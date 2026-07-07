Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
5h

The GOP's and forced birthers ' obsession with women who allegedly just wake up during their third trimester and say " Hey! I feel like getting an abortion just because" is a reflection of their fear of women as sexual beings.

They treat women as irresponsible.

It's contemptible.

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Steve Latz's avatar
Steve Latz
5h

Jessica -- thank you for this headline! Or, as Gomer Pyle used to say: "Surprise, surprise, surprise!" Graham Platner even gave me the creeps, and I am a 74-year-old guy with a gravelly voice.

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