this your regular reminder that no matter what the laws say, there are people in every state—in every community—who are there to help. (Check out our Resources page for more.)

Ballot Box

If you want to watch election results with Abortion, Every Day, come join the live chat right now! It’s nice to have company as the returns come in: in fact, just as I was about to send the newsletter out, the Virginia gubernatorial race was called for Abigail Spanberger. 🎉

I hope Republicans consider this a warning that anti-abortion, anti-trans bullshit won’t fly with voters. Remember, Winsome Earle-Sears’ campaign spent millions on anti-trans ads, accusing Abigail Spanberger of supporting “men in girls’ locker rooms.” (Her ad even said: “Abigail Spanberger is for they/them, not us.” Ew.)

For more breakdowns on the reproductive rights and justice related races, check out the roundups at The Guardian and Rewire.

Finally, Mother Jones flags a Texas ballot measure that we missed: Proposition 15, a constitutional amendment that would codify a parent’s right “to exercise care, custody, and control of the parent’s child, including the right to make decisions concerning the child’s upbringing.”

As you likely know, ‘parental rights’ has become a massive conservative tactic—one that’s been used to undermine reproductive rights and access to gender-affirming care. With Prop 15, advocates warn that the amendment could make it more difficult for teens to access sex education and contraception, and that the measure could “open the door for another parent’s personal beliefs to strip rights from other people’s children and their families.”

We’ll tell you more after tonight’s returns.

Care Crisis

Planned Parenthood clinics in Wisconsin have resumed providing abortions, but you can imagine what the access landscape was like while they stopped. That’s why I so appreciated this piece from Wisconsin Public Radio profiling Care for All, an independent clinic in Milwaukee that’s been overwhelmed with patients as a result of it all.

Erin Grant, co-executive director at the Abortion Care Network, tells WPR:

“Generally, when these changes happen, we see that indies stay open and available and accessible in those states until the bitter end, until the state decides to close them down.”

The whole article is a necessary deep dive into the vital role independent clinics play—especially right now. But as Grant notes, this isn’t about Planned Parenthood versus indies: “We need more clinics. It doesn’t matter who owns them.”