Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Dianne Marie Leonard's avatar
Dianne Marie Leonard
2h

These are the exact same type of creep as those who put women who had been raped on the witness stand in a courtroom and questioned her *in great detail* about what she was wearing, her sexual history, what she was doing in that place and at that time, ad nauseum. This was extremely normal right up til I was in grad school (late 1970s). The same creeps (lawyers, legislators, judges, etc) fought tooth and nail against laws that began to treat women who had been raped as victims of assault, rather than "she asked for it." Getting the laws that blamed women for having been raped, or having been abused by their male partners, changed, took an unconscionably long time. Funny how everything old is new again, and women are still getting the blame--50+ years later. Thanks, Jessica!

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zach's avatar
zach
3h

Shamefully there are creepers in the Democratic party too. The difference is Republicans actively defend this kind of behavior, while Democrats tend more to look the other way, but either way the result is there are a lot of men in power who shouldn't be. What we need is for society to be much more skeptical of men generally, but it seems that can't yet withstand the male whining. If even Democrats can't / won't do that yet we're that much further from justice.

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