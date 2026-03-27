Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
18h

The Center for Christian Virtue? More like the Center for pedophile priests, Christian Nazis and men who think women are property.

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Kerry's avatar
Kerry
8h

I find it very telling that they are putting so much money and effort to stop us. The Misogyny and the desire to keep women under control and in their "rightful" place is evrywhere. I am a lifelong feminist and I didnt realize how hard they would fight to keep us down as we are rising.

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