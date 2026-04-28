Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vickie Dillon's avatar
Vickie Dillon
12h

Women could start doing like the did in Indiana when pence signed the then abortion bill. It tried to pull that shit also of making women catch their miscarriages. The women called the governor’s office and asked what they were supposed to do with the remains if the miscarriage these women could never get a straight answer. So they started sending their used pads and tampons to the governor’s office. Women could do the same thing g with the House of Representatives and senators. Send their used pads and tampons to show they haven’t miscarriage.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Jane Davis's avatar
Jane Davis
11h

so all the cocaine in the water, the chemicals, the plastic's, the toxins from spraying crops; these are all fine but those floozies with their abortions are a risk to drinking water?? I would love to know what those idiots initiating this are drinking.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture