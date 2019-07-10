Just a heads up that after watching one singular game, I am a soccer fan now. Watching these ladies 1) win and 2) make conservatives so mad about women winning has been the highlight of my week.

DON’T @ ME

I wrote about Jeffrey Epstein today, but some thoughts that didn’t make the column: I really do think we’re going to see more “he wasn’t really a pedophile” claims around Epstein and Roy Moore in the coming months. Not really because conservatives care so much about those particular men - but because they’re worried about Trump. I mean, over two dozen women have accused the president of rape and sexual misconduct, several of whom claim he barged in to their changing rooms when they were teenagers. How long will it be before another then-minor comes forward? Just something to think about.

WHAT I’M COOKING

I’ve been trying to eat healthier - my family has a *serious* history of heart disease so I figure I should at least learn to make something other than pasta and recipes that require six sticks of butter. So this week I made this cucumber soup which was actually super good and flavorful. I’m also trying to get out of my comfort zone by cooking more Middle Eastern and Asian food - so if anyone has recipes/books that they like, let me know!

WHAT I’M EATING

So. Much. Guacamole. I’m not a millennial, but I’m eating avocados like one. Related: If you ever find yourself in upstate New York, make sure to hit up Tinker Taco Lab (pic above) in Woodstock. My favorites are the barbacoa & the vegetal (cornmeal crusted poblano stuffed with goat cheese). After you’re nice and full, go visit the excellent vintage clothing store right next to it, Three Turtle Doves. It’s run by an amazing woman named Heather with a killer eye; tell her I said hi.

WHO I’M READING

Since judges continue to give rapists zero jail time because they come from “good families,” I’m re-upping this piece from Lili Loofbourow, “Why Society Goes Easy on Rapists.”

WHAT I’M WRITING

In addition to my column this week about Jeffrey Epstein and the inevitable bullshit that will pop up in his defense, your favorite procrastinator is so close to finishing her book! (Me, I’m your favorite.)

When I first started writing The Misogynists, each chapter was going to be about a different kind of misogynist; domestic abusers in one chapter, for example, mass shooters or rapists in another. But those types overlap so frequently *lolsob* that the structure didn’t really work. So instead, I put together something else: I identified eight misogynist motivations - issues like sexual entitlement, paternalism and white supremacy - that drive the men who hate women, and focused on those. Consider that your sneak peak for now :)

CURRENT OBSESSION

I’m super hot on Olio E Osso lip balms, which I also use on my cheeks. They’re really nice right now in summer when I don’t necessarily want to wear heavy make-up. Plus they look like tiny deodorant sticks and who doesn’t love that?! (Not at all sponsored, I really am this enthusiastic.)